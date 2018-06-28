Video

11 things to do with the family in Norfolk this week

The Royal Norfolk Show 2018. Thursday 28th June 2018. Picture: James Bass Photography © James Bass 2018

From the biggest event in the county's farming calendar to a musical celebrating the hits of The Beatles, come together with all the family and visit one of these brilliant events.

What: Royal Norfolk Show

When: June 26 to 27, from 8am

Where: Norfolk Showground, Costessey, NR5 0TT

Cost: Two day ticket £34. adult one day (17-64) £22, child (5-16) £8, 65+ £18, royalnorfolkshow.rnaa.org.uk

This year's show will once again be packed with the very best of Norfolk, with 700 trade stands, over 3000 animals and a packed Grand Ring Programme including the RAF Falcons Parachute Display, Horse of the Year Show and Grand Parade, featuring each day's livestock champions.

The event will also be a celebration of local food and drink, including the Adnams Food and Drink experience and The Art of Butchery demonstration theatre and there will be hundreds of attractions such as the discovery zone, horticultural show and shops.

The Royal Norfolk Show 2018. Thursday 28th June 2018. Picture: James Bass Photography The Royal Norfolk Show 2018. Thursday 28th June 2018. Picture: James Bass Photography

What: Woodforde's Ale Trail

Where: Various locations

When: Until September 29

Cost: Visit woodfordes.com/ale-trail to find out more information and find out where to collect a booklet.

The highly anticipated ale trail is East Anglia's largest and has been part of Woodforde's for over 20 years.

This year the trail includes over 400 pubs spread across five counties and is set to be the biggest in recent years.

Award-winning Norfolk brewer, Woodforde’s, is launching their 2019 ale trail this week. Picture: Archant Award-winning Norfolk brewer, Woodforde’s, is launching their 2019 ale trail this week. Picture: Archant

Beer drinkers can follow the ale trail pub to find pubs near and far across the region - from the North Norfolk Coast to the Cambridgeshire countryside, there's no shortage of pubs to visit!

What: Norwich pop-up shop

Where: 7A, Castle House, Castle Meadow, NR1 3BY (former Maplin Store)

When: Until June 22

Cost: Free

The Pop-Up shop is now open in Norwich and the traders will be changing on a weekly basis until July 4.

Hickling Strawberry Fair and Family Dog Show Credit: Chris Watkins Hickling Strawberry Fair and Family Dog Show Credit: Chris Watkins

This week's pop-ups are Subsrata Wines, who sell organic and vegan wines, Babies Corner, who sell pre-loved clothing and toys, Jam Pot selling quirky gifts and furniture, Redwings, who rescue abandoned, mistreated and neglected horses and donkeys from across the UK, and Batting Bunny who sell nature-inpsired gifts.

What: Norfolk Symphony Orchestra

Where: St Nicholas' Chapel, King's Lynn

When: June 23, 3.30pm

Cost: £16, up to three under 18s will be admitted free with each adult ticket, call box office on 01553 764864 for under 18s offer

The Norfolk Symphony Orchestra is proud to present its summer concert on Sunday afternoon including Smetana's Vltava, which tells the story of a great river, Rimsky-Korsakov's Scheherazade, full of tales of shipwrecks and romance, and Dvorak's Czech Suite on woodwind.

Let it Be is at Norwich Theatre Royal until Saturday Credit: Paul Coltas Let it Be is at Norwich Theatre Royal until Saturday Credit: Paul Coltas

The violin solo will be played by Paula Muldoon and the orchestra is conducted by Philip Hesketh.

What: Ludham Open Gardens

Where: Ludham, NR29 5QA

When: June 23, 10am to 5pm

Cost: £7 adults, accompanied under 12s free

Ludham is a village on the Norfolk Broads and opens its gardens biannually and 2,500 people attended the event in 2017.

Easton School Fete with WAW Wrestling Credit: The Friends of St. Peter’s Primary Academy Easton Easton School Fete with WAW Wrestling Credit: The Friends of St. Peter’s Primary Academy Easton

There will be 18 beautiful gardens open, mostly with river frontage, including three which are new to the scheme this year.

There will also be a classic car show with over 100 vehicles expected, historic boats and plenty of food including a pie shop, Vietnamese street food, hog roast, barbecue, cakes and an ice cream van.

There will be five different bands performing including the Lukdham Ukelele Ensemble and Stalham Salsa Dancers, artists painting in the gardens and showing their work and visiting llamas and tortoises.

What: Hickling Strawberry Fair and Family Dog Show

Where: Hickling Barn, Mallard Way, NR12 0YU

Rory McShane: Flow exhibition Credit: Rory McShane Rory McShane: Flow exhibition Credit: Rory McShane

When: June 23, from 11.30am

Cost: £1, under 16s free, entry to family dog show is £1.50 per dog per class entered

A fun day out for all the family with donkey rides, ice creams, burgers and traditional village games, plus a bar, a whole range of craft and merchandise stalls and the incredible human fruit machine.

The Family Dog Show features a wide range of prize categories, including best puppy, best 'oldie', best child handler and best rescue.

Visit hicklingbarn.com to view all the categories.

What: Jazz and Open Gardens

Where: Wiveton Village Green, NR25 7TP

When: June 22, 3pm to 6pm, June 23, 2pm to 5pm

Cost: Jazz free but donations welcome, open gardens £5 for adults

The fun kicks off on Saturday at 3pm with Jazz on the Green with Junction Jazz and The Volko Trio and a display of classic cars.

The event is in aid of the Wiveton Church Restoration fund and a Wiveton Sling cocktail and strawberries and cream will be available to buy.

On Sunday, wander through the beautiful village and see 12 stunning gardens and enjoy tea and cake on the village green by the church.

There will also be family activities, such as table tennis, and a plant sale.

What: Let it Be

When: Until June 22, matinee and evening performances

Where: Norwich Theatre Royal, NR2 1RL

Cost: £10 to £35.50, theatreroyalnorwich.co.uk/01603 630000

Come Together and experience the iconic music of The Beatles with Let it Be, the spectacular concert jam-packed with over 40 of The Beatles' greatest hits.

Direct from the West End, this international hit show celebrates the legacy of the world's greatest rock 'n' roll band.

Relive The Beatles' meteoric rise from their humble beginnings to the heights of Beatlemania with live performances of early tracks including Twist and Shout and She Loves You as well as global mega-hits Yesterday, Hey Jude, Come Together and, of course, Let It Be.

What: Easton School Fete featuring WAW Wrestling

Where: St Peter's Primary Academy, Marlingford Road, Easton, NR9 5AD

When: June 21, 5pm to 9pm

Cost: Free

The St Peter's Primary Academy fete includes performances from pupils, talent show, police riot van, ambulance visit, food and drink stalls, bouncy castles, bowling football, afternoon tea and Darth Vader will even make an appearance.

There will also be a live performance from WAW Wrestling, whose lives were recently made into film Fighting with my Family produced by The Rock, and there will also be a fully-stocked bar serving prosecco, Pimms and G&Ts.

What: Rory McShane: Flow exhibition

Where: Anteros Arts Foundation, 11-15 Fye Bridge Street, Norwich, NR3 1JL

When: Open until June 22, Tuesday to Saturday 9am to 5pm

Cost: Free

Flow, the theme of the show, is a celebration of the beauty of the earth as seen from space and of the inter-relatedness of natural systems.

The intention is to inspire action and concern for the planet through appreciation and celebration rather than by further browbeating the public with warnings about climate change.

There is over 100 works by Rory McShane, the former head of Art at Wymondham College, comprising of paintings, prints, pottery and collage.

Anteros arts exhibition

What: Deopham Music Festival

Where: Deopham Playing Friend, Vicarage Road

When: June 22, 3pm until late, June 23, from 12pm until late

Cost: Adult Saturday £10, Sunday £8, family Saturday £25, family Sunday £15, family weekend £30, deopham.org or buy on the gate

A two day festival of rock, folk annd country music alongside a family fun day with entertainment, vintage and classic cars, a dog show, children's rides and many other attractions.

Saturday brings live music from B4, Pink Lemonade, The Desert Sleds, The Magic Es, Come in Silence and The Jack's & Back Street from 3pm until late.

On Sunday, the fun day will kick off at 12pm and from 4.30pm there will be country music from Morganway, Elly Bishop, Nashville Numbers, Yve Mary B and Brooks Williams.

Bar and street food will also be available all weekend, overnight camping is available and the organisers are hoping to raise over £2,000 to support a grant to provide play park equipment on the Deopham Playing Field.