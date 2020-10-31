The full list of Norfolk pubs in CAMRA’s Good Beer Guide 2021
PUBLISHED: 07:00 31 October 2020 | UPDATED: 11:05 31 October 2020
Publicans across Norfolk are celebrating after featuring in The Good Beer Guide 2021 by CAMRA (The Campaign for Real Ale), with 25 new entries from the county in the latest edition.
The 48th edition of the book has now been released and is considered the definitive guide for beer drinkers of where to get the best pints.
Despite lockdown restrictions this year, thousands of volunteers have worked together to compile the entries and there are four CAMRA branches in Norfolk, which are West Norfolk, East Norfolk, Norwich and District and Mid Anglia, which covers a chunk of South Norfolk.
The 25 new entries this year are: The Artichoke (Norwich), The Barking Smack (Great Yarmouth), The Hempton Bell, The Bird in Hand (Wreningham), Bob Carter Centre (Drayton), The Brisley Bell, The Chequers (Wimbotsham), The Coachmakers Arms (Norwich), Horse and Groom (Tunstead), The Kings Arms (Great Yarmouth), The Kings Head (New Buckenham), Lichfield Arms (Great Yarmouth), The Locks Inn (Geldeston), which has now closed, The Marlingford Bell, Marriott’s Warehouse (King’s Lynn), Nelson Head (Horsey), The Ploughshare (Beeston), The Saracen’s Head (Diss), The Ship (Reedham), The Spread Eagle (Erpingham), Three Horseshoes (Warham All Saints), Vernon Arms (Southrepps), The Whalebone (Downham Market), The White Horse (Upton) and The White Horse (Gaywood).
The White Horse in Gaywood, a suburb of King’s Lynn, also recently won the Community Mindfulness category at The Great British Pub Awards 2020, after landlord Marvin Tillman kept his customers entertained during lockdown with a weekly live DJ set on Facebook and donated items to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital.
Mr Tillman said: “It is an honour and I am chuffed to be in the guide - in spite of the pandemic it has not been that bad of a year for me.”
The Hop In in North Walsham features for the third year in the Good Beer Guide and was also recently named Rural Pub of the Year and overall Pub of the Year at the Norwich and District CAMRA branch’s 2020 awards.
Nigel Davies, who runs the pub with Jane Edrupt, said: “We had stiff competition for the awards, not that we really compete, but we offer good quality beer which our locals like.
“We got the email about being in the guide on Friday morning so we will be purchasing a copy.”
You can buy CAMRA’s Good Beer Guide 2021 at shop.camra.org.uk, which features information on every pub.
All the Norfolk pubs in this year’s guide, listed in alphabetical order by location:
Banningham
Crown Inn
Beeston
Ploughshare
Binham
Chequers Inn
Brancaster Staithe
Jolly Sailors
Brisley
Brisley Bell
Brockdish
Old King’s Head
Burston
Crown Inn
Colton
Norfolk Lurcher
Cromer
Red Lion Hotel
Dersingham
Coach & Horses
Diss
Saracen’s Head Hotel
Downham Market
Crown Hotel
Whalebone
Drayton
Bob Carter Centre
Earsham
Queen’s Head
Erpingham
Spread Eagle
Feltwell
Wellington
Garboldisham
Fox Inn
Gaywood
White Horse
Geldeston
Locks Inn
Wherry
Gorleston
Oddfellows Arms
William Adams
Great Cressingham
Olde Windmill Inn
Great Hockham
Eagle
Great Yarmouth
Barking Smack
King’s Arms
Lichfield Arms
Mariners
Red Herring
Tombstone Saloon
Happisburgh
Hill House
Harpley
Rose & Crown
Hempton
Bell
Hockwold
Red Lion
Honingham
Honingham Buck
Horsey
Nelson Head
King’s Lynn
Live & Let Live
Marriott’s Warehouse
Stuart House Hotel
Larling
Angel
Lessingham
Star Inn
Longham
White Horse
Marlingford
Marlingford Bell
Middleton
Gate
Neatishead
White Horse
New Buckenham
King’s Head
North Walsham
Hop In
North Wootton
Red Cat Hotel
Norwich
Alexandra Tavern
Artichoke
Beehive
Coach & Horses (Thorpe Road)
Coach & Horses (Bethel Street)
Coachmakers Arms
Duke of Wellington
Fat Cat
Fat Cat & Canary
Fat Cat Brewery Tap
Golden Star
Jubilee
King’s Arms
King’s Head
Leopard
Lollards Pit
Lord Rosebery
Murderers
Plasterers Arms
Playhouse Bar
Plough
Ribs of Beef
Rose
St Andrews Brewhouse
Trafford Arms
Vine
White Lion
Wig & Pen
Old Buckenham
Ox & Plough
Reedham
Ship
Reepham
King’s Arms
Ringstead
Gin Trap Inn
Roydon
Union Jack
Shouldham
King’s Arms
Snettisham
Rose & Crown
Southrepps
Vernon Arms
Strumpshaw
Shoulder of Mutton
Terrington St Clement
Wildfowler
Thetford
Albion
Black Horse
Red Lion
Thompson
Chequers Inn
Thornham
Lifeboat Inn
Thorpe Market
Gunton Arms
Thurlton
Queen’s Head
Thurne
Lion Inn
Tunstead
Horse & Groom
Upton
White Horse
Warham All Saints
Three Horseshoes
West Acre
Stag
West Runton
Village Inn
Weybourne
Ship Inn
Wimbotsham
Chequers Inn
Wreningham
Bird in Hand
Wymondham
Feathers
Green Dragon
