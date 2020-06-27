Search

Advanced search

Bowling alley to reopen as bar and restaurant while lanes stay shut

27 June, 2020 - 06:30
Bowling House, on Dereham Road in Norwich, will reopen as a bar and restaurant on July 4. Photo: Bowling House

Bowling House, on Dereham Road in Norwich, will reopen as a bar and restaurant on July 4. Photo: Bowling House

Archant

A bowling alley is set to reopen as a bar and restaurant while its lanes remain closed.

Bowling House, on Dereham Road in Norwich, will reopen as a bar and restaurant on July 4. Photo: Bowling HouseBowling House, on Dereham Road in Norwich, will reopen as a bar and restaurant on July 4. Photo: Bowling House

Under the government’s rules, pubs and restaurants are allowed to reopen from July 4, but bowling alleys are among those businesses forced to remain closed.

But the Bowling House, on Dereham Road in Norwich, is set to reopen at 12pm on July 4 as a restaurant, serving hot food and drink.

Jack Thompson, its general manager, said: “We’ve always had massive confidence in our food and drink. We think it’s one of the things that makes us stand out from the crowd.

“So we’ll be opening on Saturday, July 4 as a bar and restaurant. We’ve been doing up the garden and chef has been working on a brilliant new menu, so support local businesses as part of #independentsday and join us for some lovely food and drink.”

Bowling House, Dereham Road, Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLYBowling House, Dereham Road, Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

He said there would be staff on shift whose sole responsibility was to ensure the building is clean and safe, with hand sanitiser available throughout the building.

You may also want to watch:

MORE: Gyms, bowling alleys and beauty salons demand the right to reopen



He said once the bowling alley side of the business was allowed to reopen, there would initially be reduced capacity to allow for social distancing.

Bowling House, Dereham Road, Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLYBowling House, Dereham Road, Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

The ball return system will be altered so no lane will share equipment, and all bowling balls will be sanitised between games.

Staff will be provided with protective equipment, and karaoke will take places in the upstairs bar so there is more space downstairs, with additional microphones, which will be covered and changed between bookings, provided.

Mr Thompson said: “It’s been a long and tough few months but it feels so good to be opening again.

“When this first hit we set up a supporter membership scheme to allow our loyal customers to support us as well as grabbing a bargain. We had such a great response, Norwich really is great at supporting local businesses.”

The scheme saw them charge £35 for membership for one year, which includes four free games of bowling, one hour of karaoke as well as discounts on food and drink.

We are calling on our readers to support independent businesses are part of our Love Local campaign.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Sign up to our food and drink newsletter delivered straight to your inbox

Most Read

‘We don’t want to upset anybody’ - New landlords close pub’s takeaway service after ‘negative’ comments

Gary and Sarah Hamer, new landlords of the Theatre Tavern in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Courtesy of Sarah Hamer.

Police break up group of 70 youths swimming in river

Police dispersed 70 youths from the Wiggenhall Mary St Magdalen and Watlington area. Picture: Archant

Council grants road restriction powers for 13 towns to boost high streets

A number of roads will be closed in 13 towns in Norfolk. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘You don’t own this town’ - Man mobbed by teenagers outside front door gives warning to ‘little idiots’

Mr Sullivan was pursued down Devonshire Road where he was assaulted outside his house by up to four members of the ten-strong group. Photo: Google

‘It’s just another blow for us’ - Business owners’ anger after road closures

Okan Ucar (middle) and Ozzy Oscar (right) run Atlantis Fish Bar, on Middle Street, in Watton. Photo: Emily Thomson

Most Read

Fears of second spike as people flock to Norfolk coast

The A149 in Snettisham to Hunstanton has a queue running from west of King’s Lynn all the way to Hunstanton. Picture: Andrew Waddison AWPR

The areas with the highest and lowest number of coronavirus deaths

Dussindale and part of Thorpe St Andrew had the higest percentage of coronavirus deaths but experts said they were unable to draw any conclusions about why this was from the ONS data. Picture: Google

Poppy field on outskirts of Norwich becomes social media phenomenon

Striking pictures of a poppy field near Norwich. Picture: Rob Borrett

‘We don’t want to upset anybody’ - New landlords close pub’s takeaway service after ‘negative’ comments

Gary and Sarah Hamer, new landlords of the Theatre Tavern in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Courtesy of Sarah Hamer.

Anger as Norwich city councillor brands Covid-19 ‘biggest con in history’

Norwich city councillor Nigel Utton. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Council grants road restriction powers for 13 towns to boost high streets

A number of roads will be closed in 13 towns in Norfolk. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Chapelfield owner goes into administration but shops can continue trading

Chapelfield shopping centre. Pic: Archant

Police break up group of 70 youths swimming in river

Police dispersed 70 youths from the Wiggenhall Mary St Magdalen and Watlington area. Picture: Archant

Emergency services called to river at King’s Lynn over safety concern

Hunstanton Coastguard team were among the emergency services called to King's Lynn. Photo: Hunstanton Coastguard

‘We had to cancel a diary of birthday parties’ - how children’s activities are preparing to reopen

Adam Goymour at Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure. Pic: Archant