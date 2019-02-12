Grab your wellies as the Puddle Jumping Championships are back

Search

PUBLISHED: 11:19 15 February 2019 | UPDATED: 11:43 15 February 2019

Special made puddles are available if there's no rain. Picture: Ian Burt

Special made puddles are available if there's no rain. Picture: Ian Burt

Children can make a splash this half term and get their wellie boots wet as the Puddle Jumping Championships return.

Annual puddle jumping championships are back this half term. Photo: supplied by Emma BrandAnnual puddle jumping championships are back this half term. Photo: supplied by Emma Brand

Back for 2019 at the Welney Wetland Centre this February half term, the championships encourage children of all ages to don their best wellies and waterproofs to spend the afternoon splashing and jumping around.

During the competition a judging panel will be looking at the splashes and basing their decision on three different categories - the height, enthusiasm of the jump and style of jumping.

Organiser Emma Brand said: “This is the fourth year we have held the puddle jumping championships, we normally see around 200 children throughout the nine days and we make puddles specifically for the competition, so we won’t be without puddles.

The puddle jumping is judged on its height, style and enthusiasm. Picture: Ian BurtThe puddle jumping is judged on its height, style and enthusiasm. Picture: Ian Burt

“Everyone who makes a splash will get a sticker and the best jump of the day will receive a certificate and will feed the swans their 3.30pm feed.”

There are a number of practice puddles so participants can hone their skills before the judging, and Ms Brand has some tips to ensure the jumps make the best splash.

“You are more likely to catch the judges’ attention if you have a pair of snazzy wellies,” she said. “But the type of welly doesn’t really affect the splash, but plenty of enthusiasm and style to the jumping effort does, it often results in an impressive splash.”

To dry off after an afternoon of splashing around, there are a number of other activities to get involved with at the centre such as dissecting an owl pellet, building a bird feeder in the pond room, exploring the reserve with special explorer backpacks and enjoying the commentated wild swan feeds.

The fourth annual puddle jumping championships takes place at the Welney Wetland Centre between Saturday, February 16 and Sunday, February 25 from 2pm to 3.30pm daily.

For more information click here.

Topic Tags:

