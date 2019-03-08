Video

All you need to know ahead of Norwich Pride 2019

Norwich Pride Credit: Roo Pitt Archant

From a jam-packed programme of live music events to the colourful parade, here is all you need to know as Norwich Pride returns for 2019.

Norwich Pride Credit: Roo Pitt Norwich Pride Credit: Roo Pitt

The annual event will take place in the city centre of Saturday, July 27 and this year also marks 50 years since the Stonewall Riots and coincides with Norfolk Day.

The fun will begin from 10am with stalls in The Forum of Chapelfield Gardens and there will be speakers, music and dance throughout the morning around The Forum including Zumba, Pride Storytime and Pride Question Time.

From 12.45pm there will be speeches from the Lord Mayor and the Chair of Norwich Pride from City Hall at 12.45pm.

What will happen during the Norwich Pride Parade?

The Pride March leaves City Hall at 1pm and there will be two groups - organised groups who have booked places who will be in the first half, led by the Norwich Samba band, and the Pride People's March, which anyone who shares the Pride values can join on the day, will follow, led by Vibe City Street Brass.

This year there will be three pride flags and Pride Cymru have also loaned their 30-metre transgender flag and there will also be an original Gilbert Baker Flag who was the man that designed the first rainbow flag at the San Francisco Gay Freedom Day Parade in 1978.

Norwich Pride Parade Credit: Sas Astro Norwich Pride Parade Credit: Sas Astro

The March will begin at City Hall, go along St Peter's Street, down Gaol Hill, along Exchange Street, down Bedford Street, right onto London Street. then onto Davey Place, along Gentleman's Walk and then up to Theatre Street ending in Chapelfield Gardens.

What is the line-up of entertainment?

The Pride Show starts on the main stage and acoustic tent in Chapelfield Gardens after the parade for an afternoon of entertainment.

Main stage line-up: 1.50pm Passion Productions, 1.55 Eileen Mascoll, 2.15pm OPEN Elite Dance Team, 2.30pm Aaron Carty's Beyonce Experience, 3.05pm John Galea, 3.30pm Young Pride Star of 2019, 3.35pm The Squirrels, 3.50pm American Tan, 4.15pm Simon Kindleysides, 4.25pm Michala Jane School of Dance, 4.35pm Dereham Theatre Company, 4.45pm End of Show Show.

Acoustic Tent (Chapelfield Gardens) line-up: 2pm Foster Care Associates Choir, 2.15pm Dereham Theatre Company, 2.30pm Kimberley Moore, 3pm Sue Lane, 3.15pm Sing with Pride, 3.30pm Holly Lerski, 4pm Spoken Word Showcase.

Aaron Carty's Beyonce Experience Credit: Supplied by Norwich Pride Aaron Carty's Beyonce Experience Credit: Supplied by Norwich Pride

What else is happening on the day?

Queer History Tour

10.15am to 11.15am, The Museum of Norwich at the Bridewell, free but advance booking essential on Ticket Source

Norwich Teenage History Club will reveal the queer stories and artefacts on display.

Norwich Pride Parade Credit:Sas Astro Norwich Pride Parade Credit:Sas Astro

Pride on the Green

1.30pm to 8.30pm, The Birdcage

The Birdcage Pub in Pottergate will be creating a platform in which members of the LGBT+ community can express their stories, present poetry and performance focusing on issues relating to activism, queerness, trans rights and gender issues with a celebratory DJ set to finish.

Pride Youth Party

3pm to 7pm, OPEN Norwich

An inclusive Norwich Pride party for young people with a cat walk, lip syncing, drag and crafts sessions.

Norwich Pride route 2019 Norwich Pride route 2019

Spectrum

11.30am to 2am, Revolution, Queens Street

With live music and DJs, Revolution will be transformed into a house of music, extravagance and love.

Drag with No Name and Eva Inglesias

Norwich Pride parade Credit: Sas Astro Norwich Pride parade Credit: Sas Astro

2pm to 4am (barbecue from 5pm) The Castle Pub, 1 Spitalfields

Celebrate Pride at Norwich's gay pub, bar and nightclub.

Pride Party

12pm to 2am, Lollard's Pit Pub, Riverside Road

The event will also include an outside bar.

Pride Party

Norwich Pride Credit: Josh Dyball Norwich Pride Credit: Josh Dyball

10pm to 6.30am, Loft NR1 Nightclub, Rose Lane

Two floors of music with DJs Sam Kelly and Phil Bond.

Candy Land Pride

9pm to 5am, Fetch club, Prince of Wales Road

Special Guest DJ Lee Harris, stage shows, drag queen hosts, glitter face painting and free candy.

Norwich Pride Credit: Matthew Dartford Norwich Pride Credit: Matthew Dartford

Pride Party - Peppermint from Ru Paul's Drag Race

7pm to 1am, OPEN Norwich, tickets from £15

Prepare to lip sync for your life as Drag Race diva Peppermint is headlining the Norwich Pride after party.

Peppermint starred in the ninth season of Ru Paul's Drag Race and finished runner-up to Sasha Velour and the event will also feature drag DJs Guilty Pleasures, circus acts and dancers.

You can see the full Pride Day programme at norwichpride.org.uk

How can I get to Norwich Pride by public transport?

By train: It is a 20 minute walk, mostly uphill from Norwich station to The Forum, but there is a taxi rank at the station and the First Bus 25 stops on Red Lion Street, opposite Debenhams, which is a short walk to The Forum.

By Bus: First Bus run an extensive bus service in and around Norwich, catch a Konectbus from Watton, Dereham, Queen's Hill, Dereham, Wymondham, Thickthorn Park and Ride and Costessey Park and Ride, Anglia Buses for services including A47 Great Yarmouth, Plumstead, Haddiscoe/Loddon, Poringland, Halesworth, Harleston, Eaton, Cringleford, Drayton and Sanders Coaches for services between Norwich and Wells, Fakenham, Holt, Aylsham and North Walsham.

Nearby car parks are at The Forum, Chapelfield and St Giles.

Is there disable access at Norwich Pride?

Arrangements for the event include designated spaces in the march for disabled people and their carers, a reserved, enclosed area for the pride show, The Forum is wheelchair accessible with disabled toilets, quiet areas in the library in The Forum and the Norwich Wellbeing Centre, Wellbeing Tents in Chapelfield Gardens run by Norwich mind and the Norwich Dandies and British Sign Language interpreter for the speeches and Question Time.

If you have any questions or queries about access email access@norwichpride.org.cuk.

Are there any road closures for Norwich Pride?

Road closures will be posted nearer the time on the Norwich City Council events page.