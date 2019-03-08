Video

Norfolk son of Bert Trautmann on film of his amazing story

The Keeper is the story of former German Prisoner of War Bert Trautmann becoming a football hero in England after the Second World War. Picture: Parkland Entertainment Parkland Entertainment

A new film about the exploits of former prisoner of war turned legendary goalkeeper Bert Trautmann will have its most avid viewer in Norfolk where his son works alongside the cutting-edge F-35 jets at RAF Marham.

Mark Trautman, son of legendary Man City goalkeeper Bert Trautmann, lives in Norfolk and works at RAF Marham. Picture: MOD Mark Trautman, son of legendary Man City goalkeeper Bert Trautmann, lives in Norfolk and works at RAF Marham. Picture: MOD

Former serviceman Mark Trautmann, who works for Defence Equipment and Support as manager of maintenance and finishing facility at the Norfolk base, is eagerly looking forward to the release of the feature film entitled The Keeper.

The film, which stars David Kross and Freya Mavor and is in cinemas on April 5, focuses on Bert’s relationship with Mark’s mum Margaret and rather than being a film about football is a story of how love triumphed over adversity.

Legendary Man City goalkeeper Bert Trautmann signs autographs. His story is told in new film The Keeper. Picture: MOD Legendary Man City goalkeeper Bert Trautmann signs autographs. His story is told in new film The Keeper. Picture: MOD

“It’s really a story of how mum fell in love with dad who had been a prisoner-of-war,” said Mark, who lives near RAF Honington.

Bert, who was a member of the Luftwaffe and paratrooper during the Second World War, was taken prisoner by the British in 1944. After the war was over he decided to stay in England and having started playing in goal during his time as prisoner of war news spread in 1949 that Manchester City wanted to sign him.

The Keeper focuses on the relationship between Bert Trautmann and Mark’s mum Margaret. Picture: Parkland Entertainment The Keeper focuses on the relationship between Bert Trautmann and Mark’s mum Margaret. Picture: Parkland Entertainment

Incredibly 20,000 took part in a demonstration against his signing and the Jewish fans in Manchester threatened to hand in their season tickets.

“He got threats and all sorts. The hatred he must have faced was terrible. My mum told me he got a poison pen letter telling him that if he walked onto the turf at Wembley he would be shot,” said Mark, who joined the MOD in 1997 after 17 years in the RAF.

The Keeper which tells how Bert Trautmann become a football hero in England after the Second World War is in cinemas on April 5. Picture: Parkland Entertainment The Keeper which tells how Bert Trautmann become a football hero in England after the Second World War is in cinemas on April 5. Picture: Parkland Entertainment

But Bert won them over with his performances and amassed 545 appearances for City over a 15-year career. He will always be remembered for the 1956 FA Cup final where he broke his neck but played on and helped City record a 3-1 victory over Birmingham City.

Bert, who was awarded an OBE for his effect on Anglo-German relations in 2004, died in 2013. After his death Mark, his brother Stephen and half-sister Freida were invited to the Manchester City stadium for the first game of the season.

“There was a minute’s applause and then the whole team came out with goalkeeper’s jerseys with Trautmann on the back. I have never felt a sensation like it – my whole body was tingling. I don’t think that he realised what he had accomplished, he just loved playing football.”