Have you ever visited Norwich's Man Cave?

Man Cave Norwich Credit: Gail D-almaine Gail D'Almaine

From pool tables to pizza platters, the Man Cave has become a popular entertainment venue in the city and, despite the name, women are welcome too.

The Man Cave began as Suburban Golf in the Guardian Road Industrial Estate to the west of the city centre four years ago.

Owner Brad Jordan, 42, originally from Manchester, changed the name two years ago as it "made people click on it on social media".

The one-stop party venue now boasts golf and driving simulators, pool, darts, table tennis, table football, Scalextric track, putting green and a retro arcade machine with 4,000 classic games.

It is available for private hire in three hour slots with party hosts and also includes free beer, cider and wine and a Papa Johns pizza platter.

Mr Jordan, who is a professional golfer and has lived in the city for almost ten years, insists the name isn't sexist and he has only had one complaint.

Mr Jordan said: "I was worried about the name being sexist but on the opening night of the Man Cave we had a ladies night and since then we've had loads of mixed parties and women love it.

"I asked my wife if it was sexist but she said it only would be if it was the Men Only Cave just like if the TV show Loose Women was called Only Loose Women.

"At Christmas most of the enquiries are from women for staff parties as they are the better organisers and I've only had one burn the bra women who said it was sexist."

When Mr Jordan, who previously taught at Wensum Valley Golf Club, started the business he was the first in Norwich to have a golf simulator and he also runs private lessons at the venue.

Mr Jordan added: "A business never finishes the way it starts but this works so well for stag and hen dos and in the corporate sector too as we have powerpoint facilities.

"People are happy they can be a bit louder than in a pub and it is safe and there is no queueing as there are no other groups in there.

"I would like to franchise in the future but I want to focus on Man Cave Norwich for now."

