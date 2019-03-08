REVIEW: Awesome foursome come together for Beatles reunion in Norwich

The Fab Four have boarded their yellow submarine and docked it in Norwich for the next few days for a nostalgic, hit-filled magical mystery tour.

More than 56 years after the Beatles performed in Norwich at the Grosvenor Rooms in May 1963 and the city found itself once again immersed in the shrill of Beatlemania.

Paul McCartney (Emanuele Angeletti), John Lennon (Richard Jordan), George Harrison (John Brosnan) and Ringo Starr (Ben Cullingworth) took to the stage at Norwich's Theatre Royal for an epic voyage back into the timeless sounds of the 60s and 70s.

I was born in the mid-1970s so never got to experience the Beatles first-hand.

But the cast of Let it Be give people like me that all important ticket to ride back in time to when Beatles were king.

The songs speak for themselves; She Loves You, I Wanna Hold Your Hand, Yesterday, Help, Sgt Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band, Penny Lane, A Day in the Life, Get Back, Strawberry Fields Forever, Let it Be and Hey Jude.

Of course, many of the hits were there but the really interesting twist and shout to this stunning show was what came in the second half.

The Fab Four went on to put on a concert that never was.

Set a decade after the Beatles went their separate ways, the reunion features some of Lennon, McCartney and Harrison's best-loved solo material, including Starting Over, Band on the Run, Got My Mind Set on You, Live and Let Die and of course the beautiful Imagine, an anthem for world peace which has even more poignancy after Lennon was shot and killed in December 1980.

Angeletti, Jordan, Brosnan and Cullingworth give tour de force performances as these four lads from Liverpool in their pomp.

The devil in the detail of this awesome foursome was such that Angeletti (McCartney) took to the stage, in the latter part of the first act , in bare feet just as McCartney had on the cover of the Beatles 1969 album Abbey Road.

This intricacy shows the lengths to which this group will go to in bringing the Beatles back to life on the stage.

They sure did come together with some style, skill and panache and have made this super show a must-see for Beatles fans everywhere.

- Let it Be runs at Norwich's Theatre Royal until Saturday (June 22) for tickets call 01603 630000.