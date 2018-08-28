Video

Everything you need to know ahead of the Norwich Christmas lights switch-on

Tunnel of Light on Hayhill, Norwich. Samantha Skouros and her daughter Betty enjoying the lights. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Archant Norfolk 2016

The start of the festive season will once again be celebrated in style in the city with entertainment and fireworks.

Don't miss the Norwich Christmas lights switch on, which takes place on Thursday. November 15 Don't miss the Norwich Christmas lights switch on, which takes place on Thursday. November 15

This year’s event takes place on Thursday, November 15 from 6pm to 10pm and sees thousands of people outside City Hall to see the light switch-on.

What can I expect at the event?

Festivities will start at 6pm with entertainment at Norwich City Hall including a dazzling fire show and festive performances from the cast of Elf, a local dance school, and a variety of acts popping up around the city.

A parade will set off from Norwich Theatre Royal at 6.15pm accompanied by a festive band and will march to the city’s undercroft, located below the war memorial, which will be transformed into a magical Father Christmas grotto for the night.

Who is turning the lights on?

Fresh from this year’s Britain’s Got Talent finals, Norwich father and son duo Jack and Tim will be switching on the city’s lights at 7pm at City Hall.

Dad Tim said: “Jack and I are so excited to have been given the honour of switching on the lights in the city we used to busk in. It will top off a fantastic year for us.”

Once they’ve been switched on, there will be fireworks set off from the City Hall balcony and Jarrold department store roof.

A simulation of faces projected onto Norwich Castle. This Christmas a competition gives people a chance to see their faces displayed on the iconic landmark. A simulation of faces projected onto Norwich Castle. This Christmas a competition gives people a chance to see their faces displayed on the iconic landmark.

Will the Tunnel of Lights be returning?

The Tunnel of Light will also be switched on at 7pm and consists of more than 50,000 LEDS and almost six miles of light strings.

New light sequences for this year include a James Bond-style display with speeding colours firing through the 45-metre long tunnel and another gives the illusion of cascading water with splashing waves rolling over the top.

The tunnel runs from The Forum to Gentleman’s Walk until January 5 and has attracted worldwide attention since it first appeared in 2016.

Britain's Got Talent finalists Jack and Tim Goodacre, from Eccles, Norfolk. PHOTO: ITV Britain's Got Talent finalists Jack and Tim Goodacre, from Eccles, Norfolk. PHOTO: ITV

What about the Norwich Castle projections?

Organised by Norwich Business Improvement District (BID), the projections will also be making a comeback this Christmas.

This year they are also running a seasonal competition looking for the best ‘festive face’ and the winner will see their portrait projected on the Castle on Christmas Day.

From dogs in reindeer costumes to selfies in Santa hants, the best pictures will be projected onto the castle every evening in December until Christmas Eve.

The Tunnel of Light returns this Christmas The Tunnel of Light returns this Christmas

You can find out how to submit your photographs here.

Will there be any road closures in place?

From 5pm until 8pm St Peters Street, Gaol Hill and Guildhall Hill will be closed.

From 6pm to 8pm Theatre Street and Rampant Horse Street will be closed.

Gaol taxi rank will also be moved to St Giles Street for the event.