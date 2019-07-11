Norwich Playhouse announce new season

From bestselling children's author Jacqueline Wilson to Norfolk favourite Karl Minns, the autumn season at The Playhouse has something for everyone.

Running from September 2019 to January 2020 with over 50 shows and 120 performances, these brilliant productions are sure to brighten the winter months.

Caroline Richardson, director of Norwich Playhouse, said: "Our Autumn season of shows is all about brilliantly original work, with award-winning Edinburgh Fringe productions, exciting co-productions between Norwich Playhouse and Norwich Theatre Royal, fantastic comedy and must-sees direct from London!"

FAMILY

The cosy surroundings of the Playhouse auditorium make it the perfect space for first theatre trips, and there are plenty of fantastic children's shows to choose from.

Leaping onto the stage for the very first time is Oi Frog & Friends! (October 15 to 20), in an action-packed musical inspired by Kes Gray and Jim Field's award-winning picture books.

Much loved children's author Jacqueline Wilson (October 13) will discuss her newest book We Are The Beaker Girls, in advance of the UK publication of her latest Tracy Beaker story, at this rare event. She will be signing books afterwards.

Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler's bestselling love story The Scarecrows' Wedding (November 19 to 24) is an unmissable production filled with live music and plenty of fun.

Beautiful and enchanting dance theatre comes to the Playhouse with Arthur Pita's The Little Match Girl (November 27 to 30) in this rave-reviewed family dance piece based on the haunting Hans Christian Andersen fairy-tale.

The Playhouse is collaborating with Norwich Science Festival once again and this year features two shows especially for youngsters, from CBeebies star Maddie Moate (October 21) and The Horrible Science Show (October 24) based on the successful books.

Also on the stage as part of the Science Festival are Radio 4 presenter and scientist Adam Rutherford (October 22) who will explore humanity and evolution and ex-doctor Adam Kay (October 23) with his show based on the bestselling book This Is Going to Hurt.

COMEDY

As always, there's plenty of brilliantly funny stand-up, beginning with four nights of Ruby Wax (September 3 to 6) and followed by a re-creation of Morecambe and Wise in An Evening With Eric & Ern (September 13), Andy Parsons (September 24 to 25) who presents his reassuring treatise on healing the nation and The Scummy Mummies (October 5) promises to inspire parents and non-parents in fits of laughter.

Jonny & The Baptists (October 12) combine music, comedy, and activism, Ellie Taylor (October 17) gives her take on life and love, Taskmaster contestant Lou Sanders (October 19) brings her new Edinburgh show and Radio 4's Jon Culshaw and Bill Dare present The Great British Take Off (October 27).

Telly star Count Arthur Strong (October 30 to 31) returns to tackle life's big questions, Griff Rhys Jones (November 7) shares insights into celebrity, Flo & Joan (July 19 to 20) delight with musical ridicule and Ed Gamble (July 21) is back with Blizzard, which has already sold out three times this year at the Playhouse.

Jason Byrne (November 22 to 23) is wrecked but ready as ever, Gary Delaney (December 9 to 10) performs non-stop gags and telly favourites are recreated with tinsel thanks to Christmas With Steptoe & Son (January 4).

Karl Minns returns to the Playhouse in a Nimmo Twins character; She Go, in She Go Looks Back from Behind at 2019…with Friends (January 16 to 25) which will take a look at last 'yares' news stories, with special guest appearances from the best of her Normal for Norfolk friends!

THEATRE

A wickedly satirical reworking of C S Lewis' classic The Screwtape Letters (September 26) is first on the bill, followed by another brilliant literary adaptation from Blackeyed Theatre with Brontë's gothic masterpiece Jane Eyre (October 7 to 9).

Fresh from the Fringe comes Trojan Horse (October 29), a rave-reviewed piece exploring the Birmingham schools scandal where teachers and governors were accused of radicalising pupils.

Playhouse favourites The Pantaloons present Othello (November 1 to 2), reimagined in a jazz-age setting in this true-to-text tale of mischief and intense drama. Slasher-spoof Hollywood hilarity comes to the Playhouse with Director's Cut (November 8), the story of a horror movie gone very wrong.

This Christmas, a new version of Charles Dicken's classic comes from local stars Lost In Translation performing A Circus Carol (November 11 to 21).

This is a new co-production between Lost In Translation Circus, Norwich Playhouse, and Norwich Theatre Royal.

MUSIC

Enjoy the splendid acoustics in the Playhouse auditorium with some stunning music and celebrate the fiftieth anniversary of Dylan's famous Isle of Wight show with The Bob Dylan Story (September 20).

Jazz icons The Ronnie Scott's All Stars (October 4) share tales of the venue's history through stunning music in a sixtieth anniversary concert, The Simon & Garfunkel Story (October 25 and December 1) perform all their hits, whilst The Adele Songbook (October 26) faithfully re-creates the magic of Adele.

Local stars return to the Playhouse with the traditional seasonal celebration in The Joe Ringer Band Christmas Spectacular (December 5 to 6) and 2020 starts in style with a recreation of the golden era of music from The Pasadena Roof Orchestra (January 10).

DANCE

Natyapriya (September 7) presents beautiful Indian dance, Tangomotion (September 21) transports audiences to Argentina and Come Dance With Me (September 28) captures the war-time era with a ballroom dancing family saga.

The Playhouse also presents Yuli: The Carlos Acosta Story (October 27), where the film based on dance star Carlos Acosta's life will be screened, followed by a unique chance to put questions to Carlos himself.

Later in the year, panto style breakdancing folk mash-up The Lock In Christmas Carol (December 7) promises a boisterous evening of festive fun.

The New Year brings the return of Rambert2 (January 29 to 30) for three performances following 2019's sell out shows.

Fierce new choreography showcases the talents of the best young dancers around with immersive and gripping pieces.

To book upcoming shows visit norwichplayhouse.co.uk or call the box office on 01603 598598.