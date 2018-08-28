‘This is like a miracle’ - Norwich Big Brother winner thought he would be out in first week

Norwich teenager Cameron Cole who won the last ever series of Big Brother thought he would be kicked out of the house in the first week.

Speaking after his victory last night (November 5) on Channel 5, Cameron told the show’s host Emma Willis that he did not think he was going to fit in but that he loved all the housemates.

“It’s been the most incredible house,” he said, “I wouldn’t have been able to do it without them.

“This is like a miracle, I don’t know what to say. I got what I expected and a hundred times more... It’s the most life-changing experience in the world, the situations you find yourself in, I am so so grateful.”

The 19-year-old had burst into tears as his name was called out by Ms Willis during last night’s finale.

He went into the final as the bookies’ favourite to win, and after a public vote he was named the winner of the 19th series of the Channel 5 reality show.

Cameron, who came out as gay for the first time on TV, was one of 14 contestants to enter the Big Brother house for the final series.

He told Ms Willis he could never have come out without the support of his housemate, Lewis F.

“I definitely could never have done it without him,” he said.

“It was a brotherhood as soon as I walked down the steps and it was an instant connection. We did everything together. Almost too perfect. He is incredible. I love him to bits and I’m so glad I’ve been able to win for him. I still think this is a prank, a massive prank.”

After 53 days on the show, Cameron took home the top prize of £100,000 after making it to the final two alongside 26-year-old Akeem Griffiths.