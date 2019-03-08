Video

7 things to do in Norfolk this weekend

The Gin and Rum Festival is coming to St Andrews Hall in Norwich Credit: Supplied by Cool As Group Archant

From The Gin and Rum Festival to your last chance to visit PrimEvil, there is something for all tastes in Norfolk this weekend.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Gin and Rum Festival is coming to St Andrews Hall in Norwich Credit: Supplied by Cool As Group The Gin and Rum Festival is coming to St Andrews Hall in Norwich Credit: Supplied by Cool As Group

1. What: The Gin and Rum Festival

Where: St Andrews Hall, Norwich, NR3 1AU

When: November 1 to 2 6.30pm to 11pm (both days), 12.30pm until 5pm Saturday only

Cost: £12, ginandrumfestival.com

Whatever your favourite tipple, there is something for everyone as The Gin and Rum Festival arrives in Norwich this autumn.

The festival is the largest kind in the UK and the organisers are bringing more than 60 different gins and 60 different rums to the table.

Schweppes will be their official tonic partner with flavours including cucumber, salty lemon and muscovado available to try.

The festival also offers live entertainment, a selection of tasty food and the ticket price includes a Copa glass, satchel and a gin and rum bible.

Norfolk's largest Antique and Collectors Fair at the Royal Norfolk Showground. Photo: Steve Adams Norfolk's largest Antique and Collectors Fair at the Royal Norfolk Showground. Photo: Steve Adams

READ MORE: The Gin and Rum Festival is coming to Norwich

2. What: Antiques and Collectors Fair

Where: Norfolk Showground, Dereham Road, Norwich, NR5 0TT

When: November 2 to 3, 10am to 5pm

Cost: Advance (gate price) adults £5 (£4), children under 16 free, norfolkantiquefair.co.uk The Norfolk Antique and Collectors Fair returns to the Norfolk Showground for another magnificent day stocked with timeless trinkets.

Whether you are a professional dealer, an avid collector looking to complete a cherished collection, or an enthusiast searching for the 'once in a lifetime' treasure, the fair offers a diverse range of antiques and collectables.

The art deco cinema at The Reindeer pub in Norwich Credit: The Reindeer The art deco cinema at The Reindeer pub in Norwich Credit: The Reindeer

Organisers Aztec Events have been running the show for over 15 years, with previous fairs capturing the attention of such television programmes as Bargain Hunt and the Antiques Road show.

There is also free parking at the event and dogs are permitted on leads.

3. What: Art Deco Pop-Up Cinema

Where: The Reindeer, Dereham Road, Norwich, NR2 4AY

When: November 1 to 3, 7.30pm

Cost: £10 (+£1 booking fee) available at The Reindeer pub or online at electricpicturepalace.co.uk/tickets

The Grand Little Electric Picture Palace is a unique event showing classic and silent movies and their latest showing will feature original 1933 King Kong, Georges Melies' classic 1992 short A Trip to the Moon and live cabaret from Mr Cuffs.

The Jack of Crows and the Witch Doctor, are new members to the Norwich Ghost Walks team. Picture: Jamie Honeywood The Jack of Crows and the Witch Doctor, are new members to the Norwich Ghost Walks team. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

This is no ordinary film in night in a pub as the old brewery room was transformed into an art deco picture palace earlier this year with velvet walls, marble columns and box office.

Each showing is hosted by Earl Harlem, who runs the pub and also works as a set designer, in his top hat and tails and there will also be free popcorn.

READ MORE: 14 of the best places to see fireworks in Norfolk in 2019

4. What: Norwich Ghost Walks Halloween Specials

Where: Starting from the Adam and Eve pub, 17 Bishopgate, Norwich, NR3 1RZ

When: Until November 2, 7pm with extra 9pm walk on October 31 and November 1 and 2

PrimEvil 2019 at Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure Credit: PrimEvil PrimEvil 2019 at Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure Credit: PrimEvil

Cost: £10, ghostwalksnorwich.co.uk

You're in for a frightfully entertaining evening in Cow Tower park with stories from beyond the grave delivered by The Guild of Shadows.

The Guild recently got three new members who are The Witch Doctor, Le Morté and The Jack of Crows that have taken over from The Shadowcaster.

Make sure to dress warm and dress up as there will also be a prize for the best fancy dress costume and a barbecue from 6pm at the pub.

5. What: Regal Experience

Where: Wymondham Ex-Services' Club, 9 Friarscroft Lane, Wymondham, NR18 0AT

When: November 3, 2.30pm

The Regal Experience returns to Wymondham this wekend Credit: Supplied by Regal Cinema The Regal Experience returns to Wymondham this wekend Credit: Supplied by Regal Cinema

Cost: Adults £5, concessions £4, Simply Cards in Market Street or on the door

The Regal Experience will screen Key Largo - one of the great movies of the film noir genre from the 1940s.

Directed by John Huston, the thriller sees the legendary Humphrey Bogart in the role of a war veteran confronting a menacing gangster boss, played convincingly by Edward G. Robinson, during a hurricane on the Florida Keys.

There will be a full supporting programme with the Royal Rodeo, a short musical from 1939 starring John Payne.

6. What: PrimEvil

Where: Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure, Lenwade, NR9 5JW

When: Until November 3, 6pm to 11pm

Cost: £21, early bird, first track and VIP options available, primevilscare.com

Norfolk's biggest Halloween attraction is back for 2019 with new twists and turns and organisers are promising the scariest year yet for its tenth anniversary.

The event features five frightening attractions, which are the Circus of Terror, with cannibal clowns and never-ending corridors, the Mayhem Manor Hotel, with tortured souls that reside in the rooms, The Crypt, where you must tread carefully and not disturb the nuns, Arachnophobia, with infected spiders that like to bite, and the spine-tingling Forest of Fear.

There will also be a street crew of misfit scare actors roaming the park and Norfolk band The Foreign Locals will be beat-boxing and storytelling every night.

PrimEVIL Extreme, for guests over the age of 18, takes place from November 1 to 3 with haunts 'taken to the extreme' and a firework display.

7. What: Octagon Concert Series

Where: Octagon Chapel and Martineau Hall, Colegate, Norwich, NR3 1BN

When: October 31 to November 3

Cost: £5-£8 , octagonmusic.org.uk, St George's Music Shop (NR3 1AB) or on the door

It's all happening this weekend at the historic Georgian Octagon Chapel in Colegate, with three evebts taking place.

The first is at 1pm on Thursday 31 October 2019 by The Hoffmeister Ensemble, featuring string quartet and piano, on Saturday from 2pm to 4pm in the recently refurbished Martineau Hall will be an Amnestea with an all-you-can-eat afternoon tea for £5 in aid of Amnesty International, who tackle social and political injustice across the world, finishing with Anything Goes! on Sunday at 3pm featuring The Octagon Singers.