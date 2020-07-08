Norwich’s TV astronomer Mark Thompson to present live online science show for children

Perform exciting experiments as part of an online family science show presented by Norwich-based TV astronomer Mark Thompson

Norwich-based astronomer and TV presenter Mark Thompson will perform his award-winning Spectacular Science Show online on Friday July 10.

An online audience will be able to join Mark as he transfers his sell-out show to the small screen for a very special hour-long performance from 2pm.

In addition to performing his 5* (Families Edinburgh Magazine – August 2019) show, Mark will be including the audience in some science demonstrations that children can take part in at home.

After booking a £10 ticket for the show – a single access payment which means the whole family can watch – an email will be sent to audience members with details of everyday household items you will use in the show.

Mark, who has published four books and is now working on a series of astronomy books for children, has inspired millions of viewers to get out and enjoy the night sky through his role as a presenter on the RTS nominated show BBC Stargazing Live.

He has worked on The One Show, The Alan Titchmarsh Show, This Morning, Good Morning Britain and several Channel 4 documentaries.

In 2016, Mark turned his attention to the wider world of science and debuted his sell-out Spectacular Science family show at the Edinburgh Fringe.

His nationwide tour was cancelled due to the current COVID-19 pandemic.

* Book tickets and find out more at www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/mark-thompsons-spectacular-science-show-online-tickets