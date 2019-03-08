Video

Ru Paul's Drag Race star Peppermint heading to Norwich

Peppermint from Ru Paul's Drag Race Credit:Wilsonmodels.com Archant

Prepare to lip sync for your life as Drag Race diva Peppermint is headlining a Norwich event.

Peppermint will perform at OPEN Norwich in Bank Plain on July 27 to celebrate Norwich Pride which will include a colourful parade through the city centre in the day.

Peppermint, whose real name is Agnes Moore, starred in the ninth season of Ru Paul's Drag Race and finished runner-up to Sasha Velour.

She was also the first transgender woman to compete on the show and in 2018 made her Broadway debut in The Go Go's Inspired musical Head Over Heels as Pythio.

The event runs from 7pm until 1am and will also feature drag DJs Guilty Pleasures, circus acts and dancers.

Sarah Dempsey, Live Events Manager for OPEN Norwich said: "We promise to bring the biggest Pride party Norwich has ever seen, with a whole host of different acts and DJs across both the Banking Hall and club rooms at OPEN.

"Headlining the event will be Peppermint from Ru Paul's Drag Race with a dazzle of DJs including Guilty Pleasures."

Norwich Pride begins at The Forum at 10am on July 27 with the City Hall Parade starting at 1pm.

There will also be stalls in Chapelfield Gardens from 10am and free entertainment from 2pm.

Early bird tickets to the Pride Party cost £12 and can be purchased at opennorwich.org.uk

