Video

Restaurant owner puts Christmas decorations up early to spread cheer

Owner Craig Grant with his Christmas decorations up early at the Netherton Steakhouse in Long Stratton, to cheer all his customers up. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

It may be over two months until Christmas Day, but a Norfolk restaurant owner is hoping to spread festive cheer during these tough times by putting the decorations up early.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Christmas decorations up early at the Netherton Steakhouse in Long Stratton, to cheer all the customers up. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY The Christmas decorations up early at the Netherton Steakhouse in Long Stratton, to cheer all the customers up. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Craig Grant, 34, has run the Netherton Steakhouse in Long Stratton with business partner Kevin Reynolds for the last four years and it has lots of regulars.

Since reopening in July, after four months of lockdown closure, business had been picking up again as customers became more confident dining in.

But trade dropped in September with the introduction of the rule of six, 10pm pub curfew and need for face masks when leaving tables.

They are now hoping to bring the sparkle back and Mr Grant has put up the Christmas decorations inside, including a tree, candy canes and Santa stockings.

The Christmas decorations up early at the Netherton Steakhouse in Long Stratton, to cheer all the customers up. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY The Christmas decorations up early at the Netherton Steakhouse in Long Stratton, to cheer all the customers up. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

READ MORE: Pubs across Norfolk offering free drinks this October

Mr Grant said: “It is early to put them up but we don’t know if we will be open or closed over Christmas, with infection rates rising, and because of the guidelines most people will want to spend it at home.

“So many people are depressed and feeling down and in pubs there is no music allowed above 85 decibels and people are confined to tables unless they wear a mask, which has killed the atmosphere.

“This is all about bringing the atmosphere back and cheering people up.”

Director Craig Grant with his Christmas decorations up early at the Netherton Steakhouse in Long Stratton, to cheer all his customers up. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Director Craig Grant with his Christmas decorations up early at the Netherton Steakhouse in Long Stratton, to cheer all his customers up. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

During lockdown, they offered street food takeaways for collection, with options including burgers and loaded fries, which proved popular.

Since reopening, they have continued to offer this service with the option to eat-in too, utilising their large garden, with steak just on Thursday nights and they will bring it back fully after Christmas.

READ MORE: 11 places where you can pick your own pumpkins in Norfolk

They have also launched a dine at home festive menu for December, available for delivery or collection, with a turkey wellington served with all the trimmings.

The Netherton Steakhouse in Long Stratton, with lights set to go up outside soon too. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY The Netherton Steakhouse in Long Stratton, with lights set to go up outside soon too. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

They are starting a new weekly Saturday market on October 10, running from 9am to 4pm inside and outside the restaurant, to support local businesses, with Christmas markets planned for December.

The Netherton Steakhouse is open Thursday 5pm to 10pm, Friday and Saturday 12pm to 10pm and Sunday 12pm to 8pm.

The Christmas decorations up early at the Netherton Steakhouse in Long Stratton, to cheer all the customers up. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY The Christmas decorations up early at the Netherton Steakhouse in Long Stratton, to cheer all the customers up. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The Christmas decorations up early at the Netherton Steakhouse in Long Stratton, to cheer all the customers up. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY The Christmas decorations up early at the Netherton Steakhouse in Long Stratton, to cheer all the customers up. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY