Norfolk to take part in global event Make Music Day

PUBLISHED: 11:48 19 June 2019 | UPDATED: 11:48 19 June 2019

Make Music Day, a global event set to take place across Norfolk on June 21. Picture: Supplied by Make Music

The UK's biggest single-day music event is coming to Norfolk on June 21 with over 40 free events open to the public.

Music events will be held in public areas, venues, schools and libraries which have been organised by Making Music to allow absolutely anyone to 'enjoy the thrills of live music'.

Taking place on the longest day of the year, Norfolk is one of the counties with the most planned including gigs, performances and musical celebrations of all types.

The concept originates from France's Fete de la Musique which began in 1982 and now involves two thirds of the population of France.

In 2018 over 550 free live performances were hosted in the UK bringing interesting and surprising musical experiences to over 100,000 people on the day and online.

Some of the events set to take place in Norfolk include performances at Norfolk & Norwich Millennium Library, Boa Vista Brazilian street music, Alysham's Fete de la Musique, Lyngitude, Swaffham's Choir of Hope, Sheringham's Playing for cakes and Downham Market's 40s Tea Dance.

- For more information and the fll list of events, visit the Make Music Day website

- For more music check out our dedicated page every Thursday in the Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News or follow Enjoy Music More on Twitter and Instagram

