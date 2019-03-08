Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Wine More

Norwich Playhouse launches first Christmas show A Circus Carol

PUBLISHED: 13:06 16 October 2019 | UPDATED: 13:06 16 October 2019

Norwich Playhouse is launching its very first in-house Christmas production, a Circus Carol based on the Christmas Carol story but with a circus twist. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Norwich Playhouse is launching its very first in-house Christmas production, a Circus Carol based on the Christmas Carol story but with a circus twist. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

Norwich-based Lost in Translation Circus will put a twist on a Charles Dickens classic in their new Christmas show coming to the Playhouse.

Norwich Playhouse is launching its very first in-house Christmas production, a Circus Carol based on the Christmas Carol story but with a circus twist. Picture: Jamie Honeywood Norwich Playhouse is launching its very first in-house Christmas production, a Circus Carol based on the Christmas Carol story but with a circus twist. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

The directors of the leading group are hoping to "create a new tradition" with their festive circus show and it is the first time the Playhouse has done an in-house Christmas production.

A Circus Carol will run from December 11 to 21 and sees the classic tale of Scrooge and the ghosts of Christmas past, present and future turned on its head.

The 70-minute festive feast will feature high level dynamic circus skills and audiences can expect dramatic acrobatics, aerial arts, balance work, clowning, juggling and character acting.

The directors hope to offer an alternative to pantomime and it is aimed at anyone over 10 and will also include a new score and colourful costumes.

READ MORE: Britain's poshest Christmas train is coming to Norfolk

You may also want to watch:

To celebrate the new show, the talented troupe showcased their skills at a launch event on Wednesday morning at Norwich Cathedral.

Massimiliano Rossetti, co-director of Lost in Translation Circus, said: "We are challenging ourselves to take the beautiful Charles Dickens' tale of a Christmas Carol and give it a twist of circus.

"We want to create a Christmas show that isn't in competition with pantomime as tradition is very important, however we could start a new tradition and it is nice to give people an alternative and they can come and see both."

Lost in Translation Circus was set up by Mr Rossetti and his partner Annabel Carberry, not only to create and perform in their own special brand of innovative, contemporary circus, but also to teach it to people of all abilities.

READ MORE: PrimEVIL review: Halloween attraction back better and scarier than ever

Having made Norwich their home, they set up their Oak Circus Centre in Oak Street in the city in 2016 and from there they have created ground-breaking touring circus productions for both indoor and outdoor venues and arenas, including the Chapelfield Summer Circus.

Norwich Playhouse is launching its very first in-house Christmas production, a Circus Carol based on the Christmas Carol story but with a circus twist. Picture: Jamie Honeywood Norwich Playhouse is launching its very first in-house Christmas production, a Circus Carol based on the Christmas Carol story but with a circus twist. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Their ensemble shows include The Hogwallops, Hotel Paradiso, D'Emblée and La Balladee de Bergerac.

Tickets for A Circus Carol cost from £12 to £15 with discounts for concessions, schools and groups, and you can book at norwichplayhouse.co.uk

Most Read

Man fined £100 for turning around in controversial car park

Sentinel House car park, in Norwich Picture: David Hannant

Body found near retail park

The body was found behind the St Nicholas Retail park, in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Drivers facing hour long delays on A140

Long Stratton. Pic: Sonya Duncan

Dream job selling sweets turns sour for shop owner

Brogan Smith, owner of Thompson's Sweet Shop in Hunstanton. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Joy for six Norfolk restaurants as new AA guide list announced

Hannah Springham and Andrew Jones at the Dial House, Reepham. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Most Read

Man fined £100 for turning around in controversial car park

Sentinel House car park, in Norwich Picture: David Hannant

Road to be closed for private funeral

No cars will be able to stop or park on designated roads in Hemsby, near Great Yarmouth. Picture: Google Maps

Charity store relocates to make way for Burger King

Staff and volunteers at the Lowestoft Barnardo's store. Picture: Contributed by Barnardo's

Couple’s warning after being charged £320 for THREE minutes of parking

Daniel and Victoria King were charged £320 for three minutes of parking at Sentinel House. Picture: David Hannant/Daniel King

How brothers built business from selling Argos stock in shed to £2m turnover

The CNC Group warehouse. Inset (L-R): Jamie and Ollie Cox. Picture: CNC Group

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Body found near retail park

The body was found behind the St Nicholas Retail park, in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

‘Someone will get killed’: Mother’s plea to drivers following crash

Sue Ford, 50, said she is shocked

Crash causes delays on major road into city

A road accident is causing delays on the road between Norwich and Coltishall. Picture: Google StreetView

Norwich Playhouse launches first Christmas show A Circus Carol

Norwich Playhouse is launching its very first in-house Christmas production, a Circus Carol based on the Christmas Carol story but with a circus twist. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Amateur artist’s bid for TV success proves to be a wash out

Bressingham amateur artist Timothy Boyle who is set to appear on Sky Arts Landscape Artist Of The Year. Picture: Steve Peskett
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists