Ghostly theatrical dining experience coming to haunted Norwich building

PUBLISHED: 11:25 19 December 2018 | UPDATED: 11:37 19 December 2018

The former court in the Guildhall in Norwich Credit: Bill Smith

The former court in the Guildhall in Norwich Credit: Bill Smith

Get ready for the fright of your life as a new theatrical dining experience is opening in one of the Norwich’s most haunted buildings.

The Guildhall, Norwich. Photo: Steve AdamsThe Guildhall, Norwich. Photo: Steve Adams

Ghosts of the Guildhall is coming to the historic Norwich Guildhall and will give guests the change to meet the characters who have occupied the building for the last 800 years.

The spine-tingling evening will contain three true stories passed on from real people who were all in the Guildhall at some point throughout their lives.

The Guildhall was built in 1407 and was used as cells and a court with many people were held there over its history.

The building also served as the city government building from the early 15th century until 1938 and is the largest surviving medieval civic building in the country outside London.

The unique experience has been organised by Britannia Enterprises who support the rehabilitation of prisoners and own Guidhall Britannia cafe in the building.

Grace Oliver, social media and marketing manager for Britannia Enterprises, said: “We’re so delighted to be bringing the Ghosts of Guildhall in early 2019.

How the Guildhall will look on the night Credit: Britannia EnterprisesHow the Guildhall will look on the night Credit: Britannia Enterprises

“The Guildhall is one of the oldest buildings in Norwich and the walls have some stories to tell.

“These events will evoke and unleash the spirits within and we will be bringing the people back to life through a live ghostly dining theatrical experience.

“As the café in the Guildhall is an old court room, it’s very theatrical in a sense due to the surroundings but the whole thing is going to be very much like a live walk-through experience.

“You’ll be taken into the cells and the undercroft of where these real people were kept in their darkest of days.”

The dining experience will include platters and nibbles as well as a glass of fizz on arrival,

The Guildhall also has its own bar so there will be alcohol available to purchase on the night as well as soft drinks.

Ghosts of the Guildhall comes to the city in early 2019 with exact dates TBC.

