Norwich Pride to have Rainbow Extravaganza with Freddie Mercury Experience and X Factor act

Norwich Pride is about to kick off its celebrations with a Rainbow Party at the Norfolk Showground.

The event will take place on September 11 from 5-10pm.

Pride organises an annual celebration of the lesbian, gay, bisexual and trans (LGBT+) community to encourage a community of diversity and acceptance.

A third of the ticket price will be donated to two LGBT+ charities - Norwich Pride and Educate & Celebrate.

The “rainbow extravaganza” will showcase music by DJ’s, drag artists and divas.

The family-friendly event will entertain the crowd with a range of performances and food provided by Eating Street, an outdoor street food market.

Norwich Pride Trustee Julie Bremner said “I am delighted to be involved in creating the Rainbow Party at the Norfolk Showground.

“The event will be inclusive and fun-filled, with great music and entertainment. After a difficult few months, I would love people to be able to come and enjoy the music in an outdoor setting, where social distancing will be actively managed.”

The Squirrels, who have previously performed at various Pride events and appeared on ITV’s The X Factor in 2018, will be performing colourful songs from Priscilla Queen of the Desert.

Joining The Squirrels is Titania Trust, Norfolk’s very own diva. Titiana will be hosting the event that will also include a number of spectacular drag acts from Isla White, Knuckle Sandwich, Will Power and Bishy Barnabee. DJ Jules will also ensure the music and fun is non-stop, playing disco and dance hits for people to enjoy The headline act of the event is Ian Adams and his Freddie Mercury experience, audiences can expect to hear all of the well-loved hits such as Bohemian Rhapsody, Under Pressure, I Want to Break Free and many more.

To join the celebrations and come together with the community, you can buy tickets to the Rainbow Party at https://summertimesocial.musthavetickets.co.uk/54969087

The Rainbow Party is one of a series of events put on by Summertime Social, a new festival concept running at the Norfolk Showground. For more information on this and other Summertime Social events, please visit www.summertimesocial.co.uk