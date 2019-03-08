Search

Advanced search

Video

Ru Paul's Drag Race star Peppermint heading to Norwich

PUBLISHED: 15:58 08 May 2019 | UPDATED: 16:17 08 May 2019

Peppermint from Ru Paul's Drag Race Credit:Wilsonmodels.com

Peppermint from Ru Paul's Drag Race Credit:Wilsonmodels.com

Archant

Prepare to lip sync for your life as Drag Race diva Peppermint is headlining a Norwich event.

Peppermint will perform at OPEN Norwich in Bank Plain on July 27 to celebrate Norwich Pride which will include a colourful parade through the city centre in the day.

Peppermint, whose real name is Agnes Moore, starred in the ninth season of Ru Paul's Drag Race and finished runner-up to Sasha Velour.

She was also the first transgender woman to compete on the show and in 2018 made her Broadway debut in The Go Go's Inspired musical Head Over Heels as Pythio.

You may also want to watch:

The event runs from 7pm until 1am and will also feature drag DJs Guilty Pleasures, circus acts and dancers.

Sarah Dempsey, Live Events Manager for OPEN Norwich said: "We promise to bring the biggest Pride party Norwich has ever seen, with a whole host of different acts and DJs across both the Banking Hall and club rooms at OPEN.

"Headlining the event will be Peppermint from Ru Paul's Drag Race with a dazzle of DJs including Guilty Pleasures."

Norwich Pride begins at The Forum at 10am on July 27 with the City Hall Parade starting at 1pm.

There will also be stalls in Chapelfield Gardens from 10am and free entertainment from 2pm.

Early bird tickets to the Pride Party cost £12 and can be purchased at opennorwich.org.uk

Related articles

Most Read

Revealed: the most popular primary schools in Norfolk

St Clements Hill Primary Academy in Norwich, which opened in 2018, has only filled around one quarter of its places for the 2019/intake. Picture Victoria

Two dead after series of explosions destroy bungalow

Emergency services attend the scene of a house explosion in Lidgate Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Chloe Smith’s parliamentary credit card suspended 14 times in the last three years

Norwich North Conservative MP Chloe Smith Photo: Uk Parliment

Timm Klose closes in on new Norwich City deal

Timm Klose looks set to extend his stay at Norwich City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Key road into Norfolk town closed

Leys Lane in Attleborough will be closed for two days. Photo: Google

Most Read

LIVE: Norwich City promotion celebrations

Norwich City fans gather at City Hall for the celebration parade. From left, Hayley Dunnett; Harry Abbott, six; Yvette Adcock; and Kirsty Abbott. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Everything you need to know about the Norwich City promotion parade

The promotion parade route map. Photo: NCFC

This iconic city hotel could be brought back into use after 42 years

The Royal Hotel, Bank Plain, Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Brother and sister inherit £140,000 lottery windfall from grandad they never knew

Danny Curran, of Finders International (back) and Norfolk beneficiary Nick Christou, who has inherited his granfather's lottery windfall, and his wife Karen. Picture: Anthony Upton

‘We may have had some slight bus issues’ - Norwich City team jump on different bus for parade

Norwich City manager Daniel Farke with the trophy as the Norwich City victory parade snakes it's way though Norwich city centre. Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 06/05/2019

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Chloe Smith’s parliamentary credit card suspended 14 times in the last three years

Norwich North Conservative MP Chloe Smith Photo: Uk Parliment

Award-winning Norfolk bakery looking to expand

Norfolk baker Ed Clark, centre, picking up his award last year. Picture: Henry Kenyon

Taverham man who was once evicted over drugs nuisance has been jailed

Oscar Hambrook outside Norwich Magistrates Court. PIC: Peter Walsh.

Key road into Norfolk town closed

Leys Lane in Attleborough will be closed for two days. Photo: Google

WWE superstar Paige now unlikely to make Norwich wrestling event

Paige Knight at WrestleMania Axxess in 2016. Photo: Miguel Discart/Wikimedia
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists