‘It’s easy to make music when it’s what you’re supposed to be doing’ - Norwich musician releases new single, despite cancer fight

Billy Clayton, a musician from Norwich, who is undergoing treatment for cancer. Photo: Courtesy of Billy Clayton Courtesy of Billy Clayton

Norwich musician Billy Clayton has released his brand new single despite an on-going battle an aggressive bone cancer.

The artwork for Billy Calyton's new single Fear. Photo: Billy Clayton The artwork for Billy Calyton's new single Fear. Photo: Billy Clayton

The single has been digitally released with a seven-inch version available to buy in the new year.

Fear is also available with two remixes, including one by fellow Norwich group and close friends Let’s Eat Grandma.

“Those girls have been a close part of my life since we met one year ago at one of my first gigs,” he said.

“I think something about the song they chose resonated with them and they started by having fun with the track. I sent them the stems to play with and it ended up becoming a real, intricate piece of music.”

Billy Clayton backstage at the Billy Clayton Fundraiser at Epic Studios. PHOTO: Sophie Smith Billy Clayton backstage at the Billy Clayton Fundraiser at Epic Studios. PHOTO: Sophie Smith

The 21-year-old has not let his diagnosis stand in the way of his love for music, recently graduating from the Access Creative College artist development programme where he focused on writing, producing and recording his own songs from his bedroom.

It is his passion for music and art that has helped him to focus on the future where he has gone on to help raise awareness around mental health issues for other young people going through cancer.

The chemotherapy, radiotherapy and surgery severely impacted his mobility, but Mr Clayton has always managed to remain positive.

“Being restricted by my health is an understatement,” he added.

“I don’t make music to get me through challenging times, I would be doing this anyway, but it does benefit me. Its a challenge maintaining any kind of normality socially, mentally and physically with cancer but its easy to make music when it’s what you’re supposed to be doing.”

The former City of Norwich School pupil says he has received continual support from his friends, family and the local community who have helped raise money for his treatment.

He needs £200,000 to go to the Hallwang Clinic, a specialist clinic in Germany, to get one of the last treatments available.

Fundraising gigs at Epic Studios, headlined by Let’s Eat Grandma and The Cure tribute band Liqueur, have helped spread Clayton’s story bringing the total amount raised to over £94,000.

• Billy Clayton’s single Fear is available to buy/listen to here

• To donate funds to his treatment, visit his gofundme page