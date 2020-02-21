new

Norwich duo Sink Ya Teeth share their favourite double acts ahead of homecoming gig

Sink Ya Teeth Andi Sapey and Susie Lloyd

Sink Ya Teeth, Norwich's queens of dark disco, are already winning plaudits for with their second album, the imaginatively titled 'Two', released on February 28. Ahead of their hometown gig at the Arts Centre on February 29 and a trip to Ipswich's Smokehouse on March 27 Steve Anglesey asked Maria Uzor and Gemma Cullingford to choose their favourite twos...

What is better: 2am or 2pm?

Gemma: 2am. I'm very likely to be asleep, which is just the best thing in the world. 2pm has little going for it really.

Maria: 2am because it's easier to be in your own space when the rest of the world is quiet.

What's the best song by anyone with the word "two" in the title?

Gemma: 'The Sprawl II (Mountains Beyond Mountains)' by Arcade Fire. I love Arcade Fire, and this is one of my favourites. It's the best song from their 2010 album The Suburbs by far. Regine Chassagne provides vocals and it's more of an electronic feel than their other tracks. It's just a fantastic song that I played to death a few years back.

Maria: 'Party Fears Two' - The Associates. Billy Mackenzie's voice is off the wall.

What two-word phrase, other than the obvious one, do you most overuse?

Gemma: "Same again?" It's not great for my liver.

Maria: Racked my brain and I really can't think of any! Probably because I'm a woman of few words...

What's your favourite second album and why?

Gemma: 'Paul's Boutique' by the Beastie Boys. I was 14/15 when I discovered it and at that age I think music you discover and really love stays with you forever. I wanted to be in a band just like the Beasties with my two besties at school. I don't think the other two took it so seriously and luckily our Beastie Girls cover band doing 'Pauline's Boutique' never happened. Phew!

Maria: 'Back To Black' - Amy Winehouse. A voice to stop you in your tracks. She was a very special person.

Are two heads really better than one? Why?

Gemma: Depends on where each head is at and what it's for I guess? In SYT Maria and I mostly work individually and send each other ideas that we've added to the other person's. Then one of us will produce that track alone, so we have a good balance of one and two heads.

Maria: Most of the time, yes. Although too many cooks can sometimes spoil the broth.

Your favourite musical duo?

Gemma: Flight of the Conchords! Their lyrics are hilarious, and they spoof Bowie, Pet Shop Boys, Visage, Prince and Stevie Wonder amongst others, so you got it all in there, with a great TV show to boot.

Maria: God there's so many! I'll have to go for Nancy Sinatra and Lee Hazlewood, or Eric B and Rakim. The first for beautiful songwriting, production, and great vocal performances throughout, and the latter for… well, for the same thing.

Who would you like to stick two fingers up at?

Gemma: Tailgaters. When I look in my rearview mirror and ALL I see are four circles, even though I'm adhering to the speed limit, it means they're clearly up my behind and frankly bullying me. They'll often receive the swearsy fingers from me.

Maria: Anyone who spreads hatred, division, intolerance… Katie Hopkins, Donald Trump, Tommy Robinson, Daily Mail, I'm looking at you!

When you're having dinner with two veg, what are the two veg?

Gemma: Cauliflower and broccoli - I'd like to ask them what it's like to be smothered in cheese.

Maria: Tenderstem broccoli and sweet potato.

Favourite movie sequel?

Gemma: I don't really watch many films, at least not the types that have sequels anyway... In which case I'd have to say something like Gremlins 2, though I've no idea how that differed to the original! I just like Gremlins.

Maria: Kill Bill 2. Not as good as part 1 but still a kick-ass follow-up. Literally.

Favourite non-musical double act?

Gemma: When driving back from gigs, Maria and I will usually listen to an Adam Buxton podcast. The other day we listened to one with Joe Cornish on, and it made me realise how much I miss their Adam and Joe 6 Music Show and podcasts. Their friendship and chemistry is unique.

Maria: It's gotta be my cats Bonnie and Bowie. They're very naughty but the most loving and perfect creatures I've ever had the honour of sharing my life with!

What is worse in a partner: having two left feet, being as thick as two short planks or being a two-timer?

Gemma: Being a two-timer for sure.

Maria: Obviously being a two-timer. No time for wasteman.

Are you like two peas in a pod, or completely different?

Gemma: Two peas from different pods that grew near to each other in the vegetable patch and made it onto the same plate. We were both born and grew up in Norwich but had very different childhoods and different experiences, but the love of music is what unites us.

Maria: I think we're the same when it comes to drive and focus. And we both like our own space.

What's your favourite second track of an album?

Gemma: 'Song 2' on Blur's self titled album. The song name is obviously very, very clever, thought-provoking and deep, something we can relate to on our second album entitled 'Two'. It's also just a great pop song of course, on one of the best albums from one of the greatest bands.

Maria: 'What's Happening Brother' from Marvin Gaye's What's Going On. It's one of my favourite albums. James Jamerson's bass bouncing all over the place with such playful ease. Those harmonies too. And when he sings "..and tell me friend, how in the world have you been?" that's probably one of my favourite lyrical moments of all time!

What two things do we need to know about your album Two?

Gemma: It's out on 28th Feb!

Maria: If you buy it on vinyl and play it backwards, it sounds exactly like Sgt. Pepper. (That might not actually be true either).

