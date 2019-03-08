Search

Advanced search

Norwich musician to bring The Greatest Show to Theatre Royal

PUBLISHED: 09:56 16 May 2019 | UPDATED: 09:56 16 May 2019

The Joe Ringer Band presents The Greatest Show

The Joe Ringer Band presents The Greatest Show

Archant

Are you a Dirty Dancing devotee? A Back to the Future fanatic? Or are you mad for Moulin Rouge?

The Joe Ringer Band presents The Greatest ShowThe Joe Ringer Band presents The Greatest Show

Popular vocalist Joe Ringer returns to the Norwich Theatre Royal this summer, bringing along his 15-piece band and talented team of singers with a songbook packed with some of the best movie hits of all time.

And, as his third big-band spectacular hits the city's biggest stage, Mr Ringer is hoping this will be his Greatest Show yet.

Taking place on June 2, audience members will be transported from the world of Frank Sinatra, Judy Garland, and the glamour of 1950s Hollywood, to the excitement of Ghostbusters, Back to the Future and many of the great theme tunes of the 1980s.

There will be a special tribute to 2017's run-away hit The Greatest Showman, before a finale devoted to the all-singing, all-dancing Blues Brothers.

Mr Ringer, a former Costessey High School student, said: "I've always been a huge fan of movies and especially their music.

"I remember getting a James Bond themes cassette for my ninth birthday and that really started my passion for film music.

You may also want to watch:

"I love John Williams. He's produced too many film soundtracks to mention - Indiana Jones, Star Wars, Harry Potter and, my personal favourite, Jaws! "We'll be paying a special tribute to the music of John Williams which I'm particularly excited about."

This will be the third time Joe and his fellow performers have played the Norwich Theatre Royal.

Joe will be joined by talented vocalist Roxy YarnoldJoe will be joined by talented vocalist Roxy Yarnold

Their first show "Swingin' with Buble" back in 2016 was met with critical acclaim and 2017's "A Night at the Musicals" was a near sell-out.

"The show will feature our incredible 15-piece big band, who transition effortlessly from swinging big band numbers to tender ballads, along with our eight-piece vocal group," said Mr Ringer.

Joe will also be joined on stage by talented vocalist Roxy Yarnold, who will be paying a special tribute to Judy Garland, and Stars of the Stage performing arts school in Lowestoft who will be performing a medley from Shrek.

Joe was born in Norwich and attended Costessey High School before pursuing a career in singing.

He has since found himself working all over the UK with his band and in 2017. the 34-year-old was the featured vocalist on Tesco's Christmas advert, singing a jazz version of Shakin' Stevens "Merry Christmas, Everyone".

The Joe Ringer Band presents The Greatest Show comes to Norwich Theatre Royal on Sunday June 2 at 7.30pm

You can purchase tickets at theatreroyalnorwich.co.uk priced from £10 to £23 £10-£23

Most Read

Two seriously injured and road closed as three police cars crash in training exercise

The scene of the accident involving three police vehicles at Filby where two people were injured. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Man suffers ‘life-changing’ injury in A11 crash

The southbound A11 near Wymondham. One lane of the road was closed near the Wymondham offslip due to a road traffic collision. Picture: Google

‘They use you and then drop you with no support’ - Norfolk mum who appeared on Jeremy Kyle speaks out

Rachel Roberts and her daughter. Photo: Courtesy of Rachel Roberts

Popular Norwich takeaway up for sale as owner looks to retirement

Urban Munch in Castle Meadow in Norwich Credit: Louisa Baldwin

400 cannabis plants discovered near Norwich

Cannabis plants discovered in a house at Three Corner Drive, Old Catton, on May 15, 2019. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Most Read

‘I saw no tyre marks’ - Father wins battle with council over son’s motorcycle riding on his land

Google Earth image showing what appears to be a motorcycle track in Wiggenhall St Mary Magdalen. Picture:

Bomb scare at school sees pupils evacuated and police called

Alderman Peel High School, Wells. Pupils have been evacuated from the school after an unexploded shell was brought onto the site. Picture: IAN BURT

Woman crashed into three cars in Tesco car park after arguing with passenger

File photo of the customer car park at the Tesco Extra store in Great Yarmouth. Picture: James Bass.

It won the ‘best restaurant’ in Norfolk award, but is it worthy of the title?

Lobster platter Credit: James Randle

Rich list reveals wealthiest people in East Anglia

Kirsten Rausing pictured at Trinity Park to receive her Honorary Degree from UCS Picture ARCHANT

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Two seriously injured and road closed as three police cars crash in training exercise

The scene of the accident involving three police vehicles at Filby where two people were injured. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Inquest opens into death of doctor found at Lidl

The car in which a man's body was found at Lidl in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Work to start on £4.6m roundabout at Norfolk crash blackspot

Work is starting on the Hempnall roundabout. Pic: Norfolk County Council.

Trial of men accused of Norwich knife attack is adjourned

File photo of Castle Meadow in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY.

‘Simply unsustainable’ - readers share reaction to plans for 4,000 new Norfolk homes

Readers have shared their reaction on social media after the news that a Norfolk council could build up to 4,464 homes in the district over the next 20 years. Pictured, aerial view of residential houses, park and greenery. Photo: Getty/iStock
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists