Owner of Italian restaurant could turn former café into pizzeria

10 November, 2020 - 06:30
Benoli in Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Benoli in Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

The chef behind a popular Italian eatery in Norwich could turn a closed café into a pizza restaurant.

Parkside School took over the running of the White Lion Cafe, on White Lion Street in 2015 to provide pupils with work experience and help boost their career prospects.. Photo: Steve AdamsParkside School took over the running of the White Lion Cafe, on White Lion Street in 2015 to provide pupils with work experience and help boost their career prospects.. Photo: Steve Adams

Oliver Boon at Benoli, on Orford Street, hopes to open the restaurant on the first floor of the former White Lion Café, on White Lion Street.

A premises licence application, lodged with Norwich City Council, says it would become a pizza restaurant.

Benoli was opened by MasterChef finalist Mr Boon in 2019 and has since built up a following across the county.

In 2015, the Parkside complex needs school in Norwich took over the White Lion Café, using it as an opportunity to give students work experience.

The White Lion Café in Norwich, when it was open. Photo: Steve AdamsThe White Lion Café in Norwich, when it was open. Photo: Steve Adams

It won national and local awards, but in July 2019 the school confirmed pupils’ needs and the school’s future funding had led to the decision to close.

People have until November 23 to comment on the premises licence application.

