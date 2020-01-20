Search

New exhibition 'Deepening' explores region's Bronze Age settlement

PUBLISHED: 10:36 20 January 2020 | UPDATED: 10:44 20 January 2020

Laura Wilson's show 'Deepening', runs 18th January-29th March 2020, in the Boudica Gallery at Norwich Castle Museum and Art Gallery. Picture: Rui Pignatelli

Laura Wilson's show 'Deepening', runs 18th January-29th March 2020, in the Boudica Gallery at Norwich Castle Museum and Art Gallery. Picture: Rui Pignatelli

Rui Pignatelli

Laura Wilson's film-based work, set in the heart of the Bronze Age settlement of Must Farm near Peterborough, is the exciting new contemporary art show on at the Norwich Castle Museum and Art Gallery.

Laura Wilson's show 'Deepening', runs 18th January-29th March 2020, in the Boudica Gallery at Norwich Castle Museum and Art Gallery. Picture: Rui Pignatelli Laura Wilson's show 'Deepening', runs 18th January-29th March 2020, in the Boudica Gallery at Norwich Castle Museum and Art Gallery. Picture: Rui Pignatelli

When the settlement of Must Farm burnt down, dating to the end of the Bronze Age around 850BC, it was uniquely preserved in the landscape of The Fenlands and is often described as the UK's Pompeii.

Archaeologists have found a large amount of materials in significant sizes, as well as items such as a whole reel of thread, which have helped to understand how people lived and worked at this time.

Twelve bronze age vessels discovered on the site can be seen alongside Laura's film work, performance objects and a bench made from bricks from the quarry.

Laura said: "In my work I am really interested in labour, history and landscape and also how things are translated through people."

You may also want to watch:

With the site situated next to a working brick quarry, Laura talks of the "symbiotic relationship between the quarry workers and the archaeologists, yet they're both digging for different things".

Laura Wilson at her show Deepening, at The Castle Museum and Art Gallery. Picture: Kate WolstenholmeLaura Wilson at her show Deepening, at The Castle Museum and Art Gallery. Picture: Kate Wolstenholme

Accessing the site in accordance to the quarry's work plan and the weather, Laura worked alongside The Cambridge Archaeological Unit for a total of 18 months.

The show is part of the East Contemporary Visual Arts Network project 'New Geographies', a three-year National Lottery funded project, through Arts Council England Ambition for Excellence, which Norwich Castle is a partner of.

The project was established to bring more art to the East of England and give a voice to areas which are often overlooked.

Through the exhibition, Laura wants to make people think differently about their landscape and realise that "things that are deeper than where we stand".

The work is on display in the archaeological Boudica Gallery within the Castle Museum, which presents artefacts from the Bronze Age, Iron Age and The Romans.

Laura Wilson's Deepening Exhibition is open until March 29.

