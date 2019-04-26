Video

Second Norwich link revealed in new Avengers: Endgame film

Chris Hemsworth, Joe Russo and Tom Hiddleston speaking at the 2017 San Diego Comic Con International, for "Avengers: Infinity War", at the San Diego Convention Center in San Diego, California. Credit: Gage Skidmore Gage Skidmore

As the Sainsbury Centre of Visual Arts returns as Avengers HQ in the new Marvel blockbuster, another link to the city has been revealed.

Today sees the UK release of Marvel blockbuster movie Avengers: Endgame. Not only is UEA's @SainsburyCentre the Avengers HQ in the movies but co-director Joe Russo studied here.



He talks about his UEA days in this interview #AvengersEndgame https://t.co/N7g7kegC0C pic.twitter.com/ZIKFnuajAu — UEA (@uniofeastanglia) April 25, 2019

The American superhero film is the culmination of a 22-film story which included Avengers: Age of Ultron in 2015 and Avengers: Infinity War in 2018.

Film crews came to the Sainsbury Centre on the UEA campus in 2014 with stars including Robert Downey Jr (Iron Man), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow) and Chris Hemsworth (Thor) spotted on campus as the gallery served as the futuristic base of the Avengers.

The footage was then re-used in the other two films and other releases including Spiderman: Homecoming and Ant-Man.

But the filming location isn't the only influence Norwich has had on the film as the co-director Joe Russo, who works alongside his brother Anthony, studied scriptwriting at UEA.

Film crews at the Sainsbury Centre for Visual Arts on the University of East Anglia campus setting up for the Avengers: Age of Ultron movie. Picture: www.EnjoyNorwich.com Film crews at the Sainsbury Centre for Visual Arts on the University of East Anglia campus setting up for the Avengers: Age of Ultron movie. Picture: www.EnjoyNorwich.com

Joe began his studies at The University of Iowa majoring in English and he then took an intensive course so he could spend a semester with his brother, who was a year older, in England.

Whilst his brother went to King's College London to study Literature, Joe came to Norwich.

According to Cleveland Magazine, when asked to write and perform a monologue at UEA, he offered a “heady, obtuse and antiestablishment rant about the merits of the assignment, before dramatically exiting the classroom.”

His professor at the university gave him a role in David Mamet's American Buffalo whilst studying there.

Since graduating, the brothers have worked extensively in film and TV including the final two Avengers film, Captain America: The Winter Soldier and comedy series Arrested Development which they won an Emmy Award for.

Recent release The Favourite, starring Olivia Colman, also featured UEA talent as scriptwriter Deborah Davies studied at UEA.