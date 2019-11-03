Search

All you need to know ahead of Norwich's Big Boom fireworks

03 November, 2019 - 08:00
Big Boom Fireworks return to Norwich Credit: Mark Bullimore

Archant

From timings to road closures, here is all you need to know as the Big Boom fireworks return to Norwich for 2019.

Thousands of people fill the streets of Norwich for the Big Boom fireworks display. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAYThousands of people fill the streets of Norwich for the Big Boom fireworks display. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

The biggest fireworks display in Norfolk will see the city skies lighted up once more, with over 10,000 people expected to attend.

When and where is the Big Boom taking place?

The event is organised by Norwich City Council and will take place at 7pm on Friday, November 8 and it is taking place an hour earlier than usual as there is a Norwich home game against Watford at Carrow Road on the same night, with kick off at 8pm.

Big Boom fireworks display at Norwich Castle from City Hall. Pictured are Jeff Appleton, Samuel Bix, Abigayle Bix and Antoinette Bix. Picture: MARK BULLIMOREBig Boom fireworks display at Norwich Castle from City Hall. Pictured are Jeff Appleton, Samuel Bix, Abigayle Bix and Antoinette Bix. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

The display will last 15 minutes and will see everything from rockets to Catherine wheels fired from Norwich Castle.

What can I expect?

The event returns for its seventh year in 2019 and each year grows in popularity, so make sure to arrive early to get a good spot.

The countdown will once again take place at City Hall and the display, which has been created by Pains Fireworks, is accompanied by pop and film tunes.

Many market stalls and local independents will also be staying open late so you can grab dinner of a hot drink to warm you up.

Seating for people with disabilities attending Big Boom will be at the motorbike park on St Peters Street.

What road closures will be in place?

5pm - 8pm Britannia Road

5.30pm - 8.30pm Agricultural Hall Plain, Arcade Street, Back of the Inns, Bank Plain,Bank Street, Bedford Street, Bethel Street, Brigg Street, Castle Street, Cattle Market Street, Crown Road, Davey Place, Farmers Avenue, Gaol Hill, Gentleman's Walk, King Street, Little London Street, London Street, Opie Street, Orford Hill, Orford Place, Orford Street, Pottergate, Rampant Horse Street, Redwell Street. Rose Avenue, St Peters Street, St Andrews Hill, St Giles Street, Timberhill, Vincent Road, White Lion Street

5.45pm - 8.30pm Castle Meadow, Market Avenue, St Stephens Street, Red Lion Street

6.30pm - 8pm Prince of Wales Road, Tombland, Upper King Street

Meanwhile, usual match day closures of Carrow Road and the ring road between King Street and Clarence Road will also apply.

