Search

Advanced search

Next generation of filmmakers to learn from the best at BFI Film Academy in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 19:12 04 January 2019 | UPDATED: 19:12 04 January 2019

Creative Nation will be delivering the BFI Film Academy course in Norwich during the February half term. Picture: BFI

Creative Nation will be delivering the BFI Film Academy course in Norwich during the February half term. Picture: BFI

BFI

A production company will be delivering a film-making course in Norwich for young people during the February half term.

The BFI Film Academy course, hosted by Creative Nation, offers training for every film industry role, from writing and directing through to production, sound design, editing and camera.

For the first time, the course for young filmmakers aged 16-19 will be held at The Media Suite at the University of East Anglia (UEA) from Saturday, February 16, until Friday, February 22, 10am to 5pm.

After an action-packed week, the cast and crew, friends and family are invited to enjoy a premiere of the completed films.

Creative Nation director Alice Whitney said: “We are really excited to be delivering this course at the University of East Anglia in Norwich next spring, they are providing us with outstanding facilities and a really inspiring environment.”

For more information and to complete an application form, visit: www.creative-nation.co.uk/filmacademy.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man in his 30s killed in New Year’s Eve crash on A140

A crash on New Year's Eve shut the A140 near Long Stratton. Pic: Simon Parkin.

‘The most distressing part is how it hardens you’ - Community’s anger after scaffolder dies in crash at accident blackspot

The junction of the A140 and Church Lane, near to where a fatal crash occurred on New Years Eve. Picture: Conor Matchett

Man found dead at community centre car park

A body of a man was found at Hellesdon Community Centre car park. Picture: Submitted

Bricks thrown through windscreens as vandals target 22 cars in one night

A damaged Toyota C-HR on Westwood Avenue. Kayleigh Baker

Four hospitalised and seriously injured after crash

The junction of the B1108 with Cuckoo Lane where a crash left four people with serious injuries. Picture: Google

Most Read

Man’s body found in Dereham

Police were called to Aldiss Court in Dereham after reports a man's body had been found. Photo: Supplied

Barber shop well attended on Christmas day as it gives out free haircuts to homeless and others who need it

Staff at Dads and Lads Barber Shop in the Cherry Tree Car Park in Dereham spent their Christmas giving free haircuts to those who needed a boost during the winter. Picture: Emili Spanton

Banned driver caught at wheel feared dad might ‘do something silly’

Robotham was pulled over in Tebbutts Avenue and gave his brother’s name and a date of birth. Picture Google.

Community raises £250,000 to save village pub

The residents of Beeston and the surrounding areas have raised enough to buy The Ploughshare pub. Picture: Ian Burt

Council reverses planning decision after objector threatened judicial review over hedge

Breckland Council reversed a planning decision after an objector threatened a judicial review over a protected hedge in Beeston. Photo: Graham Corney

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘We thought we were safe here’ - Staff relive terrifying moment a masked gunman stormed their restaurant

Royal Garden restaurant on Besthorpe Road, Attleborough. Picture: Bethany Wales

Missing mum Ellie Yarrow-Sanders tells why she has gone on the run with son Olly

Ellie YarrowSanders with her three-year-old son Olly Sheridan, who have gone missing. Photo: Patrick Sheridan/PA Wire

‘Sadly not my decision’ - Theatre Royal panto favourite will not return in 2019

Norwich Theatre Royal's 2018 pantomime - Aladdin. Ben Langley as Wishee Washee, Richard Gauntlett as Widow Twankey and Steven Roberts as Aladdin. Picture: Simon Finlay Photography

‘I never answer the door at night’ - neighbours call for security after man stabbed in communal flats

A man was stabbed in Goodman Square on Thursday evening. Picture: Dominic Gilbert

Theatre facing final curtain if council does not continue financial support

Debbie Thompson, theatre director of St George's Theatre in Great Yarmouth Picture: Nick Butcher
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists