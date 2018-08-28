Search

Sounds of Noway come to Minster concert

PUBLISHED: 13:00 23 November 2018 | UPDATED: 13:01 23 November 2018

The Lardal Kantori choir at the Minster last year Picture: Jonathan Newman

Archant

The annual Lardal Kantori Norwegian Christmas Carol concert is at Great Yarmouth Minster on Saturday, December 1 from 7.30pm.

Having performed at the church annually since 2002 as part of the Great Yarmouth Christmas Fayre weekend, the Norwegian choir has built up a strong following with people travelling from as far away as Peterborough to hear them perform a mix of traditional Christmas carols in Norwegian and English.

This will be the 17th trip the choir has made to Great Yarmouth from south Norway.

Choir conductor Kjell Håkestad said: “We always look forward to our trip to Great Yarmouth and the wonderful acoustics of the Minster makes singing there a fantastic experience”.

The concert includes a buffet sponsored by local electricians Bowers and Barr at the end of the concert where the audience can meet the choir members. Advance tickets are available for £8 from Palmers Department Store in the Market Place, the Great Yarmouth Minster Cafe and the Priory Centre or at www.gytcp.co.uk. Tickets be available on the door, £10.

