7 of the best places to see fireworks in Norwich

Thousands of people fill the streets of Norwich for the Big Boom fireworks display.

It isn't just the Big Boom fireworks display taking place in Norwich, with plenty of smaller events in the surrounding towns and villages too.

Big Boom Fireworks return to Norwich

1. What: Sparks in the Park

Where: Catton Park, Oak Lane, Norwich, NR6 7BD

When: October 26, 4pm to 9pm

Cost: £4, under 3s go free ticketsource.co.uk, £4 on the gate

The fun fair runs from 4pm and there will also be food and drink and plenty of stalls to enjoy before the main display at 7.30pm.

All proceeds go towards maintaining the park and you will need to walk or take public transport as there is no car parking at the event.

2. What: Firework Display

Where: Stracey Sports Park, Rackheath, NR13 6LT

Norwich Big Boom 2018 fireworks from the balcony of City Hall.

When: November 1, from 6pm

Cost: Adults £5, under 16s £2

There will be plenty for all the family to enjoy with food and drink from Heart St Vegan, Yumeez Donuts, Bucket List fries, Churros & Chorizo and more.

The first display takes place at 7.30pm and this will be followed by the grand finale at 8.15pm and you will need to plan transport in advance as there is no on site parking.

3. What: Fantastic Firework Display

Where: Mill Lane, Horsford, NR10 3EX, 6pm to 8.30pm

Big Boom fireworks display at Norwich Castle from City Hall.

When: November 2, single ticket £3, family ticket £12 (up to two adults and three children)

Cost: £3, £12 family

Organised by 1st Horsford and St Faiths Scout Group, tuck into barbecue food and refreshments before the young children's display starts at 6.45pm.

This will be followed by the main display at 7.30pm, after a short break, and all money raised will go to local charities.

4. What: Firework Display

Where: Crusaders Rugby Club, Little Melton, Hethersett, NR9 3NP

When: November 2, 6pm to 10pm

Cost: TBC, 2018 prices £10 per car, £5 single ticket, £15 family

The Big Boom firework display in Norwich 2017

A family friendly evening of food, drink and fireworks, with more details TBC, and in previous years the fireworks have started at 7pm.

5. What: Family Firework Evening

Where: Scout HQ, Sandy Lane, Taverham, NR8 6JR

When: November 2, from 6pm

Cost: £6, under 5s free, 01603 866827, see full list of sellers at 1sttaverhamscouts.co.uk

The event is organised by the 1st Taverham Scouts and features two displays at 7pm and 8pm, with a bar and barbecue to enjoy.

This is a popular event, so it is advised to buy your ticket in advance.

6. What: Grand Firework Display

Where: Fitzmaurice Park, Thorpe St Andrew, NR7 0UN

When: November 5, from 5pm to 8pm

Cost: £3 adults, £2 children under £16, under 2s free

The annual Thorpe St Andrew Town Council fireworks display with food, drinks, fun fair and many other stalls and activities.

There will be free parking at Sainsbury's in Pound Lane and new for 2019 there will be live music from local bands.

7. What: Big Boom Fireworks

Where: Norwich city centre, NR2 1NH

When: November 8, 7pm

Cost: Free

The county's biggest firework display returns for its seventh year and sees fireworks fired from Norwich Castle to pop and film tunes.

The event is taking place a little earlier in the evening than normal, due to Norwich City's home fixture against Watford, and over 10,000 people are expected to line the streets with the countdown taking place at City Hall.

Many market stalls and local independents will also be staying open late so you can grab dinner of a hot drink to warm you up.

Make sure to check online before heading to a firework display as timings may change or events may be cancelled due to weather conditions.