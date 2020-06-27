Bowling alley to reopen as bar and restaurant while lanes stay shut

Bowling House, on Dereham Road in Norwich, will reopen as a bar and restaurant on July 4.

A bowling alley is set to reopen as a bar and restaurant while its lanes remain closed.

Bowling House, on Dereham Road in Norwich, will reopen as a bar and restaurant on July 4.

Under the government’s rules, pubs and restaurants are allowed to reopen from July 4, but bowling alleys are among those businesses forced to remain closed.

But the Bowling House, on Dereham Road in Norwich, is set to reopen at 12pm on July 4 as a restaurant, serving hot food and drink.

Jack Thompson, its general manager, said: “We’ve always had massive confidence in our food and drink. We think it’s one of the things that makes us stand out from the crowd.

“So we’ll be opening on Saturday, July 4 as a bar and restaurant. We’ve been doing up the garden and chef has been working on a brilliant new menu, so support local businesses as part of #independentsday and join us for some lovely food and drink.”

Bowling House, Dereham Road, Norwich.

He said there would be staff on shift whose sole responsibility was to ensure the building is clean and safe, with hand sanitiser available throughout the building.

He said once the bowling alley side of the business was allowed to reopen, there would initially be reduced capacity to allow for social distancing.

Bowling House, Dereham Road, Norwich.

The ball return system will be altered so no lane will share equipment, and all bowling balls will be sanitised between games.

Staff will be provided with protective equipment, and karaoke will take places in the upstairs bar so there is more space downstairs, with additional microphones, which will be covered and changed between bookings, provided.

Mr Thompson said: “It’s been a long and tough few months but it feels so good to be opening again.

“When this first hit we set up a supporter membership scheme to allow our loyal customers to support us as well as grabbing a bargain. We had such a great response, Norwich really is great at supporting local businesses.”

The scheme saw them charge £35 for membership for one year, which includes four free games of bowling, one hour of karaoke as well as discounts on food and drink.

