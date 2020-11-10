Owner of Italian restaurant could turn former café into pizzeria
Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk
The chef behind a popular Italian eatery in Norwich could turn a closed café into a pizza restaurant.
Oliver Boon at Benoli, on Orford Street, hopes to open the restaurant on the first floor of the former White Lion Café, on White Lion Street.
A premises licence application, lodged with Norwich City Council, says it would become a pizza restaurant.
Benoli was opened by MasterChef finalist Mr Boon in 2019 and has since built up a following across the county.
In 2015, the Parkside complex needs school in Norwich took over the White Lion Café, using it as an opportunity to give students work experience.
It won national and local awards, but in July 2019 the school confirmed pupils’ needs and the school’s future funding had led to the decision to close.
People have until November 23 to comment on the premises licence application.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.