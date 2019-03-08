What is the kindest thing a stranger has done for you?

Stories and pictures of kindness fill a heartwarming new Norwich art exhibition

A homeless Norwich man was given a new start when a restaurant manager gave him clean clothes and a trial shift - leading to a full-time job.

Strangers help travellers with troubles ranging from punctures to harassment.

From Norfolk, and further afield, there are stories of unexpected gifts of food and money, and people stepping in to restore anything from lost money to lost hope.

The Museum of Human Kindness is an art project where stories of kindness have been transformed into works of art.

Norwich-based artist and designer Kazz Morohashi and her husband Ralph Paprzycki decided to celebrate kindness through words and art - asking for stories of the kindest thing a stranger had done and commissioning 12 artists from around the world to respond to the anecdotes.

The joyful results are on show at the Anteros Arts Foundation, Fye Bridge Street, Norwich, until November 23.

"We'd love all sorts of people, including those who are a bit scared of art galleries, to come, have fun and share their stories too," said Kazz.

She hopes the exhibition of the stories, and the linked paintings, drawings, sculptures and embroidery, will inspire visitors to notice kind acts and spread more kindness. "Studies suggest that kindness is contagious. The exhibition offers a fun and interactive way for people to relate to the emotional world of others and celebrate empathy and connection," said Kazz. "We'll have Kindness word sharing photo booth, a listening umbrella and kindness postcards." The works of art include graffiti (to illustrate a car-clamping kindness) and a giant gold-leafed tooth (to illustrate a dentistry kindness) and there are free family friendly art workshops on the final day.

The Museum if Human Kindness exhibition at Anteros Arts Foundation. Co-Creator and Designer, Kazz Morohashi Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019 The Museum if Human Kindness exhibition at Anteros Arts Foundation. Co-Creator and Designer, Kazz Morohashi Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

The Museum of Human Kindness has also created a map of Norwich featuring some of its kindest locations including cafes, shops, a library and a church.

The new free exhibition includes a chance to add your own kindness story and the Museum of Human Kindness continues to collect kindness stories on social media and its website at www.museumofkindness.org

The Museum of Human Kindness is at the Anteros Arts Foundation, 11-13 Fye Bridge Street, Norwich, until November 23.