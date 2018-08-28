The Magic Es are set to perform at music night That Music Thing at Epic Studios

Norwich band The Magic Es are set to perform at Epic Studios on January 12 as part of the That Music Thing event.

The band will perform a 30 minute slot, alongside three other local acts, which will be filmed on the night for Youtube and Facebook Live.

The Magic Es play melodic rock ‘n’ roll that delivers “sounds of early Brit-pop and mod-rock through burning melodies and wonderfully textured sounds,” according to Anthem magazine.

Forming back in 2014, the band is comprised of Pete Thompson on vocals and guitar, Jasper Stainthorpe on bass guitar and Stuart Catchpole on drums and bvox - all of whom have impressive music CVs which include running record labels, world tours and top 40 singles and albums.

“We’ve all been playing music for years” explained Pete.

“Stuart and I were playing at a friend’s wedding. The gig was in a marquee, which happened to be in Jasper’s garden.”

“It turned out that Jasper not only had a garden fitting for a rock ‘n’ roll wedding, he was also a bass player of some pedigree and in the band Then Jerico. We spent some time sharing stories about our various music adventures, influences and aspirations.”

Their influences have come from the likes of The Who, The Clash, The Stone Roses and The Charltons with comparisons having been made to Bruce Springsteen, The Gaslight Anthem and The Jam.

The Magic Es completed their first UK tour in 2018 gaining numerous new fans as a result.

The back end of 2018 saw the band record their second album, which will be released later this year, along with a number of live shows across the country in support of their new music.

• Tickets to see The Magic Es perform at That Music Thing are available for free online via the Epic Studios website or for £3 on the door

• The Islas, The Visitors and Jas Eade will also be performing on the night

• For more Norwich music follow Enjoy Music More on Twitter and Instagram