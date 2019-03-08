Video

Norwich light switch-on named alongside Oxford Street as best in UK

The Norwich Christmas light switch-on also sees the return of the Tunnel of Light on Hayhill, Norwich. Pictured is Samantha Skouros and her daughter Credit: ANTONY KELLY Archant Norfolk 2016

Norwich may be a small city, but its annual Christmas light switch-on and Tunnel of Light makes a big impact and has been named one of the best in the UK.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Christmas lights in Davey Place. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Christmas lights in Davey Place. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The Telegraph has named the event as one of the best in the country, alongside big budget switch-ons such as Oxford Street and Covent Garden in London and Birmingham's Jewellery Quarter.

The switch-on takes place tonight outside City Hall and will see Norwich City midfielder Todd Cantwell kick off the countdown to Christmas and turn on the lights at 7pm.

Alongside the lights there will also be a Father Christmas procession, live music, a grotto for children and more than 40 trees will be lit up across the city.

READ MORE: All you need to know ahead of Norwich Christmas light switch-on

Crowds make their way slowly through the popular Tunnel of Lights at the Norwich Christmas lights switch on. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Crowds make their way slowly through the popular Tunnel of Lights at the Norwich Christmas lights switch on. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

But the feature that has captured the nation's attention since it launched in 2016 is the Tunnel of Light, which will also spark into life this evening, and boasts six miles of light strings and more than 50,000 LEDs from The Forum to Haymarket.

There will be stunning displays to enjoy throughout the festive period and it has previously attracted thousands of visitors across the country.

READ MORE: 11 Christmas lights switch-ons taking place in Norfolk

The article by The Telegraph urges people to head to the city if "Instagrammable Christmas lights are high on your agenda" and the list also features the Southwold display, which takes place on November 30.