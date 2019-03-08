Search

Children transformed into their favourite characters by Norfolk photographer

PUBLISHED: 10:00 23 May 2019 | UPDATED: 10:19 23 May 2019

Karen Fuller is a Norfolk photographer who is now offering fantasy photography to clients

Karen Fuller is a Norfolk photographer who is now offering fantasy photography to clients (C) www.fullerphotography.co.uk

(C) www.fullerphotography.co.uk

These amazing photographs have been edited into fantastical scenes by photographer Karen Fuller, who creates imaginary dream worlds where her subjects can live in a parallel world as characters in a range of settings, including Roald Dahl books and galaxies far, far away.

Norfolk photographer Karen Fuller creates fantasy photographs for her clients

A Norfolk photographer has branched out into a new and fantastical world inspired by fairytales, fiction and film.

Karen Fuller is well-known for her wedding photography and her business, Fuller Photography, recently celebrated its 10-year anniversary - now she has launched a new service which transports clients into a completely different world.

In her fine art and creative portraiture, Karen - who won EDP Bride Wedding Photographer of the Year 2017 - explores a world of pure imagination, telling a story in her images: "I first started creating these images five years ago for my family's Christmas cards," she explained.

Norfolk photographer Karen Fuller creates fantasy photographs for her clients (C) www.fullerphotography.co.ukNorfolk photographer Karen Fuller creates fantasy photographs for her clients (C) www.fullerphotography.co.uk

"Since then it's been a huge creative outlet into my imagination which occasionally crosses into my wedding photography. Last year I was thrilled to win a merit award at the national Master Photographers Association competition in this genre.

"I've recently been bringing creative storytelling and fine art into children's portraiture, drawing on fictional characters from books and films to create timeless images evoking the Dutch masters and surrealist painters. I love playing with scale and adding unexpected twists. Ideas can come from anywhere but I'm hugely inspired by the children that step in front of the camera."

Sessions are available for children aged five and above, find out more details at www.fullerphotography.co.uk.

