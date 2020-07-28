How to find out which restaurants are giving money off in the Eat Out to Help Out scheme
PUBLISHED: 11:58 28 July 2020 | UPDATED: 11:58 28 July 2020
Archant
Diners can now find out which restaurants are taking part in the government’s Eat Out to Help scheme, which launches next week.
The government has launched a postcode tool to help diners find nearby eateries which are involved.
The initiative, which was announced earlier this month, will give people a discount of up to 50pc when eating or drinking soft drinks in a participating restaurant or other food establishment.
It will apply all day Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from August 3 to 31, in all parts of the UK not in a local lockdown.
The maximum discount available is £10 per person when you eat or drink in.
The government has launched a search tool to help you find the restaurants taking part within a five-mile radius of a given postcode.
The government hopes the scheme will encourage families to eat and drink out, boosting the hospitality sector during a challenging period.
Some branches of chain restaurants may not appear in searches, but the government has confirmed the chains which are taking part. They include:
• Bannatyne Health Club
• Bill’s
• Brewdog
• Burger King
• Caffè Nero
• Center Parcs
• Costa Coffee
• Côte Brasserie
• Five Guys

• Giggling Squid
• Gourmet Burger Kitchen
• Greene King
• Wetherspoons
• KFC
• Marston’s
• Morrisons - Cafe and Barista Bar
• Patisserie Valerie
• Pizza Express
• Pizza Hut
• Pret A Manger
• Prezzo
• Revolution Bars Group
• Starbucks
• TGI Fridays
• The National Trust
• Turtle Bay
• Wagamama
• Yo Sushi
