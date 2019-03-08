Video

All you need to know as the Norwich Lanes Summer Fayre returns for 2019

The Norwich Lanes Summer Fayre returns for 2019. Picture: Ian Burt Archant

From a street market to live music, here is everything you need to know as the Norwich Lanes Summer Fayre returns.

The Norwich Lanes Summer Fayre. Picture: Ian Burt The Norwich Lanes Summer Fayre. Picture: Ian Burt

The fair will take place on Sunday, July 7 as part of the Lord Mayor's Celebration weekend and will feature stalls from the city's thriving independent businesses.

The event is returning this summer after a two-year break as organisers were forced to cancel in 2018 due to public safety concerns as the event had attracted around 15,000 people in 2017 and they couldn't secure funding to insure the event.

This time around, the event is back bigger and better than ever after its hiatus and is sponsored by the Norwich Business Improvement District (BID) and Norwich City Council.

The fair began in 2008 as a small event called the St Benedicts Street Fair and it has gone on to become one of the major highlights of the city calendar.

People enjoying the Norwich Lanes Summer Fayre, part of the Lord Mayor's Celebration. Picture: Stuart Anderson People enjoying the Norwich Lanes Summer Fayre, part of the Lord Mayor's Celebration. Picture: Stuart Anderson

What can I expect?

Alongside the street market in St Benedicts Street, which runs from 11am to 5pm, there will also be tasty food stalls with restaurants confirmed so far including Benedicts, Haggle and Farmyard.

At the city centre end of the street there will also be live art from Norwich University of the Arts students and at Norwich Arts Centre there will be a Clutter City event with handcrafted gifts from 11am to 4pm and free entry.

It will also support local musicians with acoustic acts from Sonic Youths, a development programme for musicians aged 14 to 19, on the lawn outside the venue and there will also be Vietnamese pop-up food from Papaya Verte.

Norwich Lanes summer fayre. Photo by Simon Finlay. Norwich Lanes summer fayre. Photo by Simon Finlay.

In the Maddermarket, Pottergate and Charing Cross area there will be a vintage pop-up which will feature antiques, clothing and bric-a-brac and in Bridewell Alley there will be pop-up art sales.

There will be live music on the stage on the green outside The Birdcage and The Plough and Rumsey Wells will also be open until late.

The Rumsey Wells pub will also be running an all-day party and record fair upstairs from 1pm to 7pm.

Norwich Lanes summer fayre. Photo by Simon Finlay. Norwich Lanes summer fayre. Photo by Simon Finlay.

Jonty Young, head of marketing for the Norwich Lanes, said: "Norwich as a whole is the shopping capital of East Anglia and there is so much more on offer than anywhere else.

"We are lucky to have such beautiful architecture and thriving small businesses and every time people spend in the independents it keeps money in the local economy.

"The reaction in the street from people is that they are really pleased for it to be back and we are expecting a big crowd."

Are there any road closures for the event?

Norwich Lanes summer fayre. Photo by Simon Finlay. Norwich Lanes summer fayre. Photo by Simon Finlay.

From 8am to 8pm, Pottergate, St Benedicts Street, St Gregory's Green and St John Maddermarket will all be shut.

Can I still have a stall at the fair?

All the pitches are now full for the street market but there is still space at the vintage and antique market and you can email info@norwichlanes.co.uk for more information.