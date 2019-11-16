Video

Norwich City chief searching for "Rod or Elton type act" for third concert

Ben Kensell, Chief Operating Officer, wants to bring an act like Elton John or Rod Stewart to Carrow Road in 2020. Picture: Lauren De Boise/PA Images. Archant/PA Archive/PA Images

Norwich City chief Ben Kensell has revealed he is looking for a "traditional artist" as the final act for the Carrow Road concerts next summer.

The Barclay end at Carrow Road where the stage will be for the summer gigs Picture: Lauren De Boise. The Barclay end at Carrow Road where the stage will be for the summer gigs Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Following the recently announced gigs for Westlife on Friday, June 1 and The Killers on Monday, June 19, Mr Kensell, chief operating officer for the club, is now looking to fill the middle weekend with a classic singer that will appeal to an older audience.

Whilst it is not confirmed that there will be a third artist, he is a keen to make the best use of the stadium when there is no football.

Mr Kensell said: "We have about three weeks where we can do what we want with the venue and we have to maximise that, but we also have to make sure the acts we put on here are effectively scouring across a whole demographic of people and I believe we've got that with the two acts we've announced so far and we are trying to get a third.

"It is by no means confirmed yet, but we are looking to do something over the middle weekend whilst the pitch is covered and if not a third concert there will be something happening so watch this space."

The June gigs are part of wider plans to make the ground known as a concert venue and it follows sell-out Take That shows in 2017 and 2019.

Norwich City chief operating officer Ben Kensell is looking for a "Rod or Elton type act" Picture: Ian West/PA Archive/PA Images Norwich City chief operating officer Ben Kensell is looking for a "Rod or Elton type act" Picture: Ian West/PA Archive/PA Images

With a rock band and pop group already coming, Mr Kensell hopes to get something completely different for the June 13 and 14 weekend.

Whilst the three concerts will put a lot of pressure on the club, they are looking forward to the challenge.

Mr Kensell added: "We are looking for a traditional artist, perhaps someone who has been here and done it before and had good sales like a Rod Stewart or an Elton John type act.

"We are looking at the one weekend now which is logistically really hard in terms of the routes of artists on tour and a lot of them are booked up and we are running short of time.

"It won't be a closed season next year, but in all truth football in a 24/7, 52 weeks of the year job and we work long into the summer - it will be challenging but exciting and we hope everyone really enjoys the June of 2020."