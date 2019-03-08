Gallery

Can you spot yourself in our Norwich Bubble Rush gallery?

Action from the EACH 5k bubble rush Norwich, Earlham Park. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

Norwich was bubbling with excitement on Saturday morning as a popular fun run returned to the city.

Action from the EACH 5k bubble rush Norwich, Earlham Park. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood Action from the EACH 5k bubble rush Norwich, Earlham Park. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

The Norwich Bubble Rush took place in Earlham Park and attracted entrants of all ages and abilities who tackled the 5km course.

The event, which ran in two waves at 11am and 12pm, started in a sea of bubbles and included four stations with cannons that pumped out coloured foam to create a 4ft deep bubble bath.

The course was family friendly with the option to run, jog, walk or even dance through the foam and wheelchairs and pushchairs were welcome.

The event took place in aid of EACH (East Anglian Children's Hospices) who support families and care for young people with life-threatening conditions across the region.

All the money raised from the event went towards the charity's Nook Appeal which will transform children's palliative care across Norfolk including a purpose-built hospice called the Nook.

All the entrants that took part in the Bubble Rush were given a t-shirt and a medal at the end.

