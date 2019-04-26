Search

Advanced search

Video

Second Norwich link revealed in new Avengers: Endgame film

26 April, 2019 - 11:41
Chris Hemsworth, Joe Russo and Tom Hiddleston speaking at the 2017 San Diego Comic Con International, for

Chris Hemsworth, Joe Russo and Tom Hiddleston speaking at the 2017 San Diego Comic Con International, for "Avengers: Infinity War", at the San Diego Convention Center in San Diego, California. Credit: Gage Skidmore

Gage Skidmore

As the Sainsbury Centre of Visual Arts returns as Avengers HQ in the new Marvel blockbuster, another link to the city has been revealed.

The American superhero film is the culmination of a 22-film story which included Avengers: Age of Ultron in 2015 and Avengers: Infinity War in 2018.

Film crews came to the Sainsbury Centre on the UEA campus in 2014 with stars including Robert Downey Jr (Iron Man), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow) and Chris Hemsworth (Thor) spotted on campus as the gallery served as the futuristic base of the Avengers.

The footage was then re-used in the other two films and other releases including Spiderman: Homecoming and Ant-Man.

But the filming location isn't the only influence Norwich has had on the film as the co-director Joe Russo, who works alongside his brother Anthony, studied scriptwriting at UEA.

Film crews at the Sainsbury Centre for Visual Arts on the University of East Anglia campus setting up for the Avengers: Age of Ultron movie. Picture: www.EnjoyNorwich.comFilm crews at the Sainsbury Centre for Visual Arts on the University of East Anglia campus setting up for the Avengers: Age of Ultron movie. Picture: www.EnjoyNorwich.com

You may also want to watch:

Joe began his studies at The University of Iowa majoring in English and he then took an intensive course so he could spend a semester with his brother, who was a year older, in England.

Whilst his brother went to King's College London to study Literature, Joe came to Norwich.

According to Cleveland Magazine, when asked to write and perform a monologue at UEA, he offered a “heady, obtuse and antiestablishment rant about the merits of the assignment, before dramatically exiting the classroom.”

His professor at the university gave him a role in David Mamet's American Buffalo whilst studying there.

Since graduating, the brothers have worked extensively in film and TV including the final two Avengers film, Captain America: The Winter Soldier and comedy series Arrested Development which they won an Emmy Award for.

Recent release The Favourite, starring Olivia Colman, also featured UEA talent as scriptwriter Deborah Davies studied at UEA.

Most Read

‘We are terrified’ - pet owner describes finding cat with both ears cut off in second attack in two weeks

A stray cat in Norwich was found with both of his ears cut off - the second incident to happen in two weeks in the NR3 area. Picture: Sarah Cutting

Illegal workers detained following immigration raid at Indian restaurant

Enforcement officers visited Tamarind Fine Indian Dining on Woodbastwick Road on Wednesday evening (April 24) as part of an intelligence-led operation. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Driver seriously injured in three car crash at crossroads

Emergency services at the scene of the accident near Hempnall where a driver sustained serious injuries after a crash between three cars. Picture: Fraser Rush

Mystery surrounds closure of Norfolk restaurant

This notice has appeared outside the Jasminum Thai restaurant in Rollesby stating the premises is closing permanently. Picture: Submitted.

Builder hit supervisor with spirit level at building site after his work was criticised

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Most Read

Body found at Mousehold Heath in Norwich

A body has been found at Mousehold Heath in Norwich. Picture Dan Grimmer.

The A47 near Norwich has reopened after police dealt with incident

The incident happened in Millenium Way at around 6.30pm today, Wednesday, April 24. Photo: James Bass.

‘It did make all the adults laugh’ - Family’s amusement over Tesco Easter bunting blunder

Janet Fowler, of Dereham, said the family chuckled when they put the bunting up and it read

Motorcyclist who died in Norfolk crash is named

The A1067 at Bawdeswell, where the crash took place. Picture: ARCHANT.

Man’s body found on beach

Kessingland Beach. PHOTO: Reece Hanson

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Driver seriously injured in three car crash at crossroads

Emergency services at the scene of the accident near Hempnall where a driver sustained serious injuries after a crash between three cars. Picture: Fraser Rush

‘We are terrified’ - pet owner describes finding cat with both ears cut off in second attack in two weeks

A stray cat in Norwich was found with both of his ears cut off - the second incident to happen in two weeks in the NR3 area. Picture: Sarah Cutting

Illegal workers detained following immigration raid at Indian restaurant

Enforcement officers visited Tamarind Fine Indian Dining on Woodbastwick Road on Wednesday evening (April 24) as part of an intelligence-led operation. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Cotswold Outdoor to close branches across UK as profits fall

Cotswold Outdoor will be closing a number of stores across the UK including the potential closure of its Ipswich store in the Great White Horse Hotel. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Memories of the Norfolk Marathon and the 1980s running boom

Neil Featherby wins the Norfolk Marathon in 1987. Picture: Archant Library
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists