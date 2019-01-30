Kerry Katona makes Norwich blunder on Celebs Go Dating with city bodybuilder

Search

PUBLISHED: 11:45 13 March 2019 | UPDATED: 11:58 13 March 2019

Aaron Chalmers Credit: E4

Archant

A Norwich bodybuilder was hoping for an Eternal Flame with former Atomic Kitten star Kerry Katona on Celebs Go Dating.

Aaron Chalmers, who is a former pupil at Attleborough High, was picked by fellow contestant Chelsee Healey for a date with Kerry at a mixer organised by agents Paul Carrick Brunson and Anna Williamson.

Unlucky in love Kerry, aged 38, has previously been married three times and her first husband was former Westlife star Brian McFadden who she divorced in 2002.

Kerry and Aaron, aged 32, went on a date in a London restaurant on Tuesday night’s episode where they found out they both had five kids.

Aaron, who also works as a fuel handler, told Kerry he was from Norwich which Kerry got confused with Northwich in Cheshire near where she lives in Warrington.

Aaron didn’t realise that was another place and thought she was just pronouncing it wrong so when Kerry asked if he lived up north, he told her he did but to the right a bit.

When the pair realised they were talking about different locations, Kerry admitted she had no idea where Norwich was.

Kerry, sporting bright pink hair, opened up to Aaron about how she wants to find love on the show and spoke about her failed marriages.

After the date it became clear that Aaron wouldn’t be the one making her feel Whole Again as she admitted she had carried the conversation.

However, she still said that he was lovely and really appreciated the pink rose he gave to her at the start of the date.

Aaron has over 20,000 followers on Instagram and describes himself as a muscle model and sponsored athlete.

On the E4 show, a whole host of celebrity clients are sent on dates with members of the public and other famous faces on this year’s show include Pete Wicks from The Only Way is Essex, Georgia Steel, the ex-girlfriend of Norwich Love Island contestant Sam Bird, and Sam Thompson from Made in Chelsea.

At the end of the series, each celebrity choose one member of the public to take on a romantic date to Tenerife.

Kerry joined Atomic Kitten in 1999 aged 18 and left the band in 2001 and was replaced by Jenny Frost.

She rejoined the group, alongside Natasha Hamilton and Liz McClarnon in 2012 for the Big Reunion ITV2 reality show alongside Liberty X, B*Witched and Five and in December 2017 announced she was leaving the group for good.

