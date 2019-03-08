Search

Advanced search

REVIEW: Awesome foursome come together for Beatles reunion in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 12:17 18 June 2019 | UPDATED: 12:17 18 June 2019

Let It Be - a tribute to The Beatles. Picture: Julia Russel

Let It Be - a tribute to The Beatles. Picture: Julia Russel

Archant

The Fab Four have boarded their yellow submarine and docked it in Norwich for the next few days for a nostalgic, hit-filled magical mystery tour.

Let It Be - a tribute to The Beatles. Picture: Paul ColtasLet It Be - a tribute to The Beatles. Picture: Paul Coltas

More than 56 years after the Beatles performed in Norwich at the Grosvenor Rooms in May 1963 and the city found itself once again immersed in the shrill of Beatlemania.

Paul McCartney (Emanuele Angeletti), John Lennon (Richard Jordan), George Harrison (John Brosnan) and Ringo Starr (Ben Cullingworth) took to the stage at Norwich's Theatre Royal for an epic voyage back into the timeless sounds of the 60s and 70s.

I was born in the mid-1970s so never got to experience the Beatles first-hand.

But the cast of Let it Be give people like me that all important ticket to ride back in time to when Beatles were king.

Let It Be. Picture: Julia RusselLet It Be. Picture: Julia Russel

The songs speak for themselves; She Loves You, I Wanna Hold Your Hand, Yesterday, Help, Sgt Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band, Penny Lane, A Day in the Life, Get Back, Strawberry Fields Forever, Let it Be and Hey Jude.

You may also want to watch:

Of course, many of the hits were there but the really interesting twist and shout to this stunning show was what came in the second half.

The Fab Four went on to put on a concert that never was.

Let It Be. Picture: Paul ColtasLet It Be. Picture: Paul Coltas

Set a decade after the Beatles went their separate ways, the reunion features some of Lennon, McCartney and Harrison's best-loved solo material, including Starting Over, Band on the Run, Got My Mind Set on You, Live and Let Die and of course the beautiful Imagine, an anthem for world peace which has even more poignancy after Lennon was shot and killed in December 1980.

Angeletti, Jordan, Brosnan and Cullingworth give tour de force performances as these four lads from Liverpool in their pomp.

The devil in the detail of this awesome foursome was such that Angeletti (McCartney) took to the stage, in the latter part of the first act , in bare feet just as McCartney had on the cover of the Beatles 1969 album Abbey Road.

This intricacy shows the lengths to which this group will go to in bringing the Beatles back to life on the stage.

They sure did come together with some style, skill and panache and have made this super show a must-see for Beatles fans everywhere.

- Let it Be runs at Norwich's Theatre Royal until Saturday (June 22) for tickets call 01603 630000.

Most Read

First McDonald’s restaurant planned for the north Norfolk coast

The proposed site for a new McDonald's restaurant in Cromer. Pictures: Planning documents

‘An immense impact’ - Sir James Dyson donates £19m for education centre at his former school

Sir James Dyson was born Cromer and joined Gresham's aged nine, attending the school from 1956 to 1965. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images

‘I’m going nowhere,’ says Traveller ordered to leave site after 40 years

William Brazil at the Swanton Road Travellers' site in Mile Cross, Norwich. He has lived on the site since the 1970s but is in a legal dispute with the council about who owns the land. Photo: Archant

‘It’s terrible, everything is gone’ - Couple devastated by fire which ripped through home

Fire crews have tackled a fire at Roughton Road in Cromer.

Dogs loose on A47 near Norwich following two-vehicle collision

The Harford Bridge junction on the A47, south of Norwich, where two vehicles were involved in a collision. Picture: Google

Most Read

First McDonald’s restaurant planned for the north Norfolk coast

The proposed site for a new McDonald's restaurant in Cromer. Pictures: Planning documents

Horrifying van fire on A47 was an ‘accident’

The van fire on the A47 in Great Yarmouth was caused by accident. Picture: Cally Nunn

Thunderstorms on the way for Norfolk and Waveney as Met Office issues weather warning

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms for the East of England. Picture: LIZ BRAY

Armed police called to town centre park after group of men seen with gun

Armed police were called to St George's Park in Great Yarmouth on Sunday following reports of a group of men with a gun. Picture: Joseph Norton

Norwich City transfer rumours: Arsenal starlet set for Canaries

Norwich City have been touted with Charlie Gilmour Picture Adam Davy/PA

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘I’m going nowhere,’ says Traveller ordered to leave site after 40 years

William Brazil at the Swanton Road Travellers' site in Mile Cross, Norwich. He has lived on the site since the 1970s but is in a legal dispute with the council about who owns the land. Photo: Archant

Norfolk bracing for thunder and lightning

Norfolk could see thunder and lightning tonight. Photo: Archant

Green light for Burger King drive-through on retail park

Plans for the demolition of the existing building on the North Quay Retail Park in Lowestoft to create a new 256sq m building with drive-through facility, proposed to be occupied by Burger King, has been given the go-ahead. Pictures: Mick Howes

New trial date fixed for Wymondham murder accused

A police car outside the house on Burdock Close, Wymondham, where Rajasingam Kumarathas was stabbed to death. Photo: Victoria Pertusa

Military aircraft forced to make emergency landing after ‘engines cut out’

A B-52 had to make an emergency landing at RAF Mildenhall. Photo: Stewart Jack
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists