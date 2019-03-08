Search

The Walking Dead star to open Norwich Film Festival

PUBLISHED: 10:09 07 October 2019 | UPDATED: 10:09 07 October 2019

David Morrissey arriving for the 2013 British Academy Film Awards at the Royal Opera House, Bow Street, London in 2013. Picture: PA Archive/PA Images

David Morrissey arriving for the 2013 British Academy Film Awards at the Royal Opera House, Bow Street, London in 2013. Picture: PA Archive/PA Images

PA Archive/PA Images

BAFTA award-winning actor David Morrissey has been announced as the opening guest for Norwich Film Festival 2019.

David's career spans over 30 years and he is best known for playing villain The Governor in hit TV series The Walking Dead, which is set following a zombie apocalypse and based on the comic book series by Robert Kirkman.

His other TV credits include The Missing, State of Play and he has also appeared in many blockbuster films including Nowhere Boy, The Other Boleyn Girl and The Ones Below.

The event will take place on Monday, November 4 at OPEN Norwich and will see The Guardian's film critic Peter Bradshaw in conversation with David.

A spokesman for Norwich Film Festival said: "The Norwich Film Festival launches with one of the most acclaimed British actors of stage and screen and it is an honour to bring David to Norwich to talk about his outstanding work in film and TV.

"With an incredible back catalogue of work this will really be a must see event for any film lover."

Norwich Film Festival takes place between November 6 and 17 and includes over 40 events with over 100 films shown.

This includes a range of short films, which have been submitted from across the globe, 11 full length feature films, including regional premieres and Q&As, and a range of industry talks from leading experts.

In Conversation with David Morrissey runs from 7.30pm to 9pm and tickets cost £12.50 and £10 for under-25s and are available at norwichfilmfestival.co.uk

