Search

Advanced search

Video

All you need to know as the Norwich Lanes Summer Fayre returns for 2019

PUBLISHED: 17:32 25 June 2019 | UPDATED: 17:32 25 June 2019

The Norwich Lanes Summer Fayre returns for 2019. Picture: Ian Burt

The Norwich Lanes Summer Fayre returns for 2019. Picture: Ian Burt

Archant

From a street market to live music, here is everything you need to know as the Norwich Lanes Summer Fayre returns.

The Norwich Lanes Summer Fayre. Picture: Ian BurtThe Norwich Lanes Summer Fayre. Picture: Ian Burt

The fair will take place on Sunday, July 7 as part of the Lord Mayor's Celebration weekend and will feature stalls from the city's thriving independent businesses.

The event is returning this summer after a two-year break as organisers were forced to cancel in 2018 due to public safety concerns as the event had attracted around 15,000 people in 2017 and they couldn't secure funding to insure the event.

This time around, the event is back bigger and better than ever after its hiatus and is sponsored by the Norwich Business Improvement District (BID) and Norwich City Council.

The fair began in 2008 as a small event called the St Benedicts Street Fair and it has gone on to become one of the major highlights of the city calendar.

People enjoying the Norwich Lanes Summer Fayre, part of the Lord Mayor's Celebration. Picture: Stuart AndersonPeople enjoying the Norwich Lanes Summer Fayre, part of the Lord Mayor's Celebration. Picture: Stuart Anderson

READ MORE: All you need to know ahead of Lord Mayor's Celebration 2019

What can I expect?

Alongside the street market in St Benedicts Street, which runs from 11am to 5pm, there will also be tasty food stalls with restaurants confirmed so far including Benedicts, Haggle and Farmyard.

At the city centre end of the street there will also be live art from Norwich University of the Arts students and at Norwich Arts Centre there will be a Clutter City event with handcrafted gifts from 11am to 4pm and free entry.

It will also support local musicians with acoustic acts from Sonic Youths, a development programme for musicians aged 14 to 19, on the lawn outside the venue and there will also be Vietnamese pop-up food from Papaya Verte.

Norwich Lanes summer fayre. Photo by Simon Finlay.Norwich Lanes summer fayre. Photo by Simon Finlay.

In the Maddermarket, Pottergate and Charing Cross area there will be a vintage pop-up which will feature antiques, clothing and bric-a-brac and in Bridewell Alley there will be pop-up art sales.

You may also want to watch:

There will be live music on the stage on the green outside The Birdcage and The Plough and Rumsey Wells will also be open until late.

The Rumsey Wells pub will also be running an all-day party and record fair upstairs from 1pm to 7pm.

Norwich Lanes summer fayre. Photo by Simon Finlay.Norwich Lanes summer fayre. Photo by Simon Finlay.

READ MORE: 9 unusual things to do in Norwich - from a Rage Room to Snow Tubing

Jonty Young, head of marketing for the Norwich Lanes, said: "Norwich as a whole is the shopping capital of East Anglia and there is so much more on offer than anywhere else.

"We are lucky to have such beautiful architecture and thriving small businesses and every time people spend in the independents it keeps money in the local economy.

"The reaction in the street from people is that they are really pleased for it to be back and we are expecting a big crowd."

READ MORE: 9 things to do in Norwich at night - from retro bowling to laser tag

Are there any road closures for the event?

Norwich Lanes summer fayre. Photo by Simon Finlay.Norwich Lanes summer fayre. Photo by Simon Finlay.

From 8am to 8pm, Pottergate, St Benedicts Street, St Gregory's Green and St John Maddermarket will all be shut.

Can I still have a stall at the fair?

All the pitches are now full for the street market but there is still space at the vintage and antique market and you can email info@norwichlanes.co.uk for more information.

Most Read

Schoolgirl who was abducted while on holiday at Center Parcs was sexually assaulted by man, 25

Grant McShane who has been jailed for six years after abducting a schoolgirl at the gates of Center Parcs

New glamping site with moat and natural swimming pond opens

The outdoor natural swimming pool at the new Moat Island Glamping site at Haveringland, Norfolk. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

‘We know we cannot stop it’ - Village faces up to 725-homes bid ahead of public meeting

Persimmon Homes is looking to build 725 homes in Caister close to where it is already building 190 at Beauchamp Grange Picture: Persimmon Homes

Top solicitor who took £2m was duped by lottery scammers

Hugh Lansdell has been struck off after admitting the allegations. Photo: Archant

Rail disruption after person hit by a train

A Greater Anglia train. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Most Read

Dozens of Norfolk roads set to close as major cycling event arrives

The Great British Cycling Festival includes plenty of events for all to join Photo submitted

Car crashes into bungalow

Police were called to a crash in Pilgrims Way in Bungay. Pic: Suffolk Constabulary.

Schoolgirl who was abducted while on holiday at Center Parcs was sexually assaulted by man, 25

Grant McShane who has been jailed for six years after abducting a schoolgirl at the gates of Center Parcs

Popular Norfolk pub closes and could be turned into eight homes

Plans have been lodged for a change of use at the Cottage pub in Cromer, which has closed. Picture: David Bale

Norwich City sign Josip Drmic

Norwich City's new signing Josip Drmic Picture: Norwich City FC

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘We know we cannot stop it’ - Village faces up to 725-homes bid ahead of public meeting

Persimmon Homes is looking to build 725 homes in Caister close to where it is already building 190 at Beauchamp Grange Picture: Persimmon Homes

Something about this car near illegal rave drew the attention of police

The car spotted by police near the rave over the weekend Picture; Norfolk Constabulary

‘It is silly and hurtful’ - Norwich reality star hits out at online trolls

Reanne Brown working on a campain for Sister Glam UK Credit: Kaylee Brown

‘Callous’ puppy farming gang members jailed for selling ‘diseased’ dogs

Zoe Rushmer (left) and Michael Rushmer (right). Picture Facebook.

All you need to know as the Norwich Lanes Summer Fayre returns for 2019

The Norwich Lanes Summer Fayre returns for 2019. Picture: Ian Burt
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists