Search

Advanced search

How to find out which restaurants are giving money off in the Eat Out to Help Out scheme

PUBLISHED: 11:58 28 July 2020 | UPDATED: 11:58 28 July 2020

Diners can use the new postcode tracker to find out which restaurants are offering money off in the Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Diners can use the new postcode tracker to find out which restaurants are offering money off in the Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Archant

Diners can now find out which restaurants are taking part in the government’s Eat Out to Help scheme, which launches next week.

Families will be able to get money off meals out. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphotoFamilies will be able to get money off meals out. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

The government has launched a postcode tool to help diners find nearby eateries which are involved.

The initiative, which was announced earlier this month, will give people a discount of up to 50pc when eating or drinking soft drinks in a participating restaurant or other food establishment.

It will apply all day Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from August 3 to 31, in all parts of the UK not in a local lockdown.

The maximum discount available is £10 per person when you eat or drink in.

Families can enjoy money off in the Eat Out in the Help Out scheme. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphotoFamilies can enjoy money off in the Eat Out in the Help Out scheme. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

The government has launched a search tool to help you find the restaurants taking part within a five-mile radius of a given postcode.

You can find the map here.

The government hopes the scheme will encourage families to eat and drink out, boosting the hospitality sector during a challenging period.

Some branches of chain restaurants may not appear in searches, but the government has confirmed the chains which are taking part. They include:

Some of the wonderful places to eat and drink in Norfolk

• Bannatyne Health Club

• Bill’s

• Brewdog

• Burger King

• Caffè Nero

• Center Parcs

• Costa Coffee

• Côte Brasserie

• Five Guys

You may also want to watch:

• Giggling Squid

• Gourmet Burger Kitchen

• Greene King

• Wetherspoons

• KFC

• Marston’s

• Morrisons - Cafe and Barista Bar

• Patisserie Valerie

• Pizza Express

• Pizza Hut

• Pret A Manger

• Prezzo

• Revolution Bars Group

• Starbucks

• TGI Fridays

• The National Trust

• Turtle Bay

• Wagamama

• Yo Sushi

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Sign up to our food and drink newsletter delivered straight to your inbox

Most Read

Man dies after falling from Norwich city centre car park

A man died after falling from St Andrew's car park in Norwich. Picture: Archant

Police called to park to break-up fight between school children

Police had to break up a fight between children in Cawston. Picture: James Bass

The seven Norfolk neighbourhoods with no coronavirus deaths

Seven neighbourhoods of Norfolk have not had a single coronavirus death - three of them are in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Pubs forced to turn away customers even though they are half empty

Terry Hughes, one of the partners at the Belgian Monk. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘We will seriously miss you’ - ‘Permanent’ closure for tearoom after 25 years in business

Reepham Station Tearooms. Picture: Colin Finch.

Most Read

The seven Norfolk neighbourhoods with no coronavirus deaths

Seven neighbourhoods of Norfolk have not had a single coronavirus death - three of them are in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Man dies after falling from Norwich city centre car park

A man died after falling from St Andrew's car park in Norwich. Picture: Archant

New Norfolk safari park with ‘extraordinary’ animals set to open soon

Edward Pope with some of the water buffalo he has bred at Watlington, near King's Lynn Picture: Ian Burt

Emergency services called to incident in city centre

A man died after falling from St Andrew's car park in Norwich. Picture: Archant

Road changes mooted as new details about NDR Western Link revealed

How Ringland Lane would look if traffic is still permitted. Pic: Norfolk County Council.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man dies after falling from Norwich city centre car park

A man died after falling from St Andrew's car park in Norwich. Picture: Archant

Did you see two men fighting at an NDR roundabout?

The Petans roundabout on the NDR, close to where two motorists got into a fight. Picture: Google

City confirm Sebastian Soto deal

Norwich City have confirmed the arrival of young striker Sebastian Soto Picture: Jason Dawson/NCFC

Police called to park to break-up fight between school children

Police had to break up a fight between children in Cawston. Picture: James Bass

PROFILE: ‘He has a lot of quality’ - City new boy Mumba needs to convert potential into ability to thrive in Norfolk

Bali Mumba is Norwich City's latest signing. Picture: Norwich City FC