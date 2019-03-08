5 of the best nights out in Norwich this bank holiday weekend

Katie Price will be opening Fetch nightclub. Photo: Ian West/PA Wire PA Archive/PA Images

The Easter bank holiday means a few extra days off work for many people - here’s a list of nights out to help you make the most of them.

Katie Price at Fetch, Prince of Wales Road

On Saturday, April 20, from 10pm to 4am Katie Price, formerly known as Jordan, will be opening LGBTQ+ nightclub Fetch.

Fans will have the chance to meet Katie and there will also be stilt walkers, fire performers, dancers and a drag host, plus free entry until 11.30pm.

For more info and VIP table bookings email info@fetchnorwich.com

Paul Oakenfold at OPEN, Bank Plain

House music pioneer Paul Oakenfold will be performing at OPEN Norwich on April 21.

The event, which will be his first UK set since his iconic performance at Stonehenge in September 2018, will run from 9pm to 2am and is an 18+ only.

Tickets cost £20 and are available here.

Keep On Dancing and Our House at Bermuda Bob's, Timber Hill

Ahead of their huge sold out Boiler Room gig in June, Bermuda Bob's rum shack and Hi-fi will be hosting Shanti Celeste, Beauty and the Beat, Pearson Sound and Dan Shake consecutively from Thursday, April 18 over the bank holiday weekend to Sunday, April 21.

Tickets range from £8 to £12 and are available to buy here.

Propaganda Easter Eggstravaganza, The Waterfront

On Friday, April 19 Propaganda will be putting on an Easter club night with the promise of plenty of free chocolate.

A student favourite and hosted at the UEA it's expected to be a popular event.

Tickets cost and £4 and are available here .

Glitter party at Popworld, Prince of Wales Road

On Sunday, April 21, Popworld - famed for its cheesy feelgood music - will be hosting a glitter party with Easter bunny giveaways and cocktails from £4.95.

Tickets are from £3 and available here.