Norwich musician to bring The Greatest Show to Theatre Royal

The Joe Ringer Band presents The Greatest Show Archant

Are you a Dirty Dancing devotee? A Back to the Future fanatic? Or are you mad for Moulin Rouge?

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Joe Ringer Band presents The Greatest Show The Joe Ringer Band presents The Greatest Show

Popular vocalist Joe Ringer returns to the Norwich Theatre Royal this summer, bringing along his 15-piece band and talented team of singers with a songbook packed with some of the best movie hits of all time.

And, as his third big-band spectacular hits the city's biggest stage, Mr Ringer is hoping this will be his Greatest Show yet.

Taking place on June 2, audience members will be transported from the world of Frank Sinatra, Judy Garland, and the glamour of 1950s Hollywood, to the excitement of Ghostbusters, Back to the Future and many of the great theme tunes of the 1980s.

There will be a special tribute to 2017's run-away hit The Greatest Showman, before a finale devoted to the all-singing, all-dancing Blues Brothers.

Mr Ringer, a former Costessey High School student, said: "I've always been a huge fan of movies and especially their music.

"I remember getting a James Bond themes cassette for my ninth birthday and that really started my passion for film music.

You may also want to watch:

"I love John Williams. He's produced too many film soundtracks to mention - Indiana Jones, Star Wars, Harry Potter and, my personal favourite, Jaws! "We'll be paying a special tribute to the music of John Williams which I'm particularly excited about."

This will be the third time Joe and his fellow performers have played the Norwich Theatre Royal.

Joe will be joined by talented vocalist Roxy Yarnold Joe will be joined by talented vocalist Roxy Yarnold

Their first show "Swingin' with Buble" back in 2016 was met with critical acclaim and 2017's "A Night at the Musicals" was a near sell-out.

"The show will feature our incredible 15-piece big band, who transition effortlessly from swinging big band numbers to tender ballads, along with our eight-piece vocal group," said Mr Ringer.

Joe will also be joined on stage by talented vocalist Roxy Yarnold, who will be paying a special tribute to Judy Garland, and Stars of the Stage performing arts school in Lowestoft who will be performing a medley from Shrek.

Joe was born in Norwich and attended Costessey High School before pursuing a career in singing.

He has since found himself working all over the UK with his band and in 2017. the 34-year-old was the featured vocalist on Tesco's Christmas advert, singing a jazz version of Shakin' Stevens "Merry Christmas, Everyone".

The Joe Ringer Band presents The Greatest Show comes to Norwich Theatre Royal on Sunday June 2 at 7.30pm

You can purchase tickets at theatreroyalnorwich.co.uk priced from £10 to £23 £10-£23