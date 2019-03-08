10 things to see and do at Norwich Games Festival 2019

Norwich Games Festival returns to The Forum offer free gaming fun for all ages from Monday May 27 to Saturday June 1.

From arcade machines to props from a hit Netflix show, here is a taster of what you can see and do...

1. Pop into the Tabletop Games Café

Café Bar Marzano, The Forum

May 27 and May 31, 10am to 4pm, June 1 10am to 5pm

Free

The pop-up Tabletop café in Café Bar Marzano has a variety of family friendly games with game experts on hand to find a game suitable for you. Come and find out why board games are becoming so popular!

2. Help create a working game at the GameMaker workshop

May 30, 11am to 12.30pm, 2pm to 3.30pm

The Forum, Auditorium

Free

Ever wanted to build your very own videogame? This family friendly workshop shows you what it's like to build games with GameMaker Studio including code, art and level design.

You, the audience, help game developers design and build a working game from scratch. Previous sessions have seen rainbow unicorn dogs escaping custard floods and whales on wheels popping balloons - what will you come up with?!

3. Relive retro classics in the Retro Arcade

May 27 to June 1, 10am to 4pm

The Forum, Gallery

Free

Dive into a treasure trove of retro classics in the festival Retro Arcade!

We've lined up a whole bunch of awesome retro content this year for you to dig your teeth into; with classic consoles and arcade machines loaded with nostalgia.

Visitor favourites Norwich Retro Gamers will also have their amazing collection of rare retro consoles and games available to play.

4. Play some Indie Games and meet their developers

May 27 to June 1, 10am to 4pm

The Forum

Free

See 40+ independent games showcased by their developers, giving you the chance to find out more about their creation.

Here's a few of our favourites:

- PokeyPoke - a platformer where you jump, climb, swing and poke with a magical spear to uncover the secrets and treasures of a mysterious island

- Wibbly Witches - created by Norfolk-based developer Owen Senior this offers a chaotic multiplayer deathmatch

- Rhythm of the Gods - slide, jump and slash to the beat, to please the Gods of Rhythm. Created in Norwich by Lyrelark Ltd.

- Must Dash Amigos - A humorous family friendly game with a vibrant Mexican style! Created by Cambridge-based miniBeast Game Studios

5. Hear from industry experts at the festival talks programme

Various days and times

Students and lecturers from NUA, Access Creative College and East Coast College will be on hand showing their creations and courses available to study.

The Forum, Auditorium

Free

A highlight of the festival is the free talks programme. A must for those looking to start a career in the industry or find out more about what it's like behind the scenes.

Hear from industry professionals on how they successfully forged a career in the games industry. With talks ranging from breaking into the industry, making the most of Game Jams and a retrospective from N64 classic Goldeneye 007 creator Dr David Doak, there's something for everyone.

6. See props and games from the hit Netflix Black Mirror show Bandersnatch

May 27 to June 1, 10am to 4pm

The Forum, Gallery

Free

Did you know the Centre for Computing History in Cambridge was involved in the new Black Mirror film Bandersnatch?

You'll be able to see props from the set of Black Mirror, including Stefan's Walkman and computer, and play the real Nohzdyve game on an original Sinclair Spectrum!

7. Play life-sized Space Invaders in the Actual Reality Arcade

May 30 to June 1, 10am to 4pm

Outside The Forum

Free

It's time to enter the arcade and play for real!

The Forum's outside space has been transformed into The Actual Reality Arcade! Dive into a life-sized interactive game zone inspired by classic arcade games where YOU bring the games to life.

8. Find out how to kick-start a career in the Games Industry

Various days and times

The Forum

Free

Dreamt about turning your passion for games into a career? Students and lecturers from NUA, Access Creative College and East Coast College will be on hand showing their creations and courses available to study.

9. Put your gaming knowledge to the test at the Gaming Festival Pub Quiz

June 1, doors 7pm

Epic Studios, Norwich

£7

Supported by One Life Left and hosted by Stuart Ashen (Ashens) alongside Did You Know Gaming, this popular quiz is sure to put your gaming knowledge to the test!

10. Become a human button in the Incredible Playable show

May 31, 6.30pm

The Forum, Auditorium

£5

Created by game developer Alistair Aitcheson, The Incredible Playable Show is an interactive video game comedy show for all the family where you, the audience, take to the stage!

Become human buttons, take on the Power Rangers, zap each other with barcode scanners, and play Pac-Man using inflatable toys. Or sit back, and watch your friends literally become cogs in a hilarious machine!

The full festival programme can be found online at norwichgamesfestival.com or pop into The Forum to pick up a Gaming Passport.