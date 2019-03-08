Search

Advanced search

Gallery

Can you spot yourself in our Norwich Bubble Rush gallery?

PUBLISHED: 17:30 18 May 2019 | UPDATED: 18:02 18 May 2019

Action from the EACH 5k bubble rush Norwich, Earlham Park. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Action from the EACH 5k bubble rush Norwich, Earlham Park. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

Norwich was bubbling with excitement on Saturday morning as a popular fun run returned to the city.

Action from the EACH 5k bubble rush Norwich, Earlham Park. PICTURE: Jamie HoneywoodAction from the EACH 5k bubble rush Norwich, Earlham Park. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

The Norwich Bubble Rush took place in Earlham Park and attracted entrants of all ages and abilities who tackled the 5km course.

The event, which ran in two waves at 11am and 12pm, started in a sea of bubbles and included four stations with cannons that pumped out coloured foam to create a 4ft deep bubble bath.

The course was family friendly with the option to run, jog, walk or even dance through the foam and wheelchairs and pushchairs were welcome.

The event took place in aid of EACH (East Anglian Children's Hospices) who support families and care for young people with life-threatening conditions across the region.

Action from the EACH 5k bubble rush Norwich, Earlham Park. PICTURE: Jamie HoneywoodAction from the EACH 5k bubble rush Norwich, Earlham Park. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

All the money raised from the event went towards the charity's Nook Appeal which will transform children's palliative care across Norfolk including a purpose-built hospice called the Nook.

All the entrants that took part in the Bubble Rush were given a t-shirt and a medal at the end.

Action from the EACH 5k bubble rush Norwich, Earlham Park. PICTURE: Jamie HoneywoodAction from the EACH 5k bubble rush Norwich, Earlham Park. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Action from the EACH 5k bubble rush Norwich, Earlham Park. PICTURE: Jamie HoneywoodAction from the EACH 5k bubble rush Norwich, Earlham Park. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Action from the EACH 5k bubble rush Norwich, Earlham Park. PICTURE: Jamie HoneywoodAction from the EACH 5k bubble rush Norwich, Earlham Park. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Action from the EACH 5k bubble rush Norwich, Earlham Park. PICTURE: Jamie HoneywoodAction from the EACH 5k bubble rush Norwich, Earlham Park. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Action from the EACH 5k bubble rush Norwich, Earlham Park. PICTURE: Jamie HoneywoodAction from the EACH 5k bubble rush Norwich, Earlham Park. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Action from the EACH 5k bubble rush Norwich, Earlham Park. PICTURE: Jamie HoneywoodAction from the EACH 5k bubble rush Norwich, Earlham Park. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Action from the EACH 5k bubble rush Norwich, Earlham Park. PICTURE: Jamie HoneywoodAction from the EACH 5k bubble rush Norwich, Earlham Park. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Action from the EACH 5k bubble rush Norwich, Earlham Park. PICTURE: Jamie HoneywoodAction from the EACH 5k bubble rush Norwich, Earlham Park. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Action from the EACH 5k bubble rush Norwich, Earlham Park. PICTURE: Jamie HoneywoodAction from the EACH 5k bubble rush Norwich, Earlham Park. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Action from the EACH 5k bubble rush Norwich, Earlham Park. PICTURE: Jamie HoneywoodAction from the EACH 5k bubble rush Norwich, Earlham Park. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Action from the EACH 5k bubble rush Norwich, Earlham Park. PICTURE: Jamie HoneywoodAction from the EACH 5k bubble rush Norwich, Earlham Park. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Action from the EACH 5k bubble rush Norwich, Earlham Park. PICTURE: Jamie HoneywoodAction from the EACH 5k bubble rush Norwich, Earlham Park. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Action from the EACH 5k bubble rush Norwich, Earlham Park. PICTURE: Jamie HoneywoodAction from the EACH 5k bubble rush Norwich, Earlham Park. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Action from the EACH 5k bubble rush Norwich, Earlham Park. PICTURE: Jamie HoneywoodAction from the EACH 5k bubble rush Norwich, Earlham Park. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Action from the EACH 5k bubble rush Norwich, Earlham Park. PICTURE: Jamie HoneywoodAction from the EACH 5k bubble rush Norwich, Earlham Park. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Action from the EACH 5k bubble rush Norwich, Earlham Park. PICTURE: Jamie HoneywoodAction from the EACH 5k bubble rush Norwich, Earlham Park. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Action from the EACH 5k bubble rush Norwich, Earlham Park. PICTURE: Jamie HoneywoodAction from the EACH 5k bubble rush Norwich, Earlham Park. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Action from the EACH 5k bubble rush Norwich, Earlham Park. PICTURE: Jamie HoneywoodAction from the EACH 5k bubble rush Norwich, Earlham Park. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Action from the EACH 5k bubble rush Norwich, Earlham Park. PICTURE: Jamie HoneywoodAction from the EACH 5k bubble rush Norwich, Earlham Park. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Action from the EACH 5k bubble rush Norwich, Earlham Park. PICTURE: Jamie HoneywoodAction from the EACH 5k bubble rush Norwich, Earlham Park. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Action from the EACH 5k bubble rush Norwich, Earlham Park. PICTURE: Jamie HoneywoodAction from the EACH 5k bubble rush Norwich, Earlham Park. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

You may also want to watch:

Action from the EACH 5k bubble rush Norwich, Earlham Park. PICTURE: Jamie HoneywoodAction from the EACH 5k bubble rush Norwich, Earlham Park. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Action from the EACH 5k bubble rush Norwich, Earlham Park. PICTURE: Jamie HoneywoodAction from the EACH 5k bubble rush Norwich, Earlham Park. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Action from the EACH 5k bubble rush Norwich, Earlham Park. PICTURE: Jamie HoneywoodAction from the EACH 5k bubble rush Norwich, Earlham Park. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Action from the EACH 5k bubble rush Norwich, Earlham Park. PICTURE: Jamie HoneywoodAction from the EACH 5k bubble rush Norwich, Earlham Park. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Action from the EACH 5k bubble rush Norwich, Earlham Park. PICTURE: Jamie HoneywoodAction from the EACH 5k bubble rush Norwich, Earlham Park. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Action from the EACH 5k bubble rush Norwich, Earlham Park. PICTURE: Jamie HoneywoodAction from the EACH 5k bubble rush Norwich, Earlham Park. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Action from the EACH 5k bubble rush Norwich, Earlham Park. PICTURE: Jamie HoneywoodAction from the EACH 5k bubble rush Norwich, Earlham Park. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Action from the EACH 5k bubble rush Norwich, Earlham Park. PICTURE: Jamie HoneywoodAction from the EACH 5k bubble rush Norwich, Earlham Park. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Action from the EACH 5k bubble rush Norwich, Earlham Park. PICTURE: Jamie HoneywoodAction from the EACH 5k bubble rush Norwich, Earlham Park. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Action from the EACH 5k bubble rush Norwich, Earlham Park. PICTURE: Jamie HoneywoodAction from the EACH 5k bubble rush Norwich, Earlham Park. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Action from the EACH 5k bubble rush Norwich, Earlham Park. PICTURE: Jamie HoneywoodAction from the EACH 5k bubble rush Norwich, Earlham Park. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Action from the EACH 5k bubble rush Norwich, Earlham Park. PICTURE: Jamie HoneywoodAction from the EACH 5k bubble rush Norwich, Earlham Park. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Action from the EACH 5k bubble rush Norwich, Earlham Park. PICTURE: Jamie HoneywoodAction from the EACH 5k bubble rush Norwich, Earlham Park. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Action from the EACH 5k bubble rush Norwich, Earlham Park. PICTURE: Jamie HoneywoodAction from the EACH 5k bubble rush Norwich, Earlham Park. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Action from the EACH 5k bubble rush Norwich, Earlham Park. PICTURE: Jamie HoneywoodAction from the EACH 5k bubble rush Norwich, Earlham Park. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Action from the EACH 5k bubble rush Norwich, Earlham Park. PICTURE: Jamie HoneywoodAction from the EACH 5k bubble rush Norwich, Earlham Park. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Action from the EACH 5k bubble rush Norwich, Earlham Park. PICTURE: Jamie HoneywoodAction from the EACH 5k bubble rush Norwich, Earlham Park. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Action from the EACH 5k bubble rush Norwich, Earlham Park. PICTURE: Jamie HoneywoodAction from the EACH 5k bubble rush Norwich, Earlham Park. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Most Read

Traffic disruption for 10 days as Netflix filming closes Norwich roads

Wensum Street in Norwich, where buses could face 15 minute delays while filming on a Netflix movie takes place. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Landlord and landlady of village’s last remaining pub to retire

Clint Smith and Shirley Rogers will be leaving The Dog Inn in Horsford in December after a nine year stint behind the bar. Photo: Luke Powell

‘Why we’re living in a caravan’: The homeless families with nowhere else to go

Kelly Gregory has been homeless since February 2018 and lives in a caravan with her three children. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Cyclist who died after crash is named

Paul Simms, who has died in hospital after being involved in a collision with a car Picture: Cambridgeshire police

Norwich City transfer rumours: Canaries in for Bundesliga star

Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke is being linked with another raid on the Bundesliga Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Most Read

Teenage driver killed in A140 crash was messaging at the wheel, inquest hears

Shannon Gittings, 17, from Diss, who died in a car crash on the A140. Picture: Gittings family

‘I saw no tyre marks’ - Father wins battle with council over son’s motorcycle riding on his land

Google Earth image showing what appears to be a motorcycle track in Wiggenhall St Mary Magdalen. Picture:

Two seriously injured and road closed as three police cars crash in training exercise

The scene of the accident involving three police vehicles at Filby where two people were injured. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘They use you and then drop you with no support’ - Norfolk mum who appeared on Jeremy Kyle speaks out

Rachel Roberts and her daughter. Photo: Courtesy of Rachel Roberts

Traffic disruption for 10 days as Netflix filming closes Norwich roads

Wensum Street in Norwich, where buses could face 15 minute delays while filming on a Netflix movie takes place. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Which soap star stopped off at a Norfolk diner?

Zaks in Thetford, pictured on its official opening in 2015 Picture: Keith Whitmore

Female police officer suffers broken eye socket and nose in city attack

Prince of Wales Road at night. Picture: Denise Bradley

Landlord and landlady of village’s last remaining pub to retire

Clint Smith and Shirley Rogers will be leaving The Dog Inn in Horsford in December after a nine year stint behind the bar. Photo: Luke Powell

Traffic disruption for 10 days as Netflix filming closes Norwich roads

Wensum Street in Norwich, where buses could face 15 minute delays while filming on a Netflix movie takes place. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Cyclist who died after crash is named

Paul Simms, who has died in hospital after being involved in a collision with a car Picture: Cambridgeshire police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists