'Screwdriver Artist' holding fundraiser at Norwich pub for Norfolk Blood Bikes

Screwdriver Artist Johno Cornish. Picture: Ian Burt Archant 2018

Norfolk's 'The Screwdriver Artist" who used painting to help him battle his demons will be giving back with an exhibition at a Norwich pub to raise funds for Norfolk Blood Bikes.

Mr Pickwick's at the former Earlham Arms. Picture: Mr Pickwick's Mr Pickwick's at the former Earlham Arms. Picture: Mr Pickwick's

Art with a message from a man who uses a screwdriver instead of a brush will be helping to raise money for Norfolk Blood Bikes at a Norwich pub on Thursday.

While most artists are famed for their work with pencils, pens and paintbrushes, Johno Cornish - whose work will be exhibited at Mr Pickwick's in Norwich this week - prefers to use something a little more dual purpose: a screwdriver.

Johno, who has been painting with screwdrivers for more than two years, had found more conventional methods of painting weren't inspiring him to create - so he turned to a different way to express himself by reaching for the tool box.

Raised in Broadland, Johno credits art for having "dragging him back from the abyss" of suicidal depression in 2005 and has made a name for himself as The Screwdriver Artist, his work exhibited across the country.

Screwdriver Artist Johno Cornish. Picture: Ian Burt Screwdriver Artist Johno Cornish. Picture: Ian Burt

Johno believes his artwork shows that for those suffering with a mental health problem, things can get better: "I love doing my artwork and who knows, it might help other people who have had mental health issues as well. I used to think my glass is half empty but it's not. I shouldn't be here but I got a second chance in life so I'm going to make the most of it."

He will be exhibiting his unorthodox art at Mr Pickwick's on Earlham Roaad in Norwich on Thursday August 22 at a special night which begins at 7pm. In addition to seeing a range of exciting art, there will be the chance to win an exclusive painting in a prize draw, with cash raised going towards the Norfolk Blood Bikes.

Run by local volunteers, Norfolk Blood Bikes transport blood, plasma, platelets, samples, vaccines, donor breast milk and any other urgently required medical items to hospitals in Norfolk as well as to the East Anglian Air Ambulance. At no cost to the NHS, Norfolk Blood Bikes rely entirely on donations to keep them on the road.