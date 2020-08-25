Artpocket announce new online art courses

Inset shows founders of Artpocket, Rebecca Tough and Hannelore Smith. Picture: Supplied by Artpocket

Norwich-based Artpocket have developed a range of online art courses to allow art classes to still be delivered in our “new normal” way of working.

Picture shows Zoom drawings. Picture: Supplied by Artpocket

During lockdown, many of us took to a creative practice to fill our days and minds with therapeutic and enjoyable activity. Whilst this may have been a short-lived hobby for some, others may wish to develop their practice further with Artpocket’s upcoming courses.

Founded in 2011 by Rebecca Tough and Hannelore Smith, Artpocket offers a selection of educational courses for people to forward their creative careers with. The courses, available for all ages and career stages, allow access to tuition and support from Ms Tough and Ms Smith, who together have over 25 years teaching experience.

Rebecca Tough, Co-Director of Artpocket said: “We have all had to learn new tricks and embrace technology to continue our connectivity to others. As we have all become more familiar with working online we have been developing a suite of courses that complement our exciting in-studio provision.”

Norwich-based Artpocket have developed a range of online art courses to allow art classes to still be delivered in our “new normal” way of working. Picture: Supplied by Artpocket Norwich-based Artpocket have developed a range of online art courses to allow art classes to still be delivered in our “new normal” way of working. Picture: Supplied by Artpocket

Usually running from their studio spaces in Lion House, the courses will be available over Zoom, starting in September, allowing artists to work in the safety and comfort of their own homes, without worry of their courses being cancelled.

As well as online tuition, Artpocket are opening up their studio to a handful of longer adult courses, following the government guidelines to ensure the safety of students and teachers.

Courses on offer include textiles, photography and 3D design, art appreciation discussions and kickstarting a project, as well as a range of children’s courses. The full list of online courses and prices can be seen on their website website.

Picture shows founders of Artpocket, Rebecca Tough and Hannelore Smith. Picture: Supplied by Artpocket

Picture shows Mary Littlefield on Artpocket's postgrad programme. Picture: Supplied by Artpocket

Norwich-based Artpocket have developed a range of online art courses to allow art classes to still be delivered in our “new normal” way of working. Picture: Supplied by Artpocket Norwich-based Artpocket have developed a range of online art courses to allow art classes to still be delivered in our “new normal” way of working. Picture: Supplied by Artpocket

