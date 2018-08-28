Next generation of filmmakers to learn from the best at BFI Film Academy in Norwich

Creative Nation will be delivering the BFI Film Academy course in Norwich during the February half term. Picture: BFI BFI

A production company will be delivering a film-making course in Norwich for young people during the February half term.

The BFI Film Academy course, hosted by Creative Nation, offers training for every film industry role, from writing and directing through to production, sound design, editing and camera.

For the first time, the course for young filmmakers aged 16-19 will be held at The Media Suite at the University of East Anglia (UEA) from Saturday, February 16, until Friday, February 22, 10am to 5pm.

After an action-packed week, the cast and crew, friends and family are invited to enjoy a premiere of the completed films.

Creative Nation director Alice Whitney said: “We are really excited to be delivering this course at the University of East Anglia in Norwich next spring, they are providing us with outstanding facilities and a really inspiring environment.”

For more information and to complete an application form, visit: www.creative-nation.co.uk/filmacademy.