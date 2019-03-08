Search

Norwich veteran favourite to win Britain's Got Talent final

PUBLISHED: 09:22 02 June 2019 | UPDATED: 09:22 02 June 2019

Norfolk's Colin Thackery is the favourite to win Britain's Got Talent (C) ITV

ITV

A Chelsea pensioner from Norwich is the bookmakers favourite to win tonight's Britain's Got Talent final.

Colin Thackery, 89, won the most public votes during his semi-final following an emotional performance of We'll Meet Again which was dedicated to his late wife Joan.

The four judges gave Mr Thackery - and his Chelsea pensioner colleagues who joined him on stage - a standing ovation.

The Korean war veteran, who used to live in Thorpe St Andrew, has been singing since he was eight years old, but after he met his Joan - who he married in 1950 - he said they sang together.

Mr Thackery described meeting his wife at a camp dance and he said they enjoyed singing together all their lives before she died in December 2016.

He is joined in the final by Thetford magician James Samuel whose group 4MG, have been dubbed 'the One Direction of magic'.

The other acts in the final are Libby and Charlie, who were given a wildcard place by the judges, as well as Dave and Finn, Siobhan Phillips, Kojo Anim, Ben Hart, X, Flakefleet Primary School choir, Jonathan Goodwin and Mark McMullan.

The 11 acts will take to the stage in the hopes of winning £250,000 and a spot on the bill of the Royal Variety Performance 2019.

The last instalment of the series will also see former winners Diversity perform a new dance routine, while Susan Boyle will duet with Michael Ball on A Million Dreams.

The Britain's Got Talent live final airs on Sunday at 7.30pm on ITV.

