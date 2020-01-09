Search

Norfolk rockers Bad Touch to embark on UK tour

PUBLISHED: 10:08 09 January 2020 | UPDATED: 10:08 09 January 2020

Bad Touch. Picture: Adam Kennedy

Bad Touch. Picture: Adam Kennedy

© Adam Kennedy, All Rights Reserved

With Bad Touch preparing to release their latest album and embark on a headline tour, ADAM AIKEN spoke to singer Stevie Westwood about the year ahead for the band from Dereham.

Bad Touch. Picture: Supplied by Noble PRBad Touch. Picture: Supplied by Noble PR

Norfolk rockers Bad Touch are gearing up for their upcoming headline tour, which will kick off in their home county at the end of March.

The Dereham boys will be hitting the road for 12 dates, with support coming from Piston.

The confirmation of the tour comes as the band put the finishing touches to their fourth album, the follow-up to Shake a Leg, at Rockfield Studios in Wales.

"We're so excited about this recording," says frontman Stevie Westwood.

"Just to record our songs in such a legendary place as Rockfield was a real buzz. I know it's a cliché but, in our humble opinion, this is our most exciting recording to date, and we can't wait to get it out there in front of a crowd.

"We plan to put a lot of effort into its promotion, possibly releasing a couple of singles in the early months of 2020. We're looking at around May time for general release, but you know what these things are like!"

Whether the release date slips or not, we can expect some of the new songs to make it into the spring tour.

"Bad Touch live for being on the road. There's nothing we love more than giving people an escape from the trials of life, and just playing our brand of feel-good rock and roll for the soul," says Westwood.

"Our tour starts at our hometown venue, the Waterfront, and we can't wait to play some of the new stuff for you all."

This year looks as though it's going to be a big one for Bad Touch, and they have already been confirmed for Ramblin' Man Fair.

"As a unit, we plan on hitting the UK hard with regards touring and festivals. We were very lucky to do more in Europe throughout 2019, and we hope to continue that trend into this year as well," says Westwood.

"We've got a couple of things in the pipeline, and we are beyond ecstatic to be opening the main stage at Ramblin' Man Fair. It's one of our favourite UK festivals, and to think that they'd have us on the main stage alongside giants like Clutch and Monster Truck is so cool."

- Tickets to see Bad Touch at The Waterfront Studio on March 30 are available for £12 via the UEA Ticket Bookings website

- For more Norwich music check out our dedicated page every Thursday in the Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News or follow Enjoy Music More on Facebook and Twitter

Show Job Lists