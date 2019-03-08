Norwich Playhouse launches first Christmas show A Circus Carol

Norwich Playhouse is launching its very first in-house Christmas production, a Circus Carol based on the Christmas Carol story but with a circus twist. Picture: Jamie Honeywood Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

Norwich-based Lost in Translation Circus will put a twist on a Charles Dickens classic in their new Christmas show coming to the Playhouse.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Norwich Playhouse is launching its very first in-house Christmas production, a Circus Carol based on the Christmas Carol story but with a circus twist. Picture: Jamie Honeywood Norwich Playhouse is launching its very first in-house Christmas production, a Circus Carol based on the Christmas Carol story but with a circus twist. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

The directors of the leading group are hoping to "create a new tradition" with their festive circus show and it is the first time the Playhouse has done an in-house Christmas production.

A Circus Carol will run from December 11 to 21 and sees the classic tale of Scrooge and the ghosts of Christmas past, present and future turned on its head.

The 70-minute festive feast will feature high level dynamic circus skills and audiences can expect dramatic acrobatics, aerial arts, balance work, clowning, juggling and character acting.

The directors hope to offer an alternative to pantomime and it is aimed at anyone over 10 and will also include a new score and colourful costumes.

READ MORE: Britain's poshest Christmas train is coming to Norfolk

You may also want to watch:

To celebrate the new show, the talented troupe showcased their skills at a launch event on Wednesday morning at Norwich Cathedral.

Massimiliano Rossetti, co-director of Lost in Translation Circus, said: "We are challenging ourselves to take the beautiful Charles Dickens' tale of a Christmas Carol and give it a twist of circus.

"We want to create a Christmas show that isn't in competition with pantomime as tradition is very important, however we could start a new tradition and it is nice to give people an alternative and they can come and see both."

Lost in Translation Circus was set up by Mr Rossetti and his partner Annabel Carberry, not only to create and perform in their own special brand of innovative, contemporary circus, but also to teach it to people of all abilities.

READ MORE: PrimEVIL review: Halloween attraction back better and scarier than ever

Having made Norwich their home, they set up their Oak Circus Centre in Oak Street in the city in 2016 and from there they have created ground-breaking touring circus productions for both indoor and outdoor venues and arenas, including the Chapelfield Summer Circus.

Norwich Playhouse is launching its very first in-house Christmas production, a Circus Carol based on the Christmas Carol story but with a circus twist. Picture: Jamie Honeywood Norwich Playhouse is launching its very first in-house Christmas production, a Circus Carol based on the Christmas Carol story but with a circus twist. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Their ensemble shows include The Hogwallops, Hotel Paradiso, D'Emblée and La Balladee de Bergerac.

Tickets for A Circus Carol cost from £12 to £15 with discounts for concessions, schools and groups, and you can book at norwichplayhouse.co.uk