Search

Advanced search

‘This is like a miracle’ - Norwich Big Brother winner thought he would be out in first week

PUBLISHED: 07:23 06 November 2018 | UPDATED: 16:12 06 November 2018

Norwich vlogger Cameron Cole reacting after winning the final series of Big Brother. Picture Channel 5/PA Wire.

Norwich vlogger Cameron Cole reacting after winning the final series of Big Brother. Picture Channel 5/PA Wire.

Channel 5

Norwich teenager Cameron Cole who won the last ever series of Big Brother thought he would be kicked out of the house in the first week.

Norwich vlogger Cameron Cole after winning the final series of Big Brother. Picture Channel 5/PA Wire.Norwich vlogger Cameron Cole after winning the final series of Big Brother. Picture Channel 5/PA Wire.

Speaking after his victory last night (November 5) on Channel 5, Cameron told the show’s host Emma Willis that he did not think he was going to fit in but that he loved all the housemates.

“It’s been the most incredible house,” he said, “I wouldn’t have been able to do it without them.

“This is like a miracle, I don’t know what to say. I got what I expected and a hundred times more... It’s the most life-changing experience in the world, the situations you find yourself in, I am so so grateful.”

MORE: Norwich teen crowned winner of last ever Big Brother

The 19-year-old had burst into tears as his name was called out by Ms Willis during last night’s finale.

He went into the final as the bookies’ favourite to win, and after a public vote he was named the winner of the 19th series of the Channel 5 reality show.

Cameron, who came out as gay for the first time on TV, was one of 14 contestants to enter the Big Brother house for the final series.

He told Ms Willis he could never have come out without the support of his housemate, Lewis F.

“I definitely could never have done it without him,” he said.

Cameron Cole in the Big Brother 2018 house (Picture: Channel 5)Cameron Cole in the Big Brother 2018 house (Picture: Channel 5)

“It was a brotherhood as soon as I walked down the steps and it was an instant connection. We did everything together. Almost too perfect. He is incredible. I love him to bits and I’m so glad I’ve been able to win for him. I still think this is a prank, a massive prank.”

After 53 days on the show, Cameron took home the top prize of £100,000 after making it to the final two alongside 26-year-old Akeem Griffiths.

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘Filthy’ restaurant closed due to severe cockroach infestation

Norwich Magistrates’ Court today granted South Norfolk Council a prohibition order to shut Diss Tandoori, at Shelfanger Road, Diss. Photo: South Norfolk Council

Young woman assaulted by man near Pizza Hut

Shannon Cole, 21, was assualted near Pizza Hut on Harwick retail park. Photo: Mary Bush

How on earth did it get up there? Mystery over car stuck in tree

How did it get there? Mystery surrounds BMW stuck several feet up a tree. Photo: Jonathan Burrows

Driver arrested after colliding with cyclist in Norwich

A driver has been arrested after after colliding with a cyclist at the Barrack Street near the Puppet Theatre roundabout in Norwich. Picture Google.

Video Norwich teen crowned winner of last ever Big Brother

Norwich vlogger Cameron Cole after winning the final series of Big Brother. Picture Channel 5/PA Wire.

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

‘Filthy’ restaurant closed due to severe cockroach infestation

Norwich Magistrates’ Court today granted South Norfolk Council a prohibition order to shut Diss Tandoori, at Shelfanger Road, Diss. Photo: South Norfolk Council

Poll TV stars announced to turn on Norwich Christmas lights

Crowds make their way through theTunnel of Lights at the Norwich Christmas lights switch on 2017. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

One of East Anglia’s biggest country house estates sells for in excess of £31.5 million

Sutton Hall, which has sold for in excess of £31.5 million. Pic; www.knightfrank.com

‘Everyone loves Scott’: Mother’s plea as concerns grow for missing chef, 30

Missing man Scott Head, 30, from Gisleham.

‘This is like a miracle’ - Norwich Big Brother winner thought he would be out in first week

Norwich vlogger Cameron Cole reacting after winning the final series of Big Brother. Picture Channel 5/PA Wire.

Show Job Lists
Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 16°C

min temp: 11°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast