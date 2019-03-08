Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Wine More
Video

Norwich light switch-on named alongside Oxford Street as best in UK

PUBLISHED: 14:14 14 November 2019 | UPDATED: 14:14 14 November 2019

The Norwich Christmas light switch-on also sees the return of the Tunnel of Light on Hayhill, Norwich. Pictured is Samantha Skouros and her daughter Credit: ANTONY KELLY

The Norwich Christmas light switch-on also sees the return of the Tunnel of Light on Hayhill, Norwich. Pictured is Samantha Skouros and her daughter Credit: ANTONY KELLY

Archant Norfolk 2016

Norwich may be a small city, but its annual Christmas light switch-on and Tunnel of Light makes a big impact and has been named one of the best in the UK.

Christmas lights in Davey Place. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYChristmas lights in Davey Place. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The Telegraph has named the event as one of the best in the country, alongside big budget switch-ons such as Oxford Street and Covent Garden in London and Birmingham's Jewellery Quarter.

The switch-on takes place tonight outside City Hall and will see Norwich City midfielder Todd Cantwell kick off the countdown to Christmas and turn on the lights at 7pm.

Alongside the lights there will also be a Father Christmas procession, live music, a grotto for children and more than 40 trees will be lit up across the city.

READ MORE: All you need to know ahead of Norwich Christmas light switch-on

Crowds make their way slowly through the popular Tunnel of Lights at the Norwich Christmas lights switch on. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYCrowds make their way slowly through the popular Tunnel of Lights at the Norwich Christmas lights switch on. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

But the feature that has captured the nation's attention since it launched in 2016 is the Tunnel of Light, which will also spark into life this evening, and boasts six miles of light strings and more than 50,000 LEDs from The Forum to Haymarket.

There will be stunning displays to enjoy throughout the festive period and it has previously attracted thousands of visitors across the country.

READ MORE: 11 Christmas lights switch-ons taking place in Norfolk

The article by The Telegraph urges people to head to the city if "Instagrammable Christmas lights are high on your agenda" and the list also features the Southwold display, which takes place on November 30.

Related articles

Most Read

Iceland store to close after 30 years of trading

Iceland is set to close its King's Lynn store. Photo: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

‘He thought he was going to die’ - teenager, believed to be just 13, stabbed in back in attempted robbery

Police are investigating an attempted robbery near Dereham Road in Norwich during which a teenager was stabbed. Photo: Ruth Lawes

How wanted sex offender worked as nurse in mental health hospital

Albert Walker at the Huntercombe Hospital in Buxton in 2011. Photo: Submitted

A47 Bascule Bridge could reopen ‘early evening’ following ‘fault’

The A47 Bascule Bridge in Lowestoft was stuck in the upright position and closed in both directions following a “technical fault”. Picture: Lowestoft Central

Teenager stabbed in attempted robbery in Norwich

Police are investigating an attempted robbery near Dereham Road in Norwich during which a teenager was stabbed. Photo: Ruth Lawes

Most Read

Tributes paid to young badminton player who died in A47 crash

Young badminton player Bradley Smith, who died following a crash on the A47 near Swaffham. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Iceland store to close after 30 years of trading

Iceland is set to close its King's Lynn store. Photo: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Star who will switch on Norwich’s Christmas lights is revealed

Norwich City Council has revealed who is turning on the Christmas lights in the city this year. Photo : Steve Adams.

‘It’s a bit like the Eiffel Tower’: A11’s orange landmark disappears from skyline

An orange fiesta, which has been hanging from a crane for the last 15 years, has disappeared from the skyline Photo: Vehicle Dismantlers Ltd

Norwich’s hidden gem where you can get a huge Sunday roast and a pint for just over £10

Roast beef and all the trimmings at The Windmill, Norwich

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Person found dead in village

A person has been found dead at a home in Strumpshaw. Picture: Archant.

Woman’s head smashed into tree during attack in woods

A woman was attacked while walking in the woods near her Wroxham home. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘I’ve made some good progress’ – Zimmermann hoping to return in early December for City

Norwich City fans celebrate a heropic block from captain Christoph Zimmermann during his brief Premier League appearance at West Ham in August, before he was injured Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

‘He thought he was going to die’ - teenager, believed to be just 13, stabbed in back in attempted robbery

Police are investigating an attempted robbery near Dereham Road in Norwich during which a teenager was stabbed. Photo: Ruth Lawes

Iceland store to close after 30 years of trading

Iceland is set to close its King's Lynn store. Photo: Rui Vieira/PA Wire
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists