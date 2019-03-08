Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Wine More
Video

Norwich Beer Festival opens for 2019 with enough drink for 50,000 pints

PUBLISHED: 17:09 21 October 2019 | UPDATED: 17:09 21 October 2019

Vicky Moore at the Cider bar, Norwich Beer Festival 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Vicky Moore at the Cider bar, Norwich Beer Festival 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

With over 400 varieties to try and enough drink for 50,000 pints, raise your glasses as the Norwich Beer Festival opens its doors.

The set up of the Norwich Beer Festival 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood The set up of the Norwich Beer Festival 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

The popular event, organised by the Norwich and Norfolk branch of CAMRA, has returned to the historic St Andrews Hall for its 42nd year and runs until Saturday, October 26 with afternoon and evening sessions.

In the main hall, which will also host live music, there are hundreds of beers to sample from across the UK and new for 2019 there is a traditional wooden cask section known as Woody Bay.

There is also a ciders and perries bar, each graded from sweet to dry, a Curiosity Bar, which launched last year and has now doubled in size, and downstairs in the World Beers Marquee, customers can enjoy Belgian fruit and Trappist beers alongside vegan and gluten-free varieties.

READ MORE: 13 beers and ciders to look out for as Norwich Beer Festival returns

Des O'’Brien and Jenny Back at the Norfolk bar, Norwich Beer Festival 2019. Picture: Jamie HoneywoodDes O'’Brien and Jenny Back at the Norfolk bar, Norwich Beer Festival 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Behind the hall in Blackfriars, there is a range of local beers on offer, featuring Fat Cat Brewery and Lacons, and there will be merchandise and food available.

Des O'Brien, purchasing manager at Norwich Beer Festival, said: "It started in the mid-1970s and it was a small and keen bunch of people in their twenties who were not aware they would be part of a much bigger movement.

"We were just really hacked off with the quality of beer that was available in pubs - there was no choice and it was all pasteurised wind and froth.

"The festival has lasted so long as we've adapted to people's needs and brought in new styles and in recent years introduced exotic ingredients such as rhubarb and ginger and salted caramel.

James Woodrow at the main bar, Norwich Beer Festival 2019. Picture: Jamie HoneywoodJames Woodrow at the main bar, Norwich Beer Festival 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

READ MORE: Yarmouth joke gets 'biggest laugh' as Jack Whitehall comes to Norwich

"St Andrews Hall is amazingly historic and has a lot of feel and ambience that you just don't get inside a tent."

The bars works on a cash-free system, so once customers have paid their entry price, they can pay for a beer card, which includes a £3 refundable deposit for the glass.

The beer festival afternoon sessions run from 11.30am to 2.30pm Tuesday to Thursday and until 3pm on Friday, evening from 5.30pm to 11pm on Monday to Friday and all day Saturday 11.30am to 9.30pm and entry costs from £1 to £5.

Sarah Blanchflower at the glasses and tokens section, Norwich Beer Festival 2019. Picture: Jamie HoneywoodSarah Blanchflower at the glasses and tokens section, Norwich Beer Festival 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

The set up of the Norwich Beer Festival 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood The set up of the Norwich Beer Festival 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Jennifer at the Norfolk Bar, Norwich Beer Festival 2019. Picture: Jamie HoneywoodJennifer at the Norfolk Bar, Norwich Beer Festival 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Most Read

A47 closed for hours after serious crash

Both directions of the A47 near Honingham has been closed due to a crash. Picture: Google Maps

Woman dies and seven injured in crash

The scene of a collision between two cars on the A143 near the Brockdish junction that led to the death of a woman. Picture: Simon Parkin

Village could lose its only pub after no interest from landlords

The Bluebell pub in Stoke Ferry could become a home. Picture: Google

Travellers move onto Park and Ride site near Norwich

A number of caravans parked on Harford Park and Ride near Norwich. Picture: David Hannant

Yarmouth joke gets ‘biggest laugh’ as Jack Whitehall comes to Norwich

Podcast host Chris Reeve with Jack Whitehall and his Norwich City shirt at his Theatre Royal gig Credit: Chris Reeve - Talk Norwich City

Most Read

A47 closed for hours after serious crash

Both directions of the A47 near Honingham has been closed due to a crash. Picture: Google Maps

Woman dies and seven injured in crash

The scene of a collision between two cars on the A143 near the Brockdish junction that led to the death of a woman. Picture: Simon Parkin

Village could lose its only pub after no interest from landlords

The Bluebell pub in Stoke Ferry could become a home. Picture: Google

Travellers move onto Park and Ride site near Norwich

A number of caravans parked on Harford Park and Ride near Norwich. Picture: David Hannant

Yarmouth joke gets ‘biggest laugh’ as Jack Whitehall comes to Norwich

Podcast host Chris Reeve with Jack Whitehall and his Norwich City shirt at his Theatre Royal gig Credit: Chris Reeve - Talk Norwich City

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Woman dies and seven injured in crash

The scene of a collision between two cars on the A143 near the Brockdish junction that led to the death of a woman. Picture: Simon Parkin

Pension campaigners call on council to issue women with bus passes

Campaigners fighting changes to the womens state pension age have called on the council in their droves to issue them with passes for cheaper bus travel. Norfolk Broads PAIN group leaders, pictured from left, Lynn Nicholls, Annette James, and Lorraine White. Photo: Archant

Man left partner with permanently scarred face after knife attack

Picture of Andrew Fearnley after he was jailed for arson in 2015. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Alexa. Get me Max Aarons and Daniel Farke. Norwich fans can now have a pep talk from City duo

Daniel Farke is the star of a new quiz available through Amazon's Alexa. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

WATCH: Sneak preview of ‘the best burgers this side of New York’ in former Pedro’s restaurant

Annie Serruys, who is running Harry's, and her father Andre Serruys, owner, with The Dirty Harry burger. Picture: Archant/Victoria Pertusa
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists