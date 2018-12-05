Search

Christmas ghost walks make haunting return to Norwich for 2018

05 December, 2018 - 15:45
The Shadowcaster Credit: Norwich Ghost Walks

Archant

The ghosts of Christmas past are returning to the city this December with spooky festive tales from across the county.

The haunting walks start at the Adam and Eve pub in Bishopsgate, which is the oldest pub in Norwich, and the Shadowcaster will take visitors around the Cow Tower Park area along the River Wensum.

The walks will last one hour and will run every weekday from 7.30pm from December 10 until December 21 and there will be a glass of mulled wine, or juice, and a mince pie, waiting for each person at the pub.

The Silent Hand, who organises and researches the Norwich Ghost Walks, said: “It is festive stories from Norwich and Norfolk and a one hour walk followed by refreshments.

“It is a mix of stories which are fully researched factual events with historical background including the mystery of the Christmas Eve hunt around the Broads and tales around the Royal family spending Christmas at Sandringham.”

The Shadowcaster is leading the Christmas walks for the first time and has big boots to fill as his predecessor the Man in Black ran the Norwich Ghost Walks for a decade.

“When the Man in Black retired this year, he sold the business to us and the Christmas walks will be similar to previous years but with all new stories and a fresh take on the whole thing.

“We had a really good response to our Halloween walks and lots of good reviews and we are happy with how it is going.”

Norwich Ghost Walks also run weekly events from April to December, with the last one of 2018 taking place on December 6, and locations include the cobbled streets around Elm Hill, Norwich Castle and River Wensum.

The Christmas walk is suitable for adults and children over eight and tickets cost £9.

There is no need to book and you can just turn up at the Adam and Eve pub.

