The full list of Norfolk pubs in CAMRA’s Good Beer Guide 2021

The Brisley Bell is one of the new Norfolk entries in CAMRA's Good Beer Guide 2021 - the pub is owned by Amelia Nicholson and Marcus Seaman Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

Publicans across Norfolk are celebrating after featuring in The Good Beer Guide 2021 by CAMRA (The Campaign for Real Ale), with 25 new entries from the county in the latest edition.

Landlord of The White Horse Marvin Tillman is celebrating after featuring in CAMRA's Good Beer Guide 2021 Picture: Supplied by Marvin Tillman

The 48th edition of the book has now been released and is considered the definitive guide for beer drinkers of where to get the best pints.

Despite lockdown restrictions this year, thousands of volunteers have worked together to compile the entries and there are four CAMRA branches in Norfolk, which are West Norfolk, East Norfolk, Norwich and District and Mid Anglia, which covers a chunk of South Norfolk.

The 25 new entries this year are: The Artichoke (Norwich), The Barking Smack (Great Yarmouth), The Hempton Bell, The Bird in Hand (Wreningham), Bob Carter Centre (Drayton), The Brisley Bell, The Chequers (Wimbotsham), The Coachmakers Arms (Norwich), Horse and Groom (Tunstead), The Kings Arms (Great Yarmouth), The Kings Head (New Buckenham), Lichfield Arms (Great Yarmouth), The Locks Inn (Geldeston), which has now closed, The Marlingford Bell, Marriott’s Warehouse (King’s Lynn), Nelson Head (Horsey), The Ploughshare (Beeston), The Saracen’s Head (Diss), The Ship (Reedham), The Spread Eagle (Erpingham), Three Horseshoes (Warham All Saints), Vernon Arms (Southrepps), The Whalebone (Downham Market), The White Horse (Upton) and The White Horse (Gaywood).

The White Horse in Gaywood, a suburb of King’s Lynn, also recently won the Community Mindfulness category at The Great British Pub Awards 2020, after landlord Marvin Tillman kept his customers entertained during lockdown with a weekly live DJ set on Facebook and donated items to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

Mr Tillman said: “It is an honour and I am chuffed to be in the guide - in spite of the pandemic it has not been that bad of a year for me.”

The Hop In in North Walsham features for the third year in the Good Beer Guide and was also recently named Rural Pub of the Year and overall Pub of the Year at the Norwich and District CAMRA branch’s 2020 awards.

Nigel Davies, who runs the pub with Jane Edrupt, said: “We had stiff competition for the awards, not that we really compete, but we offer good quality beer which our locals like.

The Hop In team being presented their pub of the year award. From left to right, Ian Stamp, pub campaigns coordinator for the CAMRA branch, Richard Cornwall and Nigel Davies. Photo: Norwich and District CAMRA The Hop In team being presented their pub of the year award. From left to right, Ian Stamp, pub campaigns coordinator for the CAMRA branch, Richard Cornwall and Nigel Davies. Photo: Norwich and District CAMRA

“We got the email about being in the guide on Friday morning so we will be purchasing a copy.”

You can buy CAMRA’s Good Beer Guide 2021 at shop.camra.org.uk, which features information on every pub.

All the Norfolk pubs in this year’s guide, listed in alphabetical order by location:

Banningham

Crown Inn

Beeston

Ploughshare

Binham

Chequers Inn

Brancaster Staithe

Jolly Sailors

Brisley

Brisley Bell

Brockdish

Old King’s Head

Burston

Crown Inn

Colton

Norfolk Lurcher

Cromer

Red Lion Hotel

Dersingham

Coach & Horses

Diss

Saracen’s Head Hotel

Downham Market

Crown Hotel

Whalebone

Drayton

Bob Carter Centre

Earsham

Queen’s Head

Erpingham

Spread Eagle

Feltwell

Wellington

Garboldisham

Fox Inn

Gaywood

White Horse

Geldeston

Locks Inn

Wherry

Gorleston

Oddfellows Arms

William Adams

Great Cressingham

Olde Windmill Inn

Great Hockham

Eagle

Great Yarmouth

Barking Smack

King’s Arms

Lichfield Arms

Mariners

Red Herring

Tombstone Saloon

Happisburgh

Hill House

Harpley

Rose & Crown

Hempton

Bell

Hockwold

Red Lion

Honingham

Honingham Buck

Horsey

Nelson Head

King’s Lynn

Live & Let Live

Marriott’s Warehouse

Stuart House Hotel

Larling

Angel

Lessingham

Star Inn

Longham

White Horse

Marlingford

Marlingford Bell

Middleton

Gate

Neatishead

White Horse

New Buckenham

King’s Head

North Walsham

Hop In

North Wootton

Red Cat Hotel

Norwich

Alexandra Tavern

Artichoke

Beehive

Coach & Horses (Thorpe Road)

Coach & Horses (Bethel Street)

Coachmakers Arms

Duke of Wellington

Fat Cat

Fat Cat & Canary

Fat Cat Brewery Tap

Golden Star

Jubilee

King’s Arms

King’s Head

Leopard

Lollards Pit

Lord Rosebery

Murderers

Plasterers Arms

Playhouse Bar

Plough

Ribs of Beef

Rose

St Andrews Brewhouse

Trafford Arms

Vine

White Lion

Wig & Pen

Old Buckenham

Ox & Plough

Reedham

Ship

Reepham

King’s Arms

Ringstead

Gin Trap Inn

Roydon

Union Jack

Shouldham

King’s Arms

Snettisham

Rose & Crown

Southrepps

Vernon Arms

Strumpshaw

Shoulder of Mutton

Terrington St Clement

Wildfowler

Thetford

Albion

Black Horse

Red Lion

Thompson

Chequers Inn

Thornham

Lifeboat Inn

Thorpe Market

Gunton Arms

Thurlton

Queen’s Head

Thurne

Lion Inn

Tunstead

Horse & Groom

Upton

White Horse

Warham All Saints

Three Horseshoes

West Acre

Stag

West Runton

Village Inn

Weybourne

Ship Inn

Wimbotsham

Chequers Inn

Wreningham

Bird in Hand

Wymondham

Feathers

Green Dragon