Norwich based BBC 6 Music supported singer Matt Watson to release new single ahead of prestigious appearances

Norwich musician Matt Watson. Photo: Alexandra Bone Alexandra Bone

Norwich musician Matt Watson, a BBC 6 Music supported artist, is set to release his newest single Constellations on December 14 to coincide with various prestigious appearances.

Hailing from Norwich, Matt Watson has been described as a personal, honest and often observational songwriter with an eclectic songwriting style covering anything from heartfelt ballads to rock, country, folk and pop stylings.

His hard work and energetic, engaging performances have seen his career go from strength to strength with an increasing demand for live appearances.

Watson has shared stages across the UK with the likes of Billy Bragg, Miles and Erica of The Wonder Stuff, Liverpool legend Ian Prowse, Julian Cope and The Undertones to name just a few.

Not only has he extensively toured the UK and appeared at various festivals including Latitude and Folk East, Watson is also a contributor to local charitable causes.

In 2017 he toured venues all along the East Anglian coastline on foot. He walked 134 miles with his guitar, fund raising and gigging at events along the way.

Off stage, Watson’s music has received airplay from BBC Radio 6 DJ’s Tom Robinson and Steve Lamacq, BBC Introducing and various other national and local stations around the UK.

Working currently with local Indie label Tontena Music, he is set to release his latest single Constellations in December to coincide with an appearance at comedian Robin Ince’s Nine Lessons and Carols for Curious People show in King’s Cross on December 14.

Prior to this appearance, Watson will be opening for Daniel Wakeford at Epic Studios on November 21 along with a series of other dates across the UK with Miles Hunt of The Wonder Stuff.

After the independent release of two critically acclaimed albums, fans can expect a new album in February 2019, via his new label, with a small supporting tour to follow.

The label will also be releasing two singles from the album this autumn, starting with Outside (They Don’t Know Who I Am).

The album promises to be a creative mix of styles further developing Matt’s already heady mix of songs whilst continuing the upward curve of one of the UK’s brightest new songwriting talents.

• Tickets to see Matt Watson opening for Daniel Wakeford on November 21 are available for £12 advance via the Epic Studios website

• For all other tour dates visit Matt Watson’s website