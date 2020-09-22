PrimEVIL’s Halloween event cancelled as coronavirus restrictions tighten

PrimEVIL at Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure was to run an event called Route 666 for 2020, but it has been called off due to the new coronavirus restrictions. Picture: Contributed Archant

A scare-filled event that was planned to run in the lead-up to Halloween has been cancelled due to the new coronavirus restrictions.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The logo for Route 666. Picture: Contributed The logo for Route 666. Picture: Contributed

Route 666, which was itself intended to be a replacement for the regular PrimEVIL event held in October, is no longer going to run following the tightening of social distancing rules announced on September 22.

Ben Francis, PrimEVIL’s development manager, said: “It is with regret that our PrimEVIL event - Route 666 has now been cancelled, due to the current increase in Covid-19 cases and the government’s updated Covid-19 restrictions.

MORE: New tougher coronavirus measures could last for six months

“The PrimEvil Scare attractions team is hugely disappointed but of course everyone’s safety is of paramount importance to us.”

Route 666 would have taken place at Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure in Lenwade from October 9 to November 1.

The idea was inspired by America’s long-distance Route 66, also known as the main Street of America.

Organisers said Route 666 would have offered: “A long and lonesome road where tradition and legend bring out of the ordinary experiences, guests can expect to be spooked by zombies, clowns and things that bite.”

Mr Francis said: “If you have already purchased tickets for the event, your refund will automatically be processed by October 15.

“We are sorry for any inconvenience or disappointment caused, but we must all respond and act responsibly for the good of all. If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact us at: info@primevil-scare.com.”

PrimEvil said the regular attraction as well as Route 666 would both run in October 2021.

Roarr! will remain open, and its Halloween Days event is still going ahead as planned during October half term week.