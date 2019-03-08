Love Island star leads new season line-up at Norwich Playhouse

The voice of Love Island Iain Stirling leads the new season at Norwich Playhouse. Picture: Ian West/PA Wire. PA Archive/PA Images

The voice of Love Island Iain Stirling and the comedian behind Lee Nelson are among the stars announced for the spring season at Norwich Playhouse.

The Tiger Who Came to Tea Credit: Supplied by Norwich Playhouse The Tiger Who Came to Tea Credit: Supplied by Norwich Playhouse

The theatre will welcome some of the biggest names in comedy, top theatre shows and award-winning dance companies and musicians next year.

Director of the Playhouse, Caroline Richardson, said: "We're so happy to bring another fantastic selection of shows to Norwich; from award-winning comedians to five-star theatre.

"This is the Playhouse's biggest season yet and we've even had to add extra pages to our newest brochure to fit all the performances in."

Running from January to May 2020, these are the shows heading to the Norwich Playhouse...

FAMILY

Picture-book favourites come to the Playhouse with Room on the Broom (February 13 to 16), inspired by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler's much loved story, plus contemporary children's classic The Tiger Who Came to Tea (May 8 to 10) returns for the Bank Holiday weekend.

Louis Pearl, AKA The Amazing Bubble Man (April 4) brings his spellbinding soap conjuring with spectacular bubble creations.

The Amazing Bubble Man Credit: www.mirifoto.com The Amazing Bubble Man Credit: www.mirifoto.com

COMEDY

A bumper crop of fantastic comics, including old favourites and emerging talent, are coming to the theatre in the spring.

For parents who need a laugh, Sam Avery (February 27), made famous on Facebook as The Learner Parent, brings his brand new show Toddlergeddon: on surviving parenthood and the chaos of children with attitudes.

First-time mum at forty, Siobhan Phillips (April 2) comes straight from Britain's Got Talent to the Playhouse to sing her daft observational ditties on tantruming toddlers and mother daughter relationships.

Josie Long (February 1 and June 4) comes to Norwich with her first new show in five years, all about the mind-blowing intensity of motherhood and how to feel optimistic about the future.

For those who have made it through the early years and sent their kids out into the real world, or at least university, Arabella Weir (April 16) brings her one-woman show on maternal behaviour, from her own dysfunctional upbringing to her life as a single working mother.

Friday Night Dinner star Tom Rosenthal brings his latest tour to the Norwich Playhouse Credit: Idil Sukan Friday Night Dinner star Tom Rosenthal brings his latest tour to the Norwich Playhouse Credit: Idil Sukan

Robin Ince (January 31) returns with a double bill on anxiety and horror films, John Shuttleworth (February 3 and April 14) muses on back trouble through some classic tunes, Simon Evans (February 8 and 10) makes you laugh with his personal revelations, and Jimeoin (February 11) is back again with his Oz-Irish comedy.

Stephen K Amos (February 13) is bringing an evening of peace, Suzi Ruffell (February 14 and 15) tries to be funny about being happy, Alexei Sayle (February 17 and 18) needs someone to look after the cat so he can head out on tour again, and Ivo Graham (February 22) is just trying to pay the bills.

Andy Parsons (February 26) is back after selling out this autumn, duo Max and Ivan (February 29) talk about growing up and big commitments, Kerry Godliman (March 11 and 14) brings her down-to-earth and only slightly foul-mouthed wit to the Playhouse and Stephen Bailey (March 19) combines inappropriate anecdotes, storytelling and even a bit of sincerity in one very funny show.

Star of Channel 4 comedy Friday Night Dinner Tom Rosenthal (March 26) tells the story of trying to avenge the theft of his foreskin, Mark Thomas (March 28) combines stand-up and subversion to interrogate how we ended up in this mess in a work-in-progress show and Matt Parker (April 7) mashes mathematics with merriment.

Vikki Stone (March 18) brings her unique brand of musical comedy to the Playhouse, with songs exploring all the concerns of modern life, and Jonny Awsum (April 15) brings all his greatest hits in his first solo show.

Classic comedy returns to the Playhouse with The Navy Lark (March 6) and Round the Horne (March 25) in radio hilarity transformed into on stage nostalgia complete with belly laughs.

Kiri Pritchard-McLean Credit: Supplied by Norwich Playhouse Kiri Pritchard-McLean Credit: Supplied by Norwich Playhouse

The voice of Love Island Iain Stirling (April 8 and 9) explores his inability to function with innate humour, multi-award winning comedian Jayde Adams (April 10) talks about being taken seriously, funnily, and cartoonist Mike Capozzola presents multimedia nerd comedy with Evil Cyborg Sea Monsters! (April 11).

Podcast star Kiri Pritchard-McLean (April 23) explains why her search history is a disaster, whilst Podfather Richard Herring (April 25) comes to Norwich to record a very special episode of RHLTSP and Lee Nelson is himself: 100% Simon Brodkin (May 5) for the first time ever.

Mark Watson (May 12 and 13) tells us how you can (almost) win, and Sofie Hagen (May 14 and 15) makes us laugh with the things we remember, the things we've forgotten and some jokes about bums.

Tom Stade (May 18 and 25) is embracing his new future, with the kids having moved out, and viral sensation Gary Meikle (May 23) isn't holding back on anything.

DANCE

Rambert2 (January 29 and 30) returns to Norwich with exhilarating contemporary dance from astoundingly talented youngsters.

Jayde Adams Credit: Supplied by Norwich Playhouse Jayde Adams Credit: Supplied by Norwich Playhouse

Ground-breaking tap piece Oscillate (February 28) combines distinctive choreography with exceptional skills.

Dotdotdot dance present In Body (March 27), featuring three strikingly dynamic flamenco pieces.

Combining dance, theatre, and comedy, Juliet & Romeo (March 20) tells the story of the infamous couple with one vital difference: they survived, they're forty and they're putting on a show about themselves. Their therapist told them it was a terrible idea.

THEATRE

On National Holocaust Memorial Day, A Lesson from Auschwitz (January 27) demonstrates the horror of life in the Nazi camps.

The Pantaloons return with Dickens' darkly comic masterpiece Bleak House (March 9 and 10) in a thrilling tale of love and skulduggery.

Britain's Got Talent star Jonny Awsum Credit: Supplied by Norwich Playhouse Britain's Got Talent star Jonny Awsum Credit: Supplied by Norwich Playhouse

Dead Good (April 1), part of Creative Matters: Loss and Bereavement, tells the funny and poignant story of Bob and Bernard, who are both dying and both not going down without a fight.

The theme of survival continues in, All of Me (April 22) the gorgeous new show from Caroline Horton on wanting to live and wanting to die.

Here with something completely different, every single time, is Showstopper! The Improvised Musical (April 18) and with the same magical gift for improvisation comes Spontaneous Potter (May 6) with an entirely new Harry Potter adventure.

We travel eighty years ahead with satirical musical Thank You For Doing Nothing (May 2) and then to a beauty salon in Pamela's Palace (May 21 and 22), a show filled with over-bleached highlights, shameless gossip and fearless dance routines.

MUSIC

I'm Still Standing (February 21) celebrates the music of Elton John, whilst The Counterfeit Stones (March 13) present the best mock'n'roll show around and The Cavern Beatles (March 3) pay tribute to the Fab Four.

Grammy-nominated vocalist Stacey Kent (April 17) performs music from her latest album, and some old favourites, and Graffiti Classics (April 24) fuse classical music with dance, comedy and opera into one unmissable romp.

Featuring all the hits of The Boss comes The Sound of Springsteen (May 16) and celebrating the life and tunes of the one and only Doris Day comes in Day at Night (June 6).

Arabella Weir Credit: Supplied by Norwich Playhouse Arabella Weir Credit: Supplied by Norwich Playhouse

Last, but not least, the extraordinary illusionist and Britain's Got Talent Finalist Ben Hart (March 4 and 5 and April 6) conjures up an entirely new kind of magic in the Playhouse auditorium.

To view the whole season and book tickets visit norwichplayhouse.co.uk.